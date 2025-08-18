Festi hf.: Buyback program week 33

In week 33 2025, Festi purchased in total 170,000 own shares for total amount of 50,990,000 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price 33 12.8.2025 10:19:14 65.000 300 19.500.000 33 13.8.2025 15:28:27 40.000 303 12.120.000 33 14.8.2025 13:49:00 35.000 298 10.430.000 33 15.8.2025 10:48:19 30.000 298 8.940.000 170.000 50.990.000

The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 1,226,226 own shares or 0.39% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,150,000 own shares for 343,770,000 ISK and holds today 1,396,226 own shares or 0.45% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 27 June 2025 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 800 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).