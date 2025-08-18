Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Market Outlook Report and Company Analysis 2025-2029

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The dementia and movement disorder treatment market is poised for substantial growth, projected to expand by USD 14.42 billion from 2024 to 2029, propelled by a 9% CAGR over the forecast period.
The report offers an integrated analysis of market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and detailed vendor analysis, covering prominent vendors in the sector.
The market's expansion is attributed to the growing geriatric population and the rising prevalence of related ailments. Public awareness strategies are emerging as significant growth drivers, further supported by an evolving market environment.
Market growth is significantly driven by the emergence of biomarkers and innovations in gene therapy targeting cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer's disease. Advances in biomedical science further bolster this market's prospects, indicating strong future demand.
The dementia and movement disorder treatment market is segmented as below:
By Application
- Movement disorders
- Progressive dementia
- Progressive dementia with neurological abnormality (PDNA)
By Drug Class
- MAO inhibitors
- Acetylcholinesterase inhibitors
- Glutamate inhibitors
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital pharmacies
- Retail pharmacies
- Online pharmacies
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest of World (ROW)
The report covers vital areas including:
- Dementia And Movement Disorder Treatment Market sizing
- Forecast and growth analysis
- Industry dynamics and trends
Companies can leverage this robust report to enhance their market position. Key vendors highlighted include AbbVie Inc., Acorda Therapeutics Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Biogen Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and GlaxoSmithKline Plc, among others.
The detailed vendor analysis is designed to guide strategic planning, supported by a comprehensive overview of industry influencers and market dynamics.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Analysis
- 2.1 Price Sensitivity and Purchase Criteria
- 2.2 Criticality and Differentiation
- 2.3 Disruption Factors
- 2.4 Impact of Drivers and Challenges
3 Market Landscape
- 3.1 Market Ecosystem
- 3.2 Market Characteristics
- 3.3 Value Chain Analysis
4 Market Sizing
- 4.1 Market Definition
- 4.2 Market Segment Analysis
- 4.3 Market Size 2024
- 4.4 Market Forecast 2024-2029
5 Historic Market Size
- 5.1 Global Market 2019-2023
- 5.2 Application Segment Analysis 2019-2023
- 5.3 Drug Class Segment Analysis 2019-2023
- 5.4 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2019-2023
- 5.5 Geography Segment Analysis 2019-2023
- 5.6 Country Segment Analysis 2019-2023
6 Qualitative Analysis
7 Five Forces Analysis
- 7.1 Summary
- 7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
- 7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- 7.4 Threat of New Entrants
- 7.5 Threat of Substitutes
- 7.6 Threat of Rivalry
8 Market Segmentation by Application
- 8.1 Market Segments
- 8.2 Comparison by Application
- 8.3 Movement Disorders
- 8.4 Progressive Dementia
- 8.5 PDNA
- 8.6 Market Opportunity by Application
9 Market Segmentation by Drug Class
- 9.1 Market Segments
- 9.2 Comparison by Drug Class
- 9.3 MAO Inhibitors
- 9.4 Acetylcholinesterase Inhibitors
- 9.5 Glutamate Inhibitors
- 9.6 Others
- 9.7 Market Opportunity by Drug Class
10 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 10.1 Market Segments
- 10.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 10.3 Hospital Pharmacies
- 10.4 Retail Pharmacies
- 10.5 Online Pharmacies
- 10.6 Market Opportunity by Distribution Channel
11 Customer Landscape
12 Geographic Landscape
- 12.1 Geographic Segmentation
- 12.2 Geographic Comparison
- 12.3 North America
- 12.4 Europe
- 12.5 Asia
- 12.6 ROW
- 12.7 US
- 12.8 Germany
- 12.9 China
- 12.10 UK
- 12.11 Canada
- 12.12 France
- 12.13 Italy
- 12.14 Japan
- 12.15 Spain
- 12.16 India
- 12.17 Market Opportunity By Geographic Landscape
13 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints
14 Competitive Landscape
- 14.1 Overview
- 14.2 Competitive Landscape
- 14.3 Landscape Disruption
- 14.4 Industry Risks
15 Competitive Analysis
- AbbVie Inc.
- Acorda Therapeutics Inc.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Biogen Inc.
- Eisai Co. Ltd.
- H Lundbeck AS
- Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.
- Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Lannett Co Inc.
- Merck and Co. Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- UCB SA
