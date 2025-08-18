Fortuna drills 4.5 g/t Au over 37.4 meters at Kingfisher and 11.2 g/t Au over 5.6 meters at Sunbird, Séguéla Mine, Côte d’Ivoire

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) is pleased to report updated exploration drilling results from the Kingfisher and Sunbird deposits at the Séguéla Mine in Côte d’Ivoire.

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration at Fortuna, commented, “A successful infill drill program was completed at Kingfisher, with several notable intersections confirming the broad nature of the mineralization, including 4.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 37.4 meters from 79 meters in drill hole SGRD2363. Exploration has now turned to further extending the strike and depth at Kingfisher, successfully intersecting mineralization 300 meters below surface and a further 250 meters along strike.”

Mr. Weedon continued, “Deep exploration drilling testing the southern extent of Sunbird has continued to return excellent results while upgrading the geological confidence and expanding the mineralized envelope, with results including 8.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 7.0 meters from 566 meters in drill hole SGRD2431. In addition, drilling has recently identified near surface shallow mineralization approximately 180 meters into the footwall, with results including 2.1 g/t over an estimated true width of 8.4 meters from 32 meters in drill hole SGRD2418 and 5.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 4.9 meters from 98 meters in drill hole SGRD2422. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike.”

Kingfisher Deposit Drilling Highlights

SGRD2313:9.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 17.0 meters from 105 meters, including
58.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 118 meters, and
36.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.6 meters from 121 meters
2.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 13.6 meters from 131 meters, including
12.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 138 meters

SGRD2349:5.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 22.1 meters from 83 meters, including
63.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 94 meters, and
14.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.6 meters from 101 meters
2.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 18.7 meters from 113 meters, including
30.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 115 meters

SGRD2363:4.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 37.4 meters from 79 meters, including
28.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 103 meters, and
26.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.6 meters from 107 meters, and
12.3 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 122 meters

SGRD2366:4.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 20.4 meters from 28 meters, including
48.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 48 meters

SGRD2367:4.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 6.8 meters from 53 meters
3.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 23.8 meters from 72 meters, including
28.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 1.7 meters from 97 meters

SGRD2370:3.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 31.5 meters from 127 meters, including
15.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 133 meters, and
33.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 150 meters, and
15.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 159 meters,

SGRD2381:4.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 26.4 meters from 36 meters, including
14.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 47 meters, and
11.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 52 meters, and
15.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 1.7 meters from 61 meters


An additional 78 drill holes, totaling 13,262 meters, have been completed at the Kingfisher Deposit (refer to Figure 1) as part of the resource confidence infill and extension drill program (refer to Figure 2). Drilling to test the emerging down-plunge potential to the north is advancing with two drill rigs in operation. Highlights include drill hole SGRD2501, which intersected 12.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters as part of a wider interval of 1.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 9.4 meters from 362 meters depth, approximately 300 meters vertically. This is the deepest drilling to date at Kingfisher, with mineralization remaining open along strike and at depth along a greater than one kilometer strike. Drilling is planned to continue through 2025.

The apparent moderate northerly plunge interpreted for the Kingfisher mineralization is atypical for Séguéla, where a moderate southerly plunge is more common. This variation is interpreted as being related to localized dextral movement along the main shear corridor.

Figure 1: Location of the Kingfisher and Sunbird deposits, Séguéla Mine, Côte d'Ivoire

Figure 2: Kingfisher Deposit long-section – looking west, Séguéla Mine, Côte d'Ivoire

Sunbird Deposit Drilling Highlights

SGRD2219:3.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 4.2 meters from 410 meters
12.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 4.9 meters from 420 meters, including
37.8 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 1.4 meters from 425 meters

SGRD2406:25.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.1 meters from 360 meters

SGRD2407:9.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 5.6 meters from 196 meters, including
52.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 199 meters

SGRD2409:11.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 5.6 meters from 479 meters, including
24.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.1 meters from 480 meters

SGRD2427:4.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 4.2 meters from 472 meters
10.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 4.9 meters from 483 meters

SGRD2431:8.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 7.0 meters from 566 meters, including
53.3 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 566 meters
6.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.8 meters from 591 meters, including
21.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 591 meters

SGRD2433:13.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 3.5 meters from 472 meters, including
26.8 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 473 meters, and
23.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 476 meters
7.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 7.7 meters from 482 meters, including
10.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 482 meters, and
18.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 484 meters, and
21.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 487 meters


An additional 41 drill holes, totaling 17,532 meters, have been completed at the Sunbird Deposit (refer to Figure 1) as part of the resource confidence infill and extension program (refer to Figure 3). The program had two objectives: first, to infill and upgrade resource confidence for an approximate 600-meter section along strike of the current underground resource; and second, to extend and expand the down-plunge extension a further 300 meters south.

Drilling on the main shoot has continued to intersect high grades along the projected plunge, with drill-defined mineralization now extending more than 1.1 kilometers down plunge, approximately 700 meters below surface. Results include 11.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 5.6 meters from 479 meters in drill hole SGRD2409. Results such as 10.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 4.9 meters from 483 meters in drill hole SGRD2427, and 12.2 g/t Au over an estimate true width of 4.9 meters from 420 meters in drill hole SGRD2219, highlight the emergence of a second high grade shoot extending at least 800 meters down plunge from the bottom of the currently defined pit. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike, with drilling scheduled to continue until the end of 2025.

Drilling targeting the deep extensions also intersected near-surface mineralization approximately 180 meters into the footwall. Further drilling will be carried out to determine the mineralized extent, which is presently open over a 400-meter strike length, and relationship to Sunbird as well as historic small-scale artisanal workings further south along strike. Results include 5.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 4.9 meters from 98 meters in drill hole SGRD2422, and 14.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.8 meters from 32 meters in drill hole SGRD2218.

Figure 3: Sunbird Deposit long-section – looking west, Séguéla Mine, Côte d'Ivoire

Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA – QC)

All drilling was completed under supervision of Fortuna personnel, following standardized procedures and methodologies.

Reverse Circulation (RC) Drilling

RC drilling used a 5.25-inch face sampling pneumatic hammer, with samples collected into 60-liter plastic bags. Samples were kept dry by maintaining sufficient air pressure to exclude groundwater inflow. If water ingress exceeded the air pressure, RC drilling was stopped, and drilling converted to diamond core tails. Once collected, RC samples were riffle split through a three-tier splitter to produce a 12.5% representative sample for laboratory submission. The remaining 87.5% samples were stored at the drill site until assay results were received and validated. Coarse reject samples from mineralized samples corresponding to significant intervals are retained and stored on-site at the Company´s core yard.

Diamond Drilling (DD)

DD drill holes started with HQ sized diameter, before reducing to NQ diameter diamond drill bits on intersecting fresh rock. The core was logged, marked for sampling in standard one-meter lengths or to a geological boundary, then cut into equal halves using a diamond saw. One half was retained in the original core box and stored in a secure location at the Company core yard at the project site. The other half was sampled, catalogued, and placed into sealed bags and securely stored at the site until shipment.

Sample Transport and Analysis

All RC and DD samples were transported by Company vehicle or commercial courier to ALS Global’s preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro, Cote d’Ivoire or Bureau Veritas’ preparation and analytical laboratory in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire. Sample pulps prepared by ALS Global were then transported via commercial courier to ALS Global’s facility in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Routine gold analysis using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with an atomic absorption finish was completed for all samples at either ALS’s Ouagadougou laboratory or Bureau Veritas’ laboratory in Abidjan. Samples returning assays >10 ppm Au were reanalyzed using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with a gravimetric finish.

Quality Control

Quality control procedures included systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates, and certified reference standards into the sample stream. Both ALS Global and Bureau Veritas laboratories also inserted their own quality control samples.

Qualified Person

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President Exploration for Fortuna Mining Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 being a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (Membership #6001). Mr. Weedon has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. He has also verified the data disclosed, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein, by reviewing geochemical and geological databases and examining diamond drill core. There were no limitations to the verification process.

About Fortuna Mining Corp.

Fortuna Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with three operating mines and a portfolio of exploration projects in Argentina, Côte d’Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru, as well as the Diamba Sud Gold Project in Senegal. Sustainability is at the core of our operations and stakeholder relationships. We produce gold and silver while creating long-term shared value through efficient production, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website at www.fortunamining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Mining Corp.

Investor Relations:
Carlos Baca | info@fmcmail.com | fortunamining.com | X | LinkedIn | YouTube

Forward looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward-looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward-looking Statements. The Forward-looking Statements in this news release may include, without limitation, the Company’s proposed exploration plans at the Séguéla Mine ; statements about the Company’s business strategies, plans and outlook; the Company’s plans for its mines and mineral properties; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of inflationary pressures on the Company’s business and operations; the future results of exploration activities; expectations with respect to metal grade estimates and the impact of any variations relative to metals grades experienced; assumed and future metal prices; the merit of the Company’s mines and mineral properties; and the future financial or operating performance of the Company. Often, but not always, these Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimated”, “potential”, “open”, “future”, “assumed”, “projected”, “proposed”, “used”, “detailed”, “has been”, “gain”, “planned”, “reflecting”, “will”, “anticipated”, “estimated” “containing”, “remaining”, “to be”, or statements that events, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, operational risks associated with mining and mineral processing; uncertainty relating to Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates; uncertainty relating to capital and operating costs, production schedules and economic returns; risks relating to the Company’s ability to replace its Mineral Reserves; risks related to the conversion of Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves; risks associated with mineral exploration and project development; uncertainty relating to the repatriation of funds as a result of currency controls; environmental matters including obtaining or renewing environmental permits and potential liability claims; uncertainty relating to nature and climate conditions; laws and regulations regarding the protection of the environment (including greenhouse gas emission reduction and other decarbonization requirements and the uncertainty surrounding the interpretation of omnibus Bill C-59 and the related amendments to the Competition Act (Canada); risks associated with political instability and changes to the regulations governing the Company’s business operations; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in countries in which the Company does or may carry on business; risks associated with war, hostilities or other conflicts, such as the Ukrainian – Russian, and Israeli – Hamas conflicts, and the impacts they may have on global economic activity; risks relating to the termination of the Company’s mining concessions in certain circumstances; developing and maintaining relationships with local communities and stakeholders; risks associated with losing control of public perception as a result of social media and other web-based applications; potential opposition to the Company’s exploration, development and operational activities; risks related to the Company’s ability to obtain adequate financing for planned exploration and development activities; property title matters; risks related to the ability to retain or extend title to the Company’s mineral properties; risks relating to the integration of businesses and assets acquired by the Company; impairments; risks associated with climate change legislation; reliance on key personnel; adequacy of insurance coverage; operational safety and security risks; legal proceedings and potential legal proceedings; uncertainties relating to general economic conditions; risks relating to a global pandemic, which could impact the Company’s business, operations, financial condition and share price; competition; fluctuations in metal prices; risks associated with entering into commodity forward and option contracts for base metals production; fluctuations in currency exchange rates and interest rates; tax audits and reassessments; risks related to hedging; uncertainty relating to concentrate treatment charges and transportation costs; sufficiency of monies allotted by the Company for land reclamation; risks associated with dependence upon information technology systems, which are subject to disruption, damage, failure and risks with implementation and integration; labor relations issues; as well as those factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Information Form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking Statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including, but not limited to, the accuracy of the Company’s current Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates; that the Company’s activities will be conducted in accordance with the Company’s public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company, its properties or its production estimates (which assume accuracy of projected ore grade, mining rates, recovery timing, and recovery rate estimates and may be impacted by unscheduled maintenance, labor and contractor availability and other operating or technical difficulties); the duration and effect of global and local inflation; the duration and impacts of geo-political uncertainties on the Company’s production, workforce, business, operations and financial condition; the expected trends in mineral prices, inflation and currency exchange rates; that all required approvals and permits will be obtained for the Company’s business and operations on acceptable terms; that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company's operations and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking Statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that these Forward-looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Reserves and Resources

All reserve and resource estimates included in this news release have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for public disclosure by a Canadian company of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. All Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates contained in the technical disclosure have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves. Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and mineral reserve and resource information included in this news release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies.

Appendix 1: Séguéla Mine drill program details of the drill holes and assay results for the Kingfisher and Sunbird deposits

HoleIDEasting (WGS84_29N)Northing (WGS84_29N)Elev.
(m)		EOH1,2 Depth (m)UTM AzimuthDipDepth2 From
(m)		Depth2 To (m)Drilled2 Width (m)ETW3 (m)Au (ppm)Hole Type4Area
SGRD227274364989248039017090-601101231311.11.1RCDKingfisher
       1311431210.20.6RCDKingfisher
SGRD227474374889283539412090-60NSI    RCDKingfisher
SGRD229474375189258138313290-6010110876.01.0RCDKingfisher
SGRD230174372389277939221690-601441581411.91.8RCDKingfisher
       1621781613.65.8RCDKingfisher
      inclu.16917010.953.9RCDKingfisher
SGRD230574372789273139816890-6010311186.81.0RCDKingfisher
       1281411311.12.8RCDKingfisher
       14514721.79.2RCDKingfisher
      inclu.14614710.917.7RCDKingfisher
       15115654.32.7RCDKingfisher
SGRD231074370089273240423190-6012112876.01.2RCDKingfisher
       15916897.71.5RCDKingfisher
       17418176.01.7RCDKingfisher
SGRD231374372689268139916890-601051252017.09.4RCDKingfisher
      inclu.11811910.958.1RCDKingfisher
      and12112432.636.2RCDKingfisher
       1311471613.62.1RCDKingfisher
      inclu.13813910.912.1RCDKingfisher
SGRD2319743701892680404210.490-601321633126.42.5RCDKingfisher
      inclu.15015110.910.0RCDKingfisher
      and16216310.922.3RCDKingfisher
       1691892017.04.5RCDKingfisher
      inclu.17717921.733.9RCDKingfisher
SGRD2321743674892431386156.290-60666821.73.4RCDKingfisher
       747843.41.4RCDKingfisher
       9810797.70.7RCDKingfisher
       13213865.11.8RCDKingfisher
SGRD2323743676892580405196.890-601311512017.02.9RCDKingfisher
      inclu.13113210.912.7RCDKingfisher
      and13613710.912.9RCDKingfisher
SGRD2324743674892678408228.790-60677365.11.9RCDKingfisher
       169179108.50.9RCDKingfisher
       183193108.51.5RCDKingfisher
       203214119.41.3RCDKingfisher
       219228.79.78.22.3RCDKingfisher
      inclu.22022110.913.3RCDKingfisher
SGRD232674364989258140621090-6015115876.00.7RCDKingfisher
       16517276.01.9RCDKingfisher
SGRD232774369989263139618990-601181442622.11.6RCDKingfisher
       1511701916.21.3RCDKingfisher
SGRD233374362889237738416090-6090101119.41.8RCDKingfisher
       1391561714.51.4RCDKingfisher
SGRD2335743648892528399188.890-60838410.96.3RCDKingfisher
       1381582017.01.0RCDKingfisher
       17518386.80.8RCDKingfisher
SGRD233874365189242839620190-60919321.73.3RCDKingfisher
       10511386.81.8RCDKingfisher
       13413621.78.4RCDKingfisher
      inclu.13413510.914.0RCDKingfisher
SGRD233974362689243239919890-601201331311.10.9RCDKingfisher
       1571721512.81.8RCDKingfisher
      inclu.16716810.912.1RCDKingfisher
SGRD234074365189222938412090-60414765.11.1RCDKingfisher
       631044134.92.3RCDKingfisher
      inclu.656610.910.2RCDKingfisher
      and757610.910.3RCDKingfisher
SGRD234774362689218240413590-6066781210.23.4RCDKingfisher
      inclu.737410.924.0RCDKingfisher
SGRD234974365289233140914290-60616321.72.8RCDKingfisher
       831092622.15.6RCDKingfisher
      inclu.949510.963.1RCDKingfisher
      and10110432.614.1RCDKingfisher
       1131352218.72.4RCDKingfisher
      inclu.11511610.930.2RCDKingfisher
SGRD235074362689233241215390-60881061815.33.3RCDKingfisher
      inclu.919321.724.2RCDKingfisher
       1291431411.91.8RCDKingfisher
      inclu.13813910.912.6RCDKingfisher
SGRD2353743652892132410117.290-60586354.31.6RCDKingfisher
       808665.13.3RCDKingfisher
SGRD2354743626892130412129.390-6078931512.80.8RCDKingfisher
       991121311.10.8RCDKingfisher
SGRC23587436508920754249890-604353108.51.6RCKingfisher
       57802319.60.9RCKingfisher
SGRC23597436918920304243490-60NSI    RCKingfisher
SGRC23607436708920304277890-60NSI    RCKingfisher
SGRC236174364589203043111090-60NSI    RCKingfisher
SGRC23627436758921304147090-60111321.72.9RCKingfisher
       28482017.01.7RCKingfisher
      inclu.404110.911.6RCKingfisher
       5263119.41.3RCKingfisher
SGRD236374365089228041513490-60791234437.44.5RCDKingfisher
      inclu.10310410.928.4RCDKingfisher
      and10711032.626.1RCDKingfisher
      and12212310.912.3RCDKingfisher
SGRC236474362589228041914590-60841062218.72.2RCKingfisher
      inclu.889021.714.9RCKingfisher
       1121322017.01.6RCKingfisher
SGRD2365743600892280422170.290-601171321512.81.3RCDKingfisher
SGRD23667437008922804069090-6028522420.44.4RCDKingfisher
      inclu.484910.948.9RCDKingfisher
       586465.12.0RCDKingfisher
SGRC236774367589228041110990-60536186.84.0RCKingfisher
       721002823.83.7RCKingfisher
      inclu.979921.728.2RCKingfisher
SGRD236874370089278041926190-601752083328.11.6RCDKingfisher
      inclu.19920010.910.5RCDKingfisher
       219229108.52.6RCDKingfisher
SGRD236974360089238041618690-6014915565.11.4RCDKingfisher
SGRD237074372689273041718990-601271643731.53.0RCDKingfisher
      inclu.13313410.915.6RCDKingfisher
      and15015110.933.5RCDKingfisher
      and15916010.915.2RCDKingfisher
SGRD237174360589233141717190-601121402823.80.8RCDKingfisher
SGRC23727438528930334099190-6067841714.51.1RCKingfisher
SGRC23737438388929374109790-6060771714.52.4RCKingfisher
      inclu.707110.919.5RCKingfisher
SGRC23747438658930054058090-60NSI    RCKingfisher
SGRC237574384689298340610090-6064801613.61.1RCKingfisher
SGRD237674376989293742321090-6015816797.70.7RCDKingfisher
       172183119.44.4RCDKingfisher
      inclu.18018221.713.2RCDKingfisher
SGRD237774369089283341528890-6022122654.31.8RCDKingfisher
       250261119.41.3RCDKingfisher
SGRD237874377489288242216090-60NSI    RCDKingfisher
SGRD237974372489288142323490-60NSI    RCDKingfisher
SGRD238074373789260241013590-6068801210.21.0RCDKingfisher
       9610265.12.0RCDKingfisher
SGRC23817437088923034059090-6036673126.44.2RCKingfisher
      inclu.474810.914.0RCKingfisher
      and525310.911.4RCKingfisher
      and616321.715.1RCKingfisher
SGRC23827437068922534018090-6017422521.31.8RCKingfisher
       4959108.51.7RCKingfisher
SGRC23837436978922024048090-6019543529.83.1RCKingfisher
      inclu.262821.712.9RCKingfisher
      and484910.925.8RCKingfisher
SGRD238474360789213142714490-6010010221.725.7RCDKingfisher
SGRC23857438018929344182490-60Not sampled    RCKingfisher
SGRC23867438148929794084990-60Not sampled    RCKingfisher
SGRC238774362589207543012090-6010610821.73.3RCKingfisher
SGRC23887437268921594095490-60NSI    RCKingfisher
SGRC23897438028929334183790-60Not sampled    RCKingfisher
SGRD239074380189293341816290-601121251311.11.5RCDKingfisher
SGRD239174357589217942117090-60118129119.40.6RCDKingfisher
       13814797.71.3RCDKingfisher
SGRD239274373089283841219590-601701831311.11.3RCDKingfisher
SGRD239374360289223041416090-6010311076.00.8RCDKingfisher
SGRD239474367589263042521990-6014815132.63.4RCDKingfisher
       1581883025.52.4RCDKingfisher
      inclu.17217310.911.5RCDKingfisher
      and18518610.928.3RCDKingfisher
       20220532.65.8RCDKingfisher
      inclu.20320410.913.7RCDKingfisher
SGRD239574362589248041619590-6014915454.31.8RCDKingfisher
       172183119.41.7RCDKingfisher
       18718810.96.7RCDKingfisher
SGRD239674362589258043123090-6017918897.70.8RCDKingfisher
       21822576.01.5RCDKingfisher
SGRD239774367589273042925290-601982151714.52.7RCDKingfisher
      inclu.20320410.911.7RCDKingfisher
       2192493025.52.5RCDKingfisher
      inclu.23323410.933.5RCDKingfisher
SGRD239874381589298040814090-6011211532.62.8RCDKingfisher
SGRD239974357589228042318690-6013814132.63.1RCDKingfisher
       16817465.11.8RCDKingfisher
SGRD240074361589290043434090-6028229086.80.9RCDKingfisher
       3003131311.11.1RCDKingfisher
       32733143.415.8RCDKingfisher
      inclu.32833132.620.6RCDKingfisher
SGRD250174359589300045544090-60362373119.41.6RCDKingfisher
       36236310.912.7RCDKingfisher
       38639154.31.1RCDKingfisher
SGRD250274365589300044237290-6030130765.11.0RCDKingfisher
SGRD250374367089290042730390-602752921714.50.9RCDKingfisher
       29729921.73.1RCDKingfisher
SGRD250474356089290044440890-6038939454.33.6RCDKingfisher
      inclu.39239310.914.4RCDKingfisher
SGRD250574356089223041918090-60NSI    RCDKingfisher
SGRD250674357589213043218090-6012813243.42.9RCDKingfisher
SGRD250774350089240543730690-60NSI    RCDKingfisher
SGRD250874371689300042528290-6017217754.31.2RCDKingfisher
SGRD250974350889245544330090-6026326521.73.2RCDKingfisher
SGRD251174351089235543027390-6024724921.76.1RCDKingfisher
      inclu.24824910.910.6RCDKingfisher
SGRC25127435608927554475090-60Not sampled    RCKingfisher
SGRC25147436408929604436190-60Not sampled    RCKingfisher
              
SGRD221574228089192860078090-6070771032.13.3RCDSunbird
       73473732.117.5RCDSunbird
      inclu.73573610.745.8RCDSunbird
       74174764.27.6RCDSunbird
      inclu.74174210.710.4RCDSunbird
      and74574610.714.9RCDSunbird
       75175653.52.7RCDSunbird
       75976121.45.7RCDSunbird
SGRD221674241589222057855290-60687685.61.6RCDSunbird FW
       51352185.65.2RCDSunbird
      inclu.51651710.711.0RCDSunbird
SGRD221774249589251055150790-6046546721.43.6RCDSunbird
SGRD221874254089283553555090-60162485.61.3RCDSunbird FW
       323642.814.7RCDSunbird FW
       51051110.77.0RCDSunbird
SGRD2219742540892835535460.290-6041041664.23.0RCDSunbird
       42042774.912.2RCDSunbird
      inclu.42542721.437.8RCDSunbird
SGRD2401742550892525567400.290-6031632042.815.8RCDSunbird
      inclu.31732032.119.8RCDSunbird
       35335410.79.7RCDSunbird
SGRD240274245589241055951090-6046847021.44.5RCDSunbird
       47547610.77.1RCDSunbird
SGRD2403742530892355573380.190-6030030110.77.1RCDSunbird
       32833464.25.6RCDSunbird
      inclu.33033110.718.3RCDSunbird
      and33333410.75.6RCDSunbird
SGRD240474250489231457239390-6028228310.7128.7RCDSunbird
       34034110.710.3RCDSunbird
       36236532.14.4RCDSunbird
       37437510.710.1RCDSunbird
SGRD240574253289255356143090-6040440510.78.2RCDSunbird
       41141321.44.3RCDSunbird
SGRD240674249189227657443090-6036036332.125.2RCDSunbird
      inclu.36036221.436.5RCDSunbird
       37638485.62.5RCDSunbird
SGRD240774260089255357728090-6019620485.69.1RCDSunbird
      inclu.19920010.752.5RCDSunbird
       22823132.13.3RCDSunbird
       23423510.75.0RCDSunbird
SGRD24087424458922755754990-60Not sampled    RCDSunbird
SGRD2409742452892278575510.290-6047948785.611.2RCDSunbird
      inclu.48048332.124.6RCDSunbird
       49449510.723.6RCDSunbird
SGRD241074258689238057826090-6020520610.76.4RCDSunbird
       21021553.55.6RCDSunbird
      inclu.21321410.714.0RCDSunbird
SGRD241174260089243856523090-6018519053.55.6RCDSunbird
      inclu.18818910.719.3RCDSunbird
       20420510.77.9RCDSunbird
SGRD2412742456892248580480.390-6040240310.75.8RCDSunbird
       42643042.81.9RCDSunbird
       43343410.77.0RCDSunbird
SGRD241374254489240456436090-6027427510.713.0RCDSunbird
       29729810.722.0RCDSunbird
       30130321.49.0RCDSunbird
      inclu.30230310.715.4RCDSunbird
SGRD24147423918921705899790-60Not sampled    RCDSunbird
SGRD241574239389217359357990-6011311521.411.2RCDSunbird FW
      inclu.11311410.719.8RCDSunbird FW
       123134117.72.2RCDSunbird FW
       56256642.86.8RCDSunbird
      inclu.56456510.714.7RCDSunbird
SGRD241674234789207260168090-6016316521.419.1RCDSunbird FW
      inclu.16316410.735.7RCDSunbird FW
      -6063764032.113.7RCDSunbird
      inclu.63763810.735.2RCDSunbird
       64364632.17.1RCDSunbird
      inclu.64464510.714.8RCDSunbird
SGRD241774250089243355445090-6037237310.76.4RCDSunbird
       38338632.17.9RCDSunbird
      inclu.38338410.717.4RCDSunbird
       40440621.43.9RCDSunbird
SGRD2418742424892305601540.190-603244128.42.1RCDSunbird FW
       NSI    RCDSunbird
SGRD241974255689288852445090-6043443510.719.0RCDSunbird
SGRD242074253189276354249090-6043043664.28.4RCDSunbird
      inclu.43043221.418.1RCDSunbird
       43944564.29.2RCDSunbird
      inclu.44144321.418.3RCDSunbird
SGRD242174254389266355045090-6040841132.11.9RCDSunbird
       41642485.66.8RCDSunbird
      inclu.42242421.416.2RCDSunbird
SGRD242274240589212960658090-60364042.82.3RCDSunbird FW
       9810574.95.6RCDSunbird FW
      inclu.10110210.726.8RCDSunbird FW
       NSI    RCDSunbird
SGRD242374257989241156845090-6019819910.712.4RCDSunbird
       21121321.421.5RCDSunbird
      inclu.21121210.741.2RCDSunbird
       22823132.17.3RCDSunbird
      inclu.22923010.717.3RCDSunbird
SGRD24247425268925855127390-60Not sampled    RCDSunbird
SGRD242574253389258755645090-6036636710.77.1RCDSunbird
SGRD2426742415892335569570.190-60515210.725.1RCDSunbird FW
       47547721.42.7RCDSunbird
SGRD242774250689261154152090-6047247864.24.1RCDSunbird
      inclu.47247310.710.4RCDSunbird
       48349074.910.4RCDSunbird
      inclu.48548942.816.5RCDSunbird
SGRD242874234389212357168090-6016216421.49.7RCDSunbird
      inclu.16316410.713.7RCDSunbird
       58859021.43.4RCDSunbird
       59860021.43.9RCDSunbird
       60560942.84.5RCDSunbird
      inclu.60860910.711.4RCDSunbird
       61361521.47.0RCDSunbird
       61962453.510.8RCDSunbird
      inclu.62062110.739.1RCDSunbird
SGRD2429742524892676511480.290-6043944232.13.6RCDSunbird
       44945785.67.6RCDSunbird
      inclu.45445732.115.1RCDSunbird
SGRD2430742391892250569570.190-6013313521.44.3RCDSunbird
       13914342.81.7RCDSunbird
       49750032.17.7RCDSunbird
      inclu.49849910.711.0RCDSunbird
       50750810.715.2RCDSunbird
       52452510.76.7RCDSunbird
       55155985.67.3RCDSunbird
      inclu.55355521.418.4RCDSunbird
SGRD243174236389202660564290-6016616932.13.5RCDSunbird FW
       17317521.413.4RCDSunbird FW
      inclu.17417510.725.1RCDSunbird FW
       54854910.715.0RCDSunbird
       566576107.08.5RCDSunbird
      inclu.56656710.753.3RCDSunbird
       59159542.86.6RCDSunbird
      inclu.59159210.721.1RCDSunbird
SGRC24327424408922005856190-60Not sampled    RCSunbird
SGRD243374244089220058552090-6045845910.77.4RCDSunbird
       47247753.513.1RCDSunbird
      inclu.47347410.726.8RCDSunbird
      and47647710.723.2RCDSunbird
       482493117.77.1RCDSunbird
      inclu.48248310.710.4RCDSunbird
      and48448510.718.2RCDSunbird
      and48748810.721.1RCDSunbird
SGRC24357424258924105633090-60Not sampled    RCSunbird
SGRD243674242589241056357090-60NSI    RCDSunbird
SGRD24377425008926855363790-60Not sampled    RCDSunbird


Notes:

1. EOH: End of hole
2. Depths and widths reported to nearest significant decimal place
3. NSI: No significant intercepts
4. ETW: Estimated true width
5. RC: reverse circulation drilling | DD: diamond drilling tail | RCD: reverse circulation drilling with diamond tail

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at:
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c8c8c949-773b-4617-8b47-6e9902a056ee

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4df708ad-996b-4be2-9acf-5d849739555c
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1899cd78-b35d-4dd9-91de-39b9b1f9841a
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef356466-a4e3-4f7b-b269-9e500a450cec


