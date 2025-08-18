Festi hf.: Buyback program week 33

In week 33 2025, Festi purchased in total 170,000 own shares for total amount of 50,990,000 ISK as follows:

WeekDateTimePurchased sharesShare pricePurchase price
3312.8.202510:19:1465.00030019.500.000
3313.8.202515:28:2740.00030312.120.000
3314.8.202513:49:0035.00029810.430.000
3315.8.202510:48:1930.0002988.940.000
   170.000 50.990.000

The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 1,226,226 own shares or 0.39% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,150,000 own shares for 343,770,000 ISK and holds today 1,396,226 own shares or 0.45% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 27 June 2025 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 800 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).


