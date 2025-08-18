Top Trends in the Bakery and Cereals Industry for 2025

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry Insights: Top Trends in Bakery and Cereals 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report focuses on key trends and insights in the bakery and cereals industry for 2025.



This report highlights the importance of enhancing nutritional value, aligning products with convenience and affordability, improving product quality, and investing in sustainability initiatives.



Report Scope

The baked goods industry faces scrutiny over rising concerns about ultra processed foods (UPFs), while consumers look for products that suit their health needs.

Breakfast habits are evolving, requiring innovations due to consumers reframing their lifestyles and more Generation Z in the workforce.

Consumers continue seeking sensory enjoyment from food, with baked goods playing a significant role in satisfying their cravings.

Consumers prioritize quality and enjoyment amid economic uncertainty, and home baking can help alleviate their anxieties.

To meet sustainability challenges and cater to consumer demands, the industry needs substantial investments in sustainable solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

TrendSights and need states in bakery and cereals

Right for me

Evolving morning routine

Viral recipes

Bake at home

Sustainable transformation

Takeaways

Company Coverage:

Europastry

De Groot Edelgebak

Family Mart

Starbucks

Vandemoortele

Lizzi

Flowers Foods

Mr Kipling's

King Arthur Baking Company

Mark & Spencer

Style Bread

