Organ Preservation Market Outlook Report 2025-2030: University of Wisconsin Solution Leads the Way in Organ Preservation with Largest Market Share

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organ Preservation Market by Solution Type (UW, Custodial HTK, Perfadex), Technique (Static Cold Storage, Hypothermic, Normothermic), Organ (Kidneys, Liver, Heart), End User (Transplant Centers, Hospitals, Specialty Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global organ preservation market is anticipated to expand, reaching USD 0.3 billion by 2030, up from USD 0.2 million in 2025, at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Key market drivers include rising global organ transplant rates, advancements in preservation technologies, and the introduction of advanced solutions like hypothermic and normothermic machine perfusion systems. The prevalence of chronic diseases like end-stage renal and liver failure further strengthens the demand for organ transplants, consequently boosting the need for effective preservation technologies.

University of Wisconsin (UW) Solution Leads Market Share in 2024

The solution type segment is dominated by the University of Wisconsin (UW) solution, capturing the largest market share in 2024. This is attributed to its high adoption and proven effectiveness in preserving organs such as the liver, kidneys, and pancreas. The UW solution, celebrated for its reliable clinical outcomes, is the preferred choice among transplant surgeons and healthcare facilities worldwide.

Normothermic Machine Perfusion to Record Highest CAGR

The normothermic machine perfusion technique is projected to achieve the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By maintaining normal body temperature and supplying essential nutrients and oxygen, it supports cellular functions and metabolism, reducing inflammatory responses and ischemic injury. This technique is crucial in liver transplants, particularly among extended criteria donors, promoting improved graft regeneration and better long-term outcomes.

Lungs Segment Poised for Rapid Growth

The lungs segment is projected to accelerate at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Lung transplants-essential for treating end-stage lung diseases such as COPD, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and cystic fibrosis-are on the rise due to the increasing prevalence of respiratory illnesses. Technological advancements improving graft survival and function have solidified lung transplants as a critical therapeutic option.

Specialty Clinics Segment to Experience Growth Surge

Among end-users, specialty clinics are expected to register the highest CAGR. These clinics are gaining prominence in transplant procedures and post-operative care, offering specialized expertise, rapid turnaround times, and cutting-edge technologies. The growing patient preference for specialized care and increased private healthcare investments further propel market growth.

Asia Pacific Region to Lead in Growth

The Asia Pacific region is set to lead the growth chart, fueled by favorable government policies, public awareness efforts, and increased organ donation rates. Noteworthy developments include China's improved donation rates due to educational and mobilization efforts, and India's burgeoning healthcare infrastructure promoting medical tourism. Despite cultural challenges, Japan is seeing a rise in willingness to donate organs.

Market Participant Breakdown

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 35%, Tier 2 - 45%, Tier 3 - 20%

Tier 1 - 35%, Tier 2 - 45%, Tier 3 - 20% By Designation: C-level - 35%, Director-level - 25%, Others - 40%

C-level - 35%, Director-level - 25%, Others - 40% By Region: North America - 45%, Europe - 30%, Asia Pacific - 20%, Latin America - 3%, Middle East & Africa - 1%, GCC countries - 1%

Key Players in Organ Preservation Market

Leading players include Paragonix Technologies, XVIVO Perfusion AB, Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH, Essential Pharmaceuticals, TransMedics, OrganOx Limited, 21st Century Medicine, Shanghai Genext Medical Technology, Bridge to Life Limited, and others. Each company is crucial to the innovations and competitive strategies shaping the future of organ preservation.

Research Coverage and Strategic Insights

This report delves into the organ preservation market, estimating market size and growth potential across solution, technique, organ type, end user, and region segments. It presents an exhaustive examination of key players, their offerings, and strategic initiatives, providing actionable insights for firms seeking a competitive edge.

Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing Geriatric Population and Subsequent Growth in Cases of Multiple Organ Failure Increasing Initiatives to Promote Public Awareness and Encourage Organ Donation Rising Number of Organ Donors and Growing Adoption of Solid Organ Transplantation Procedures

Challenges High Cost of Organ Transplantation Religious Concerns and Misconceptions Associated with Organ Donation

Opportunities Growing Healthcare Investments

Challenges Significant Gap Between Number of Organs Donated and Organs Required Annually Development of Artificial Organs

Case Studies

Industry Trends

