Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Market Outlook Report and Company Analysis 2025-2029

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dementia and movement disorder treatment market is poised for substantial growth, projected to expand by USD 14.42 billion from 2024 to 2029, propelled by a 9% CAGR over the forecast period.

The report offers an integrated analysis of market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and detailed vendor analysis, covering prominent vendors in the sector.

The market's expansion is attributed to the growing geriatric population and the rising prevalence of related ailments. Public awareness strategies are emerging as significant growth drivers, further supported by an evolving market environment.

Market growth is significantly driven by the emergence of biomarkers and innovations in gene therapy targeting cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer's disease. Advances in biomedical science further bolster this market's prospects, indicating strong future demand.

The dementia and movement disorder treatment market is segmented as below:

By Application

Movement disorders

Progressive dementia

Progressive dementia with neurological abnormality (PDNA)

By Drug Class

MAO inhibitors

Acetylcholinesterase inhibitors

Glutamate inhibitors

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

Online pharmacies

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (ROW)

The report covers vital areas including:

Dementia And Movement Disorder Treatment Market sizing

Forecast and growth analysis

Industry dynamics and trends

Companies can leverage this robust report to enhance their market position. Key vendors highlighted include AbbVie Inc., Acorda Therapeutics Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Biogen Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and GlaxoSmithKline Plc, among others.

The detailed vendor analysis is designed to guide strategic planning, supported by a comprehensive overview of industry influencers and market dynamics.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Analysis

2.1 Price Sensitivity and Purchase Criteria

2.2 Criticality and Differentiation

2.3 Disruption Factors

2.4 Impact of Drivers and Challenges

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market Ecosystem

3.2 Market Characteristics

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Market Segment Analysis

4.3 Market Size 2024

4.4 Market Forecast 2024-2029

5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Global Market 2019-2023

5.2 Application Segment Analysis 2019-2023

5.3 Drug Class Segment Analysis 2019-2023

5.4 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2019-2023

5.5 Geography Segment Analysis 2019-2023

5.6 Country Segment Analysis 2019-2023

6 Qualitative Analysis

7 Five Forces Analysis

7.1 Summary

7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

7.4 Threat of New Entrants

7.5 Threat of Substitutes

7.6 Threat of Rivalry

8 Market Segmentation by Application

8.1 Market Segments

8.2 Comparison by Application

8.3 Movement Disorders

8.4 Progressive Dementia

8.5 PDNA

8.6 Market Opportunity by Application

9 Market Segmentation by Drug Class

9.1 Market Segments

9.2 Comparison by Drug Class

9.3 MAO Inhibitors

9.4 Acetylcholinesterase Inhibitors

9.5 Glutamate Inhibitors

9.6 Others

9.7 Market Opportunity by Drug Class

10 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

10.1 Market Segments

10.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

10.3 Hospital Pharmacies

10.4 Retail Pharmacies

10.5 Online Pharmacies

10.6 Market Opportunity by Distribution Channel

11 Customer Landscape

12 Geographic Landscape

12.1 Geographic Segmentation

12.2 Geographic Comparison

12.3 North America

12.4 Europe

12.5 Asia

12.6 ROW

12.7 US

12.8 Germany

12.9 China

12.10 UK

12.11 Canada

12.12 France

12.13 Italy

12.14 Japan

12.15 Spain

12.16 India

12.17 Market Opportunity By Geographic Landscape

13 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Competitive Landscape

14.3 Landscape Disruption

14.4 Industry Risks

15 Competitive Analysis

AbbVie Inc.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Eisai Co. Ltd.

H Lundbeck AS

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.

Lannett Co Inc.

Merck and Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

UCB SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/14kiem

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.