Connected Vehicle Market Growth Outlook and Top 10 Predictions for 2025

Connected vehicles are revolutionizing the automotive industry, evolving from transportation modes to smart, digital hubs that seamlessly integrate with users' lifestyles. In 2025, industry adoption of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, AI-driven personalization, service-based monetization models, and software-defined Vehicles (SDVs) is expected to surge, enabling safer, smarter, and more immersive in-car experiences.

These advancements will not only enhance connectivity within the vehicle but also beyond it by fostering a truly integrated mobility ecosystem that redefines how users interact with their cars, infrastructure, and digital services.



This report offers a deep dive into

Key technologies, trends, features, and services shaping the next wave of connected vehicles

Market landscape in 2024 and global/regional projections for 2025, showcasing best practices and strategic moves by industry leaders

Regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, South America, and the rest of the world

Emerging challenges impacting the automotive connectivity ecosystem

Focus areas of key ecosystem players, including OEMs, Tier I suppliers, telco providers, and technology companies, including connected services, human-machine interfaces (HMI), and in-vehicle navigation

The report analyzes insights from industry experts, including OEMs, Tier I suppliers, technology firms, and telecommunications providers, to present a forward-looking analysis based on three core connectivity types: smartphone, tethered, and embedded.

The study outlines critical strategies for automakers and Tier I suppliers to capture key growth opportunities in the fast-expanding connected car market.

Top Trends Driving the Global Connected Vehicle Market

5G Connectivity and Deployment

Advanced HMI Voice Assistants, Immersive Displays, HD Mapping, AR/VR Integration

In-vehicle Media Streaming

Use of AI in Connected Cars

Connected Vehicle Commerce In-car Payments

In-vehicle Gaming Services

Connected Road Safety

Advancements in Insurtech

Software-defined Vehicles

Automotive App Stores

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Connected Vehicle Market

Disruptive Technologies

Smartphone, home entertainment, and cloud technologies are transforming the connected vehicles market, enabling AI-powered assistants, real-time infotainment, and personalized experiences.

AR, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and V2X connectivity in the automotive V2X market are further integrating cars into the digital ecosystem, redefining in-vehicle interactions.

With the rise of in-vehicle infotainment market, gaming, and advanced audio services, including surround 3D sound and personalized acoustics, vehicles are evolving into extended living spaces.

To capitalize on this automotive connectivity trends, automakers must adopt strategic partnerships to enhance in-cabin experiences. Partnerships - such as the BMW-AirConsole collaboration for gaming and the Volvo-Dolby alliance for Dolby Atmos - emphasize the crucial role of cooperation in this field.

Industry Convergence

To enhance in-vehicle experiences and competitiveness, OEMs are integrating IT, entertainment, gaming, and pure-play software providers into their value chain within the automotive connectivity trends.

The rise of software-defined vehicles (SDVs) in the software-defined vehicles market is accelerating this convergence, making collaboration with technology players a strategic approach.

OEMs are considering expanding partnerships beyond the automotive sector, collaborating with technology and consumer electronics firms to develop innovative digital solutions that align with the demand for a connected lifestyle.

The integration of digital cockpits and advanced display technologies is expected to drive disruptions in connectivity, enabling immersive in-vehicle experiences in the connected vehicle market.

Innovative Business Models

The automotive industry is shifting from a hardware-driven model to a software-centric approach, shaping its future in the connected vehicle market.

Consumers' growing awareness of cybersecurity, features-on-demand (FODs), navigation, vehicle data, and connected safety directly influences decision-making within the vehicle.

The conventional revenue model centered on vehicle sales is shifting toward a service-based approach, with OEMs monetizing digital offerings. To navigate this transformation in the connected vehicles market, automakers increasingly partner with software and cloud providers, accelerating their shift toward connected services.

Going forward, OEMs will rely on connected services, FODs, and data monetization as their primary revenue streams within the automotive connectivity trends. Marketplaces subscription-based services are emerging as key growth areas, with AI-driven personalization and in-vehicle commerce expected to enhance customer engagement and profitability further.

Key Topics Covered:



Growth Environment

Connected Car Market Outlook 2024: Forecast vs Actual

CES 2025 Highlights: AI and SDVs Take Center Stage

Notable Regulations and Mandates: A Snapshot

Regional Connected Vehicles Market

OTA-enabled Vehicles: Regional Analysis

Key OEM Partnerships

Connected Vehicle Ecosystem and Related Markets

Transformation in the Connected Vehicles Industry

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Connected Vehicles Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Ecosystem

Research Scope

Definitions: Market Segmentation

Global Economic Outlook, 2025

Global Connected Vehicle Regulations

Snapshot of Connectivity Regulations

European Data Act

Global Connected Vehicle Outlook, 2025: Trends and Implications

Top Trends Driving the Global Connected Vehicle Market

Trend 1: 5G Connectivity and Deployment

Trend 2: Advanced HMI Voice Assistants, Immersive Displays, HD Mapping, AR/VR Integration

Trend 3: In-vehicle Media Streaming

Trend 4: Use of AI in Connected Cars

Trend 5: Connected Vehicle Commerce In-car Payments

Trend 6: In-vehicle Gaming Services

Trend 7: Connected Road Safety

Trend 8: Advancements in Insurtech

Trend 9: Software-defined Vehicles

Trend 10: Automotive App Stores

Impact of Trends by Region: 2025

Growth Generator

Connected Vehicle Sales by Region

Connected Vehicle Penetration by Region

Product Type Forecast

Product Type Snapshot by Region

Pricing and Service Models

OTA-enabled Vehicle Sales by Region

OTA-enabled Vehicle Penetration by Region

OTA Phases and OEM Strategies

Growth Generator: Regional Predictions, 2025: Economic, Technology, and Regulatory

Regional Analysis: APAC

Regional Analysis: China

Regional Analysis: Europe

Regional Analysis: India

Regional Analysis: Japan

Regional Analysis: North America

Regional Analysis: South America

Regional Analysis: South Korea

Conclusions and Future Outlook: Top 10 Predictions, 2025

Key Findings: Top 10 Predictions for 2025

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: AI-driven Personalization and Contextual Intelligence

Growth Opportunity 2: In-car Entertainment and Connected Vehicle Commerce

Growth Opportunity 3: Connected Safety and V2X Evolution

