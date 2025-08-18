Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting of Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) on August 18, 2025

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) held an Extraordinary General Meeting today on August 18, 2025 in Stockholm. A summary of the resolutions passed by the Meeting is set out below.

Reverse share split

The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors’ proposals, to revoke the resolutions adopted by the Annual General Meeting concerning the reverse share split and to amend the articles of association in order to enable a reverse share split. Furthermore, the Meeting resolved on a reverse share split of the Company’s shares where 2,000 existing shares shall be consolidated to one share (reverse share split 1:2,000). After the reverse share split has been completed, the number of shares and votes in the Company, based on the current number of outstanding shares, will decrease from 15,175,375,766 shares (7,875,000 A-shares and 15,167,500,766 B-shares) and 15,246,250,766 votes to 7,587,687 shares (3,937 A-shares and 7,583,750 B-shares) and 7,623,120 votes. Each share will have a quota value of approximately SEK 21.353477 after the reverse share split.

The aggregation will be done by rounding down for shareholders with excess shares. The Company intends to use an issuing agent for the sale of B shares (corresponding to the sum of the fractions resulting from the rounding down and division). Allocation of new shares to shareholder- and nominee accounts will be made automatically with rounding down. Euroclear will transfer excess shares (corresponding to the sum of fractions) to the issuing agent engaged by the Company, which will be sold by the issuing agent, who will also be responsible for the preparation of control data. Compensation for fractions will be paid to the shareholders concerned by the issuing agent or Euroclear. The excess shares (fractions of A and B shares) that do not entitle to new shares will be cancelled through the resolution.

A separate press release will be published once the Board of Directors has determined the record date for the reverse share split.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations, +46(0)10-172 00 10, investrel@fingerprints.com

Press, +46(0)10-172 00 20, press@fingerprints.com

About FPC

Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC) is a global biometrics leader, offering intelligent edge to cloud biometrics. We envision a secure, seamless world where you are the key to everything. Our solutions – trusted by enterprises, fintechs, and OEMs – power hundreds of millions of products, enabling billions of secure, convenient authentications daily across devices, cards, and digital platforms. From consumer electronics to cybersecurity and enterprise, our cloud-based identity management platforms support multiple biometric modalities, including fingerprints, iris, facial, and more. With improved security and user experience, we are driving the world to passwordless. Discover more at our website and follow us on LinkedIn and X for the latest updates. FPC is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).





Attachment