Unlocking Growth in Functional Beverages: Is Health & Wellness the Primary Consumer Driver?

The functional beverage market is booming, driven by health and wellness trends. Consumers prioritize drinks that boost cognition, immunity, gut health, and energy. Growth is also fueled by macroeconomic factors like sustainability, regulatory changes, and demand for novel flavors. Explore opportunities in high-growth segments like sports and energy drinks.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry Insights: Unlocking Growth in Functional Beverages: Is Health & Wellness the Primary Consumer Driver?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report explores the trends, motivations, and white spaces shaping the functional beverage market.

The functional beverage industry is experiencing sustained growth, largely driven by health and wellness trends as consumers become more proactive about their holistic wellbeing. This shift has led to a greater willingness to pay a premium for beverages that provide functional benefits, including cognitive enhancement, immune support, gut health, and increased energy. However, health and wellness is not the sole driver of market expansion.

The industry is also shaped by macroeconomic forces, such as sustainability mandates, evolving regulatory frameworks, digital transformation, and shifting consumer preferences for novel flavors and sensory experiences.

Report Scope

  • Health and wellness are the core driver of functional drinks growth,
  • Sensory appeal and novelty enhance functional value,
  • Personalization offers premiumization potential,
  • High-growth potential exists in categories such as sports drinks, energy drinks, and carbonates, each exhibiting double-digit value CAGR between 2022 and 2024,
  • Holistic wellness and novel ingredients drive innovation in Asia-Pacific

Reasons to Buy

  • Understand the consumer trends influencing the functional beverages
  • Market development & outlook
  • Consumer drivers and market innovations

Key Topics Covered:

  • Mega-trends overview
  • Market development & outlook
  • Consumer drivers and market innovations
  • Takeaways
  • Appendix

Company Coverage:

  • Celcius
  • TRIP
  • ZOOZ
  • Mas+ by Lionel Messi
  • Lidl
  • Black Sheep
  • AVVIKA
  • Pepsico
  • Coca-Cola
  • Olipop
  • Hydro Infusions
  • M&S


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xlouf9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Energy Drink
                            
                            
                                Functional Beverage
                            
                            
                                Functional Drink
                            
                            
                                Health and Wellness
                            
                            
                                Healthcare Services
                            
                            
                                Sport Drink
                            
                            
                                Sports Drinks
                            
                            
                                Wellness
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading