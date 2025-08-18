China HNW Investors Report 2025 | Robo-Advice and ESG Investments Driving Growth Among Chinese HNWs

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Wealth Management: HNW Investors 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the investing preferences and portfolio allocations of Chinese HNW individuals. It profiles HNW investors in terms of their demographics, examines the allocation of HNW investors' portfolios, analyzes their propensity to invest offshore, and explores product and service demand among Chinese HNW investors.
The Chinese HNW market is dominated by professional and high-earning males, while female HNWs and entrepreneurs also present a lucrative target market for wealth managers. In a highly competitive market such as this, discretionary mandates have the highest demand, yet offering a multi-service proposition underpinned by the ability to offer sophisticated investments will be crucial.
A burgeoning appetite for robo-advice coupled with increasing demand for equities and ESG investments provide arguably the most significant growth opportunities for global wealth managers in the foreseeable future.
Key Market Highlights
- Expats constitute 8.1% of the local HNW population. They represent an attractive target market thanks to their more complex service requirements.
- Robo-advice accounts for 12.1% of the Chinese HNW portfolio and has strong current demand.
- Cash and equities dominate the Chinese HNW asset portfolio.
Key Topics Covered:
- Demographics
- Expats
- Investment Style Preferences
- Asset Allocation Preferences
- Offshore Investment Preferences
- Products and Services
Company Coverage:
- China Telecom
- China Mobile
- China Unicom
- HSBC
- Citi
- DBS
- Vanguard Ant Group
- BangNiTou
- China Merchants Bank
- Commercial Bank of China
