Festi hf.: Buyback program week 33

In week 33 2025, Festi purchased in total 170,000 own shares for total amount of 50,990,000 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Share price
|Purchase price
|33
|12.8.2025
|10:19:14
|65.000
|300
|19.500.000
|33
|13.8.2025
|15:28:27
|40.000
|303
|12.120.000
|33
|14.8.2025
|13:49:00
|35.000
|298
|10.430.000
|33
|15.8.2025
|10:48:19
|30.000
|298
|8.940.000
|170.000
|50.990.000
The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase Festi held 1,226,226 own shares or 0.39% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,150,000 own shares for 343,770,000 ISK and holds today 1,396,226 own shares or 0.45% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 27 June 2025 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 800 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).