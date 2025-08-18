Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market Global Forecast Report 2025 | Innovations Boosting the Role of Construction Adhesives in Modern Building

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Adhesives and Sealants Market, Global, 2024-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Construction adhesives and sealants are frequently utilized for both structural and non-structural bonding and sealing tasks in construction, which include affixing drywalls, tiles, moldings, and fixtures to walls, ceilings, and floors. The use of construction adhesives for both structural and non-structural bonding is becoming increasingly significant due to the introduction of new materials, innovative construction techniques, and heightened time constraints. Examples of applications range from the simple bonding of wooden laths, plaster, or insulation boards to the more complex bonding of facade elements and structural reinforcements.
Moreover, in a market environment where application time, bonding quality, and the costs associated with products and their application all influence the choices of building contractors and construction firms, innovations in product functionality by manufacturers will expand the options available to end users.
Construction methods that involve bonding different substrates, such as wood and concrete, are becoming more popular, as end users, including building contractors and construction companies, recognize the numerous advantages of such methods, which offer more sustainable, environmentally friendly, lightweight, and aesthetically pleasing construction products.
The construction adhesives and sealants market encompasses various product types, including structural adhesives, non-structural adhesives, structural sealants, and non-structural sealants. Each product type is associated with different applications, which are elaborated upon for each segment. The primary product types relevant to each application area have been analyzed in this study, which has been conducted on a global scale.
Applications have been quantitatively detailed for all major product types, along with their respective chemistry and technology types for the overall market. The global construction sector will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 3% between 2024 and 2031. This growth stems from the increasing demand for both new and renovated (remodeled, for both repair and design upgrade objectives) commercial, residential, and government infrastructure globally, with prominent futuristic construction growth projected for high-growth economies and a fast-growing end-consumer base with increasing per capita disposable income.
Overall, the growth of the global construction sector will be a significant contributor to driving the market's volume growth between 2024 and 2031.
Key Growth Opportunities:
- Growing Business Inorganically
- Incorporating Advanced Product Functionalities
- Developing Sustainable, High-performance Chemistries
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Environment: Transformation in Construction Adhesives and Sealants
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Construction Adhesives and Sealants Industry
Ecosystem in Construction Adhesives and Sealants
- Value Chain Analysis, 2024
- Competitive Environment
- Product Matrix, Key Competitors
Growth Generator in Construction Adhesives and Sealants
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Considerations
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Volume Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Forecast by Product Type
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
Growth Generator, Structural Adhesives
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Volume Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Volume Forecast by Technology
- Forecast Analysis by Technology
Growth Generator Non-structural Adhesives
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Volume Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Volume Forecast by Technology
- Forecast Analysis by Technology
Growth Generator, Structural Sealants
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Volume Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Volume Forecast by Technology
- Forecast Analysis by Technology
Growth Generator Non-structural Sealants
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Volume Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Volume Forecast by Technology
- Forecast Analysis by Technology
Appendix & Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Next Steps
- List of Exhibits
