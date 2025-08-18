United States Online Language Learning Market Forecast and Competitive Analysis Report 2025-2029

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Language Learning Market in the US 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US online language learning market is poised for substantial growth, projected to expand by USD 5.26 billion from 2024 to 2029, with a CAGR of 18.8% over this period.

This comprehensive report offers a thorough analysis of the market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and detailed vendor insights.

The driving forces behind this surge include globalization, the necessity for professional advancement, and technological innovations that bolster accessibility. Moreover, domestic cultural shifts and a quest for personal enrichment further fuel market momentum.

The report covers the entire market landscape, offering a panoramic view of market dynamics. It encompasses an extensive market size dataset, segmentation with regional analysis, and vendor insights, as well as historic and forecast data.

The online language learning market is segmented as follows:

By Product: Course material, support, and apps.

Course material, support, and apps. By End-user: Individual learners and institutional learners.

Individual learners and institutional learners. By Type: English, Mandarin, Spanish, and others.

A notable trend fueling future market growth is AI-driven hyper-personalization. Additionally, the integration of live instruction with blended learning models and the diversification of niche content are expected to significantly boost demand.

The report delves into several critical areas:

Market sizing

Market forecasting

Industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis aims to assist clients in enhancing their market standing. Companies such as ATI Studios SRL, Babbel GmbH, Berlitz Corp., Busuu Ltd., Coursera Inc., Duolingo Inc., and many others are meticulously examined.

It provides insights into upcoming trends and challenges impacting market growth, equipping companies to strategize effectively and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges



3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem

3.2 Market characteristics

3.3 Value chain analysis



4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

4.3 Market size 2024

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029



5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Online Language Learning Market in US 2019 - 2023

5.2 Product segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.3 End-user segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.4 Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023



6 Five Forces Analysis



7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Course material - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

7.4 Support - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

7.5 Apps - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

7.6 Market opportunity by Product



8 Market Segmentation by End-user

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by End-user

8.3 Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.4 Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.5 Market opportunity by End-user



9 Market Segmentation by Type

9.1 Market segments

9.2 Comparison by Type

9.3 English - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.4 Mandarin - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.5 Spanish - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.7 Market opportunity by Type



10 Customer Landscape



11 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Landscape

12.3 Landscape disruption

12.4 Industry risks



13 Competitive Analysis

13.1 Companies profiled

13.2 Company ranking index

13.3 Market positioning of companies

ATI Studios SRL

Babbel GmbH

Berlitz Corp.

Busuu Ltd.

Coursera Inc.

digital publishing AG

Duolingo Inc.

edX LLC

ELSA Co. Ltd.

Fluenz Inc.

italki HK Ltd.

Lingoda GmbH

Mango Languages

Memrise Ltd.

Pimsleur

Preply Inc.

Rosetta Stone LLC

Transparent Language Inc.

Udemy Inc.

Yabla

