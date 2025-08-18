Vietnam Feed Industry Research Report 2025-2034, with Focus on GreenFeed Vietnam, and CP Vietnam

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Feed Industry Research Report 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global feed market demand has maintained steady growth in recent years, mainly benefiting from population growth, accelerated urbanization and people's continued growth in animal protein consumption. With the development of the global economy and the improvement of residents' income levels, the consumption of livestock and poultry and aquatic foods such as meat, eggs and aquatic products has continued to rise, directly driving strong demand for feed products. In developing countries, the expansion of livestock and poultry farming has driven the rapid growth of feed demand. For example, China, India, Brazil and Vietnam, as populous and agricultural countries, have rapidly developed their breeding industries, and the demand for compound feed, premixes and other products has increased year by year.



As a major agricultural country, Vietnam has seen rapid development in livestock and poultry and aquaculture, driving the continued growth in feed demand. Livestock and poultry feed (especially pigs and poultry) is still the main consumer area, while aquaculture feed is growing faster and has become an emerging force driving market growth. The driving factors for the growth of Vietnam's feed market mainly include Vietnam's population growth and increased protein consumption, the government's vigorous promotion of large-scale and intensive development of the breeding industry, and the expansion of aquaculture and export growth.





Vietnam is an important feed producer in Southeast Asia, and the production capacity of foreign-funded enterprises (such as CP, New Hope, CJ) and local enterprises (such as GreenFeed) is continuing to expand. However, Vietnam's feed industry is heavily dependent on imports of raw materials, such as corn, soybean meal, wheat, fish meal and some feed additives. The import scale is huge. At the same time, due to the rapid growth of market demand, some regions are also facing a situation of insufficient supply of feed and need to rely on imports, especially high-quality feed.



Vietnam's feed imports exceeded US$663 million in 2024, an increase of about 10% year-on-year. According to the publisher's analysis, Vietnam's main sources of feed imports include China, Thailand, the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia and the Netherlands, among which China, Thailand and the United States account for more than 50% of the total imports. China is the largest source of imports, accounting for about 31%, Thailand accounts for about 17%, and the United States accounts for about 9%.



The publisher predicts that in the future, with the modernization of Vietnam's agriculture, the scale of breeding and the upgrading of residents' consumption, Vietnam's feed market will continue to show a steady expansion trend.



Topics covered:

Overview of the Feed Industry in Vietnam

The Economic and Policy Environment of Feed Industry in Vietnam

The Market Size of Feed Industry in Vietnam (2025-2034)

Analysis of Major Feed Industry Manufacturers in Vietnam

Main Driving Forces and Market Opportunities of Feed Industry in Vietnam

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $729 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $1490 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Vietnam





1 Overview of Vietnam

1.1 Geography of Vietnam

1.2 Demographics of Vietnam

1.3 Economic Condition of Vietnam

1.4 Minimum Wages Standard in Vietnam



2 Overview of Feed Industry

2.1 Definition and Classification of the Feed Industry

2.1.1 Definition of the Feed Industry

2.1.2 Classification of Feed

2.2 Feed Industry Chain in Vietnam

2.2.1 Upstream: Raw Material Supply

2.2.2 Midstream: Feed Processing

2.2.3 Downstream: Breeding Applications

2.3 The Policy Environment of Feed Industry in Vietnam

2.4 Publisher's recommendations for foreign companies investing in Vietnam's Feed industry



3 Supply and Demand of Feed Industry in Vietnam

3.1 Supply Analysis

3.1.1 Supply Sources and Production of Feed in Vietnam

3.1.2 Supply Structure of Feed in Vietnam

3.1.3 Factors affecting Feed Production in Vietnam

3.2 Demand Analysis

3.2.1 Market Size of Feed in Vietnam

3.2.2 Analysis of Downstream Application Demand of Feed in Vietnam

3.2.3 Factors affecting Feed Demand in Vietnam



4 Import and Export of Feed Industry in Vietnam

4.1 Import Situation of Vietnam's Feed Industry

4.2 Export Situation of Vietnam's Feed Industry



5 Market Competition of Feed Industry in Vietnam

5.1 Entry Barriers to Vietnam's Feed Industry

5.1.1 Technical Barriers

5.1.2 Regulatory Approval Barriers

5.1.3 Capital Investment Barriers

5.2 Competition Structure in Vietnam's Feed Industry



6. Analysis of Main Companies of Vietnam's Feed

GreenFeed Vietnam

CP Vietnam

7. Outlook of Feed Industry in Vietnam 2025-2034

7.1 Analysis of Development Factors of Vietnam's Feed Industry

7.1.1 Driving Force and Development Opportunities of Vietnam's Feed Industry

7.1.2 Threats and Challenges Faced by Vietnam's Feed Industry

7.2 Supply Forecast of Feed Industry in Vietnam

7.3 Demand Forecast of Feed Market in Vietnam

7.4 Import and Export Forecast of Feed Industry in Vietnam



