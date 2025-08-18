UK LED Lighting Market Forecast Report to 2030, with Profiles of Philips, GE, Bamford Lighting, EGLO UK, Liteplan, Dextra Lighting, Signify Commercial, FW Thorpe, Thorn Lighting, and Crompton Lamps

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom LED Lighting Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United Kingdom LED Lighting Market was valued at USD 1.78 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 2.72 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.15%.

The United Kingdom LED lighting market has experienced significant growth over the past decade and continues to expand steadily, driven by the nation's increasing focus on energy efficiency, sustainability, and government-led decarbonization initiatives. The transition from traditional lighting solutions to LED systems has been accelerated by policies aimed at reducing carbon emissions and improving energy consumption across sectors.

The UK government's strict regulatory framework, including the ban on halogen bulbs and initiatives promoting smart city infrastructure, has catalyzed the widespread adoption of LED technology in residential, commercial, and industrial environments. As of 2024, the UK LED lighting market is valued at approximately USD 6.94 billion and is projected to reach around USD 10.38 billion by 2030, registering a healthy CAGR of around 7.4%.

Key Market Drivers

Regulatory Phase-Out and Energy Efficiency Mandates

The UK government's focus on sustainability has led to the phasing out of inefficient lighting systems. Halogen bulbs were officially banned in September 2021, and fluorescent bulbs are being phased out by September 2023. These regulatory changes are designed to promote the adoption of LED lighting, which uses significantly less energy. LED lighting now accounts for over 65% of bulb sales in the UK and is expected to reach nearly 85% in the coming years. By switching to LEDs, the country is set to reduce CO? emissions by 1.26 million tonnes annually, equivalent to removing over 500,000 vehicles from the roads.

Households that transition to LED lighting can save between euro75 and euro250 annually on electricity bills. Lighting represents approximately 11-15% of residential electricity use, which demonstrates the strong impact of efficiency gains. Additionally, labeling requirements and minimum energy performance standards for lighting products ensure that only energy-efficient lighting options reach consumers. These government actions have triggered massive shifts in purchasing behaviors across residential, commercial, and municipal sectors.

Key Market Challenges

High Initial Costs for Smart and Commercial LED Systems

Although LED lighting provides long-term cost savings, the initial investment remains high, particularly for smart or integrated systems in commercial and industrial environments. Upgrading entire facilities with LED luminaires, smart sensors, dimmers, and control software can be cost-prohibitive for small businesses and local councils with limited capital expenditure budgets. In public infrastructure projects, budget approvals often delay implementation timelines by months or years. While residential LED bulbs have become affordable, commercial-grade LED luminaires and smart control systems still carry a high price tag, especially when integrated with building automation systems.

Additionally, installation and retrofitting expenses - such as rewiring, removing old fixtures, or modifying ceilings - add to total system cost. Some small enterprises prefer to continue using older lighting technologies due to the longer payback period of smart LED systems. Moreover, businesses in leased properties may hesitate to invest in lighting upgrades they won't benefit from in the long term. Even though Lighting-as-a-Service (LaaS) is emerging as a solution to upfront cost barriers, adoption remains relatively low due to lack of awareness or trust in service-based models. Without wider financial incentives or funding mechanisms to reduce entry costs, initial pricing will continue to be a barrier in the market's acceleration - particularly among cost-sensitive customers and public-sector entities.

Key Market Trends

Growth in Demand for Human-Centric Lighting (HCL)

Human-centric lighting (HCL) is gaining traction in the UK as both scientific research and public awareness highlight the impact of lighting on health, mood, and productivity. HCL uses dynamic LED systems to mimic natural daylight cycles, adjusting color temperature and intensity throughout the day to align with the human circadian rhythm. This lighting approach is especially relevant in environments where people spend extended periods indoors, such as offices, hospitals, care homes, and educational institutions. For instance, cooler tones in the morning can stimulate alertness, while warmer tones in the evening help promote relaxation.

As mental health and wellness become core concerns in workplace and healthcare design, HCL is seen as a tool to enhance well-being and reduce fatigue. In schools, studies have shown improvements in student focus and behavior under dynamic lighting conditions. Companies are increasingly incorporating HCL into their workplace wellness strategies as part of ESG initiatives.

LED manufacturers are responding by developing tunable white luminaires and advanced control systems that enable HCL applications. Although HCL remains a premium segment, falling costs and growing health awareness are expected to drive broader adoption in coming years, making it a key trend in the UK's lighting evolution.

