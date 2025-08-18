Data Logger Market Global Forecast Report 2025-2030, with Profiles of Campbell Scientific, Testo, Fluke, Onset Computer Corporation, Omega Engineering, MadgeTech, Rotronic, Vaisala, and DataTaker

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Logger Market by Device Type (Feature Phone, Smartphone, Tablet), Operating System (Android, iOS), Distribution Channel, Application, Pricing Tier - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data logger market is evolving rapidly, driven by advances in mobile device technology, changing consumer expectations, regulatory adjustments, and supply chain realignments. Senior decision-makers require a concise, actionable view into the strategic forces shaping this critical segment.

The Data Logger Market grew from USD 10.27 billion in 2024 to USD 11.04 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 7.23%, reaching USD 15.62 billion by 2030. This upward trajectory reflects persistent demand across diverse sectors, driven by technological innovations and continued expansion in mobile connectivity. Adoption of advanced data logging solutions plays a critical role in supporting business continuity, analytics, and compliance throughout a globalized marketplace.

Scope & Segmentation of the Data Logger Market

This report delivers a structured analytical framework for understanding the market's full landscape. The analysis covers these critical segmentation perspectives:

Device Types: Feature Phones, Smartphones (including 4G Only and 5G Enabled), Tablets

Americas (United States-California, Texas, New York, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio; Canada; Mexico; Brazil; Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Denmark, Netherlands, Qatar, Finland, Sweden, Nigeria, Egypt, Turkey, Israel, Norway, Poland, Switzerland), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan) Leading Companies: Campbell Scientific, Inc.; Testo SE & Co. KGaA; Fluke Corporation; National Instruments Corporation; Onset Computer Corporation; Omega Engineering, Inc.; MadgeTech, Inc.; Rotronic AG; Vaisala Oyj; DataTaker Limited

This comprehensive scope allows nuanced tracking of segment performance, from device innovation to evolving channel strategies and regional adoption trends.

Key Takeaways: Strategic Insights for Decision-Makers

The integration of artificial intelligence at the network edge is redefining product development, enabling enriched user experiences and supporting new business cases across smart infrastructure and urban ecosystems.

Heightened consumer demand for personalization and data privacy is influencing design choices, focusing industry attention on security and seamless interoperability.

Sustainability is elevating as a purchase criterion, compelling manufacturers to evaluate circular supply chains and environmentally conscious materials throughout the product lifecycle.

Competitive positioning now hinges on innovation portfolios, partnerships, and the expansion of adjacent service categories such as wearables and augmented reality accessories.

Comprehensive segmentation across device types, operating systems, distribution channels, and application scenarios uncovers vital insights into shifting buyer preferences.

Impact of US Tariffs on Supply Chains and Pricing

Recent tariffs introduced by the United States are prompting manufacturers to diversify their procurement sources and optimize logistics strategies. This adjustment impacts supply chain continuity, component sourcing options, and vendor relationships. Companies that proactively manage these changes through cost optimization and collaborative advocacy are better positioned to turn regulatory challenges into competitive advantages.

Why This Report Matters for B2B Leaders

Enables rapid alignment of strategic priorities by illuminating market drivers, emerging technologies, and evolving regulatory landscapes within the data logger domain.

Identifies growth avenues and risk factors to support informed investment and operational decisions, whether expanding in established territories or entering new segments.

Highlights the practical impact of disruptive trends-such as artificial intelligence adoption and sustainability imperatives-on both product roadmaps and supply chain models.

Companies Featured



The major companies profiled in this Data Logger market report include:

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $11.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Integration of wireless IoT-enabled data loggers with cloud-based analytics platforms for real-time monitoring

5.2. Rising adoption of battery-less energy harvesting data loggers for remote environmental sensing applications

5.3. Growing demand for high-precision multi-channel data loggers in pharmaceutical cold chain compliance monitoring

5.4. Advancements in Bluetooth Low Energy data loggers for seamless asset tracking and supply chain visibility

5.5. Increased focus on cybersecurity protocols in data logger firmware to safeguard critical industrial data

5.6. Expansion of plug-and-play industrial data loggers with AI-driven anomaly detection for predictive maintenance

5.7. Emergence of compact wearable data loggers for continuous health monitoring and patient compliance tracking



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. Data Logger Market, by Device Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Feature Phone

8.3. Smartphone

8.3.1. 4G Only

8.3.2. 5G Enabled

8.4. Tablet



9. Data Logger Market, by Operating System

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Android

9.3. iOS



10. Data Logger Market, by Distribution Channel

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Direct Sales

10.3. Online

10.3.1. E-Commerce Portal

10.3.2. Manufacturer Website

10.4. Retail



11. Data Logger Market, by Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Communications

11.3. Education

11.4. Gaming

11.5. Productivity



12. Data Logger Market, by Pricing Tier

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Budget

12.3. Mid Tier

12.4. Premium

12.4.1. Luxury Premium

12.4.2. Standard Premium



13. Americas Data Logger Market



14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Data Logger Market



15. Asia-Pacific Data Logger Market



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

16.3. Competitive Analysis

