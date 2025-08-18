Fortuna drills 4.5 g/t Au over 37.4 meters at Kingfisher and 11.2 g/t Au over 5.6 meters at Sunbird, Séguéla Mine, Côte d’Ivoire

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) is pleased to report updated exploration drilling results from the Kingfisher and Sunbird deposits at the Séguéla Mine in Côte d’Ivoire.

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration at Fortuna, commented, “A successful infill drill program was completed at Kingfisher, with several notable intersections confirming the broad nature of the mineralization, including 4.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 37.4 meters from 79 meters in drill hole SGRD2363. Exploration has now turned to further extending the strike and depth at Kingfisher, successfully intersecting mineralization 300 meters below surface and a further 250 meters along strike.”

Mr. Weedon continued, “Deep exploration drilling testing the southern extent of Sunbird has continued to return excellent results while upgrading the geological confidence and expanding the mineralized envelope, with results including 8.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 7.0 meters from 566 meters in drill hole SGRD2431. In addition, drilling has recently identified near surface shallow mineralization approximately 180 meters into the footwall, with results including 2.1 g/t over an estimated true width of 8.4 meters from 32 meters in drill hole SGRD2418 and 5.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 4.9 meters from 98 meters in drill hole SGRD2422. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike.”

Kingfisher Deposit Drilling Highlights

SGRD2313: 9.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 17.0 meters from 105 meters, including

58.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 118 meters, and

36.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.6 meters from 121 meters

2.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 13.6 meters from 131 meters, including

12.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 138 meters



SGRD2349: 5.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 22.1 meters from 83 meters, including

63.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 94 meters, and

14.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.6 meters from 101 meters

2.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 18.7 meters from 113 meters, including

30.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 115 meters



SGRD2363: 4.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 37.4 meters from 79 meters, including

28.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 103 meters, and

26.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.6 meters from 107 meters, and

12.3 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 122 meters



SGRD2366: 4.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 20.4 meters from 28 meters, including

48.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 48 meters



SGRD2367: 4.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 6.8 meters from 53 meters

3.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 23.8 meters from 72 meters, including

28.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 1.7 meters from 97 meters



SGRD2370: 3.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 31.5 meters from 127 meters, including

15.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 133 meters, and

33.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 150 meters, and

15.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 159 meters,



SGRD2381: 4.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 26.4 meters from 36 meters, including

14.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 47 meters, and

11.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 52 meters, and

15.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 1.7 meters from 61 meters



An additional 78 drill holes, totaling 13,262 meters, have been completed at the Kingfisher Deposit (refer to Figure 1) as part of the resource confidence infill and extension drill program (refer to Figure 2). Drilling to test the emerging down-plunge potential to the north is advancing with two drill rigs in operation. Highlights include drill hole SGRD2501, which intersected 12.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters as part of a wider interval of 1.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 9.4 meters from 362 meters depth, approximately 300 meters vertically. This is the deepest drilling to date at Kingfisher, with mineralization remaining open along strike and at depth along a greater than one kilometer strike. Drilling is planned to continue through 2025.

The apparent moderate northerly plunge interpreted for the Kingfisher mineralization is atypical for Séguéla, where a moderate southerly plunge is more common. This variation is interpreted as being related to localized dextral movement along the main shear corridor.

Figure 1: Location of the Kingfisher and Sunbird deposits, Séguéla Mine, Côte d’Ivoire

Figure 2: Kingfisher Deposit long-section – looking west, Séguéla Mine, Côte d’Ivoire

Sunbird Deposit Drilling Highlights

SGRD2219: 3.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 4.2 meters from 410 meters

12.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 4.9 meters from 420 meters, including

37.8 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 1.4 meters from 425 meters



SGRD2406: 25.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.1 meters from 360 meters



SGRD2407: 9.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 5.6 meters from 196 meters, including

52.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 199 meters



SGRD2409: 11.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 5.6 meters from 479 meters, including

24.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.1 meters from 480 meters



SGRD2427: 4.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 4.2 meters from 472 meters

10.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 4.9 meters from 483 meters



SGRD2431: 8.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 7.0 meters from 566 meters, including

53.3 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 566 meters

6.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.8 meters from 591 meters, including

21.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 591 meters



SGRD2433: 13.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 3.5 meters from 472 meters, including

26.8 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 473 meters, and

23.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 476 meters

7.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 7.7 meters from 482 meters, including

10.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 482 meters, and

18.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 484 meters, and

21.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 487 meters



An additional 41 drill holes, totaling 17,532 meters, have been completed at the Sunbird Deposit (refer to Figure 1) as part of the resource confidence infill and extension program (refer to Figure 3). The program had two objectives: first, to infill and upgrade resource confidence for an approximate 600-meter section along strike of the current underground resource; and second, to extend and expand the down-plunge extension a further 300 meters south.

Drilling on the main shoot has continued to intersect high grades along the projected plunge, with drill-defined mineralization now extending more than 1.1 kilometers down plunge, approximately 700 meters below surface. Results include 11.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 5.6 meters from 479 meters in drill hole SGRD2409. Results such as 10.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 4.9 meters from 483 meters in drill hole SGRD2427, and 12.2 g/t Au over an estimate true width of 4.9 meters from 420 meters in drill hole SGRD2219, highlight the emergence of a second high grade shoot extending at least 800 meters down plunge from the bottom of the currently defined pit. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike, with drilling scheduled to continue until the end of 2025.

Drilling targeting the deep extensions also intersected near-surface mineralization approximately 180 meters into the footwall. Further drilling will be carried out to determine the mineralized extent, which is presently open over a 400-meter strike length, and relationship to Sunbird as well as historic small-scale artisanal workings further south along strike. Results include 5.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 4.9 meters from 98 meters in drill hole SGRD2422, and 14.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.8 meters from 32 meters in drill hole SGRD2218.

Figure 3: Sunbird Deposit long-section – looking west, Séguéla Mine, Côte d’Ivoire

Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA – QC)

All drilling was completed under supervision of Fortuna personnel, following standardized procedures and methodologies.

Reverse Circulation (RC) Drilling

RC drilling used a 5.25-inch face sampling pneumatic hammer, with samples collected into 60-liter plastic bags. Samples were kept dry by maintaining sufficient air pressure to exclude groundwater inflow. If water ingress exceeded the air pressure, RC drilling was stopped, and drilling converted to diamond core tails. Once collected, RC samples were riffle split through a three-tier splitter to produce a 12.5% representative sample for laboratory submission. The remaining 87.5% samples were stored at the drill site until assay results were received and validated. Coarse reject samples from mineralized samples corresponding to significant intervals are retained and stored on-site at the Company´s core yard.

Diamond Drilling (DD)

DD drill holes started with HQ sized diameter, before reducing to NQ diameter diamond drill bits on intersecting fresh rock. The core was logged, marked for sampling in standard one-meter lengths or to a geological boundary, then cut into equal halves using a diamond saw. One half was retained in the original core box and stored in a secure location at the Company core yard at the project site. The other half was sampled, catalogued, and placed into sealed bags and securely stored at the site until shipment.

Sample Transport and Analysis

All RC and DD samples were transported by Company vehicle or commercial courier to ALS Global’s preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro, Cote d’Ivoire or Bureau Veritas’ preparation and analytical laboratory in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire. Sample pulps prepared by ALS Global were then transported via commercial courier to ALS Global’s facility in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Routine gold analysis using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with an atomic absorption finish was completed for all samples at either ALS’s Ouagadougou laboratory or Bureau Veritas’ laboratory in Abidjan. Samples returning assays >10 ppm Au were reanalyzed using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with a gravimetric finish.

Quality Control

Quality control procedures included systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates, and certified reference standards into the sample stream. Both ALS Global and Bureau Veritas laboratories also inserted their own quality control samples.

Qualified Person

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President Exploration for Fortuna Mining Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 being a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (Membership #6001). Mr. Weedon has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. He has also verified the data disclosed, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein, by reviewing geochemical and geological databases and examining diamond drill core. There were no limitations to the verification process.

Appendix 1: Séguéla Mine drill program details of the drill holes and assay results for the Kingfisher and Sunbird deposits

HoleID Easting (WGS84_29N) Northing (WGS84_29N) Elev.

(m) EOH1,2 Depth (m) UTM Azimuth Dip Depth2 From

(m) Depth2 To (m) Drilled2 Width (m) ETW3 (m) Au (ppm) Hole Type4 Area SGRD2272 743649 892480 390 170 90 -60 110 123 13 11.1 1.1 RCD Kingfisher 131 143 12 10.2 0.6 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2274 743748 892835 394 120 90 -60 NSI RCD Kingfisher SGRD2294 743751 892581 383 132 90 -60 101 108 7 6.0 1.0 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2301 743723 892779 392 216 90 -60 144 158 14 11.9 1.8 RCD Kingfisher 162 178 16 13.6 5.8 RCD Kingfisher inclu. 169 170 1 0.9 53.9 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2305 743727 892731 398 168 90 -60 103 111 8 6.8 1.0 RCD Kingfisher 128 141 13 11.1 2.8 RCD Kingfisher 145 147 2 1.7 9.2 RCD Kingfisher inclu. 146 147 1 0.9 17.7 RCD Kingfisher 151 156 5 4.3 2.7 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2310 743700 892732 404 231 90 -60 121 128 7 6.0 1.2 RCD Kingfisher 159 168 9 7.7 1.5 RCD Kingfisher 174 181 7 6.0 1.7 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2313 743726 892681 399 168 90 -60 105 125 20 17.0 9.4 RCD Kingfisher inclu. 118 119 1 0.9 58.1 RCD Kingfisher and 121 124 3 2.6 36.2 RCD Kingfisher 131 147 16 13.6 2.1 RCD Kingfisher inclu. 138 139 1 0.9 12.1 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2319 743701 892680 404 210.4 90 -60 132 163 31 26.4 2.5 RCD Kingfisher inclu. 150 151 1 0.9 10.0 RCD Kingfisher and 162 163 1 0.9 22.3 RCD Kingfisher 169 189 20 17.0 4.5 RCD Kingfisher inclu. 177 179 2 1.7 33.9 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2321 743674 892431 386 156.2 90 -60 66 68 2 1.7 3.4 RCD Kingfisher 74 78 4 3.4 1.4 RCD Kingfisher 98 107 9 7.7 0.7 RCD Kingfisher 132 138 6 5.1 1.8 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2323 743676 892580 405 196.8 90 -60 131 151 20 17.0 2.9 RCD Kingfisher inclu. 131 132 1 0.9 12.7 RCD Kingfisher and 136 137 1 0.9 12.9 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2324 743674 892678 408 228.7 90 -60 67 73 6 5.1 1.9 RCD Kingfisher 169 179 10 8.5 0.9 RCD Kingfisher 183 193 10 8.5 1.5 RCD Kingfisher 203 214 11 9.4 1.3 RCD Kingfisher 219 228.7 9.7 8.2 2.3 RCD Kingfisher inclu. 220 221 1 0.9 13.3 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2326 743649 892581 406 210 90 -60 151 158 7 6.0 0.7 RCD Kingfisher 165 172 7 6.0 1.9 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2327 743699 892631 396 189 90 -60 118 144 26 22.1 1.6 RCD Kingfisher 151 170 19 16.2 1.3 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2333 743628 892377 384 160 90 -60 90 101 11 9.4 1.8 RCD Kingfisher 139 156 17 14.5 1.4 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2335 743648 892528 399 188.8 90 -60 83 84 1 0.9 6.3 RCD Kingfisher 138 158 20 17.0 1.0 RCD Kingfisher 175 183 8 6.8 0.8 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2338 743651 892428 396 201 90 -60 91 93 2 1.7 3.3 RCD Kingfisher 105 113 8 6.8 1.8 RCD Kingfisher 134 136 2 1.7 8.4 RCD Kingfisher inclu. 134 135 1 0.9 14.0 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2339 743626 892432 399 198 90 -60 120 133 13 11.1 0.9 RCD Kingfisher 157 172 15 12.8 1.8 RCD Kingfisher inclu. 167 168 1 0.9 12.1 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2340 743651 892229 384 120 90 -60 41 47 6 5.1 1.1 RCD Kingfisher 63 104 41 34.9 2.3 RCD Kingfisher inclu. 65 66 1 0.9 10.2 RCD Kingfisher and 75 76 1 0.9 10.3 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2347 743626 892182 404 135 90 -60 66 78 12 10.2 3.4 RCD Kingfisher inclu. 73 74 1 0.9 24.0 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2349 743652 892331 409 142 90 -60 61 63 2 1.7 2.8 RCD Kingfisher 83 109 26 22.1 5.6 RCD Kingfisher inclu. 94 95 1 0.9 63.1 RCD Kingfisher and 101 104 3 2.6 14.1 RCD Kingfisher 113 135 22 18.7 2.4 RCD Kingfisher inclu. 115 116 1 0.9 30.2 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2350 743626 892332 412 153 90 -60 88 106 18 15.3 3.3 RCD Kingfisher inclu. 91 93 2 1.7 24.2 RCD Kingfisher 129 143 14 11.9 1.8 RCD Kingfisher inclu. 138 139 1 0.9 12.6 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2353 743652 892132 410 117.2 90 -60 58 63 5 4.3 1.6 RCD Kingfisher 80 86 6 5.1 3.3 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2354 743626 892130 412 129.3 90 -60 78 93 15 12.8 0.8 RCD Kingfisher 99 112 13 11.1 0.8 RCD Kingfisher SGRC2358 743650 892075 424 98 90 -60 43 53 10 8.5 1.6 RC Kingfisher 57 80 23 19.6 0.9 RC Kingfisher SGRC2359 743691 892030 424 34 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC2360 743670 892030 427 78 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC2361 743645 892030 431 110 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC2362 743675 892130 414 70 90 -60 11 13 2 1.7 2.9 RC Kingfisher 28 48 20 17.0 1.7 RC Kingfisher inclu. 40 41 1 0.9 11.6 RC Kingfisher 52 63 11 9.4 1.3 RC Kingfisher SGRD2363 743650 892280 415 134 90 -60 79 123 44 37.4 4.5 RCD Kingfisher inclu. 103 104 1 0.9 28.4 RCD Kingfisher and 107 110 3 2.6 26.1 RCD Kingfisher and 122 123 1 0.9 12.3 RCD Kingfisher SGRC2364 743625 892280 419 145 90 -60 84 106 22 18.7 2.2 RC Kingfisher inclu. 88 90 2 1.7 14.9 RC Kingfisher 112 132 20 17.0 1.6 RC Kingfisher SGRD2365 743600 892280 422 170.2 90 -60 117 132 15 12.8 1.3 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2366 743700 892280 406 90 90 -60 28 52 24 20.4 4.4 RCD Kingfisher inclu. 48 49 1 0.9 48.9 RCD Kingfisher 58 64 6 5.1 2.0 RCD Kingfisher SGRC2367 743675 892280 411 109 90 -60 53 61 8 6.8 4.0 RC Kingfisher 72 100 28 23.8 3.7 RC Kingfisher inclu. 97 99 2 1.7 28.2 RC Kingfisher SGRD2368 743700 892780 419 261 90 -60 175 208 33 28.1 1.6 RCD Kingfisher inclu. 199 200 1 0.9 10.5 RCD Kingfisher 219 229 10 8.5 2.6 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2369 743600 892380 416 186 90 -60 149 155 6 5.1 1.4 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2370 743726 892730 417 189 90 -60 127 164 37 31.5 3.0 RCD Kingfisher inclu. 133 134 1 0.9 15.6 RCD Kingfisher and 150 151 1 0.9 33.5 RCD Kingfisher and 159 160 1 0.9 15.2 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2371 743605 892331 417 171 90 -60 112 140 28 23.8 0.8 RCD Kingfisher SGRC2372 743852 893033 409 91 90 -60 67 84 17 14.5 1.1 RC Kingfisher SGRC2373 743838 892937 410 97 90 -60 60 77 17 14.5 2.4 RC Kingfisher inclu. 70 71 1 0.9 19.5 RC Kingfisher SGRC2374 743865 893005 405 80 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC2375 743846 892983 406 100 90 -60 64 80 16 13.6 1.1 RC Kingfisher SGRD2376 743769 892937 423 210 90 -60 158 167 9 7.7 0.7 RCD Kingfisher 172 183 11 9.4 4.4 RCD Kingfisher inclu. 180 182 2 1.7 13.2 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2377 743690 892833 415 288 90 -60 221 226 5 4.3 1.8 RCD Kingfisher 250 261 11 9.4 1.3 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2378 743774 892882 422 160 90 -60 NSI RCD Kingfisher SGRD2379 743724 892881 423 234 90 -60 NSI RCD Kingfisher SGRD2380 743737 892602 410 135 90 -60 68 80 12 10.2 1.0 RCD Kingfisher 96 102 6 5.1 2.0 RCD Kingfisher SGRC2381 743708 892303 405 90 90 -60 36 67 31 26.4 4.2 RC Kingfisher inclu. 47 48 1 0.9 14.0 RC Kingfisher and 52 53 1 0.9 11.4 RC Kingfisher and 61 63 2 1.7 15.1 RC Kingfisher SGRC2382 743706 892253 401 80 90 -60 17 42 25 21.3 1.8 RC Kingfisher 49 59 10 8.5 1.7 RC Kingfisher SGRC2383 743697 892202 404 80 90 -60 19 54 35 29.8 3.1 RC Kingfisher inclu. 26 28 2 1.7 12.9 RC Kingfisher and 48 49 1 0.9 25.8 RC Kingfisher SGRD2384 743607 892131 427 144 90 -60 100 102 2 1.7 25.7 RCD Kingfisher SGRC2385 743801 892934 418 24 90 -60 Not sampled RC Kingfisher SGRC2386 743814 892979 408 49 90 -60 Not sampled RC Kingfisher SGRC2387 743625 892075 430 120 90 -60 106 108 2 1.7 3.3 RC Kingfisher SGRC2388 743726 892159 409 54 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC2389 743802 892933 418 37 90 -60 Not sampled RC Kingfisher SGRD2390 743801 892933 418 162 90 -60 112 125 13 11.1 1.5 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2391 743575 892179 421 170 90 -60 118 129 11 9.4 0.6 RCD Kingfisher 138 147 9 7.7 1.3 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2392 743730 892838 412 195 90 -60 170 183 13 11.1 1.3 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2393 743602 892230 414 160 90 -60 103 110 7 6.0 0.8 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2394 743675 892630 425 219 90 -60 148 151 3 2.6 3.4 RCD Kingfisher 158 188 30 25.5 2.4 RCD Kingfisher inclu. 172 173 1 0.9 11.5 RCD Kingfisher and 185 186 1 0.9 28.3 RCD Kingfisher 202 205 3 2.6 5.8 RCD Kingfisher inclu. 203 204 1 0.9 13.7 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2395 743625 892480 416 195 90 -60 149 154 5 4.3 1.8 RCD Kingfisher 172 183 11 9.4 1.7 RCD Kingfisher 187 188 1 0.9 6.7 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2396 743625 892580 431 230 90 -60 179 188 9 7.7 0.8 RCD Kingfisher 218 225 7 6.0 1.5 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2397 743675 892730 429 252 90 -60 198 215 17 14.5 2.7 RCD Kingfisher inclu. 203 204 1 0.9 11.7 RCD Kingfisher 219 249 30 25.5 2.5 RCD Kingfisher inclu. 233 234 1 0.9 33.5 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2398 743815 892980 408 140 90 -60 112 115 3 2.6 2.8 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2399 743575 892280 423 186 90 -60 138 141 3 2.6 3.1 RCD Kingfisher 168 174 6 5.1 1.8 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2400 743615 892900 434 340 90 -60 282 290 8 6.8 0.9 RCD Kingfisher 300 313 13 11.1 1.1 RCD Kingfisher 327 331 4 3.4 15.8 RCD Kingfisher inclu. 328 331 3 2.6 20.6 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2501 743595 893000 455 440 90 -60 362 373 11 9.4 1.6 RCD Kingfisher 362 363 1 0.9 12.7 RCD Kingfisher 386 391 5 4.3 1.1 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2502 743655 893000 442 372 90 -60 301 307 6 5.1 1.0 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2503 743670 892900 427 303 90 -60 275 292 17 14.5 0.9 RCD Kingfisher 297 299 2 1.7 3.1 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2504 743560 892900 444 408 90 -60 389 394 5 4.3 3.6 RCD Kingfisher inclu. 392 393 1 0.9 14.4 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2505 743560 892230 419 180 90 -60 NSI RCD Kingfisher SGRD2506 743575 892130 432 180 90 -60 128 132 4 3.4 2.9 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2507 743500 892405 437 306 90 -60 NSI RCD Kingfisher SGRD2508 743716 893000 425 282 90 -60 172 177 5 4.3 1.2 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2509 743508 892455 443 300 90 -60 263 265 2 1.7 3.2 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2511 743510 892355 430 273 90 -60 247 249 2 1.7 6.1 RCD Kingfisher inclu. 248 249 1 0.9 10.6 RCD Kingfisher SGRC2512 743560 892755 447 50 90 -60 Not sampled RC Kingfisher SGRC2514 743640 892960 443 61 90 -60 Not sampled RC Kingfisher SGRD2215 742280 891928 600 780 90 -60 707 710 3 2.1 3.3 RCD Sunbird 734 737 3 2.1 17.5 RCD Sunbird inclu. 735 736 1 0.7 45.8 RCD Sunbird 741 747 6 4.2 7.6 RCD Sunbird inclu. 741 742 1 0.7 10.4 RCD Sunbird and 745 746 1 0.7 14.9 RCD Sunbird 751 756 5 3.5 2.7 RCD Sunbird 759 761 2 1.4 5.7 RCD Sunbird SGRD2216 742415 892220 578 552 90 -60 68 76 8 5.6 1.6 RCD Sunbird FW 513 521 8 5.6 5.2 RCD Sunbird inclu. 516 517 1 0.7 11.0 RCD Sunbird SGRD2217 742495 892510 551 507 90 -60 465 467 2 1.4 3.6 RCD Sunbird SGRD2218 742540 892835 535 550 90 -60 16 24 8 5.6 1.3 RCD Sunbird FW 32 36 4 2.8 14.7 RCD Sunbird FW 510 511 1 0.7 7.0 RCD Sunbird SGRD2219 742540 892835 535 460.2 90 -60 410 416 6 4.2 3.0 RCD Sunbird 420 427 7 4.9 12.2 RCD Sunbird inclu. 425 427 2 1.4 37.8 RCD Sunbird SGRD2401 742550 892525 567 400.2 90 -60 316 320 4 2.8 15.8 RCD Sunbird inclu. 317 320 3 2.1 19.8 RCD Sunbird 353 354 1 0.7 9.7 RCD Sunbird SGRD2402 742455 892410 559 510 90 -60 468 470 2 1.4 4.5 RCD Sunbird 475 476 1 0.7 7.1 RCD Sunbird SGRD2403 742530 892355 573 380.1 90 -60 300 301 1 0.7 7.1 RCD Sunbird 328 334 6 4.2 5.6 RCD Sunbird inclu. 330 331 1 0.7 18.3 RCD Sunbird and 333 334 1 0.7 5.6 RCD Sunbird SGRD2404 742504 892314 572 393 90 -60 282 283 1 0.7 128.7 RCD Sunbird 340 341 1 0.7 10.3 RCD Sunbird 362 365 3 2.1 4.4 RCD Sunbird 374 375 1 0.7 10.1 RCD Sunbird SGRD2405 742532 892553 561 430 90 -60 404 405 1 0.7 8.2 RCD Sunbird 411 413 2 1.4 4.3 RCD Sunbird SGRD2406 742491 892276 574 430 90 -60 360 363 3 2.1 25.2 RCD Sunbird inclu. 360 362 2 1.4 36.5 RCD Sunbird 376 384 8 5.6 2.5 RCD Sunbird SGRD2407 742600 892553 577 280 90 -60 196 204 8 5.6 9.1 RCD Sunbird inclu. 199 200 1 0.7 52.5 RCD Sunbird 228 231 3 2.1 3.3 RCD Sunbird 234 235 1 0.7 5.0 RCD Sunbird SGRD2408 742445 892275 575 49 90 -60 Not sampled RCD Sunbird SGRD2409 742452 892278 575 510.2 90 -60 479 487 8 5.6 11.2 RCD Sunbird inclu. 480 483 3 2.1 24.6 RCD Sunbird 494 495 1 0.7 23.6 RCD Sunbird SGRD2410 742586 892380 578 260 90 -60 205 206 1 0.7 6.4 RCD Sunbird 210 215 5 3.5 5.6 RCD Sunbird inclu. 213 214 1 0.7 14.0 RCD Sunbird SGRD2411 742600 892438 565 230 90 -60 185 190 5 3.5 5.6 RCD Sunbird inclu. 188 189 1 0.7 19.3 RCD Sunbird 204 205 1 0.7 7.9 RCD Sunbird SGRD2412 742456 892248 580 480.3 90 -60 402 403 1 0.7 5.8 RCD Sunbird 426 430 4 2.8 1.9 RCD Sunbird 433 434 1 0.7 7.0 RCD Sunbird SGRD2413 742544 892404 564 360 90 -60 274 275 1 0.7 13.0 RCD Sunbird 297 298 1 0.7 22.0 RCD Sunbird 301 303 2 1.4 9.0 RCD Sunbird inclu. 302 303 1 0.7 15.4 RCD Sunbird SGRD2414 742391 892170 589 97 90 -60 Not sampled RCD Sunbird SGRD2415 742393 892173 593 579 90 -60 113 115 2 1.4 11.2 RCD Sunbird FW inclu. 113 114 1 0.7 19.8 RCD Sunbird FW 123 134 11 7.7 2.2 RCD Sunbird FW 562 566 4 2.8 6.8 RCD Sunbird inclu. 564 565 1 0.7 14.7 RCD Sunbird SGRD2416 742347 892072 601 680 90 -60 163 165 2 1.4 19.1 RCD Sunbird FW inclu. 163 164 1 0.7 35.7 RCD Sunbird FW -60 637 640 3 2.1 13.7 RCD Sunbird inclu. 637 638 1 0.7 35.2 RCD Sunbird 643 646 3 2.1 7.1 RCD Sunbird inclu. 644 645 1 0.7 14.8 RCD Sunbird SGRD2417 742500 892433 554 450 90 -60 372 373 1 0.7 6.4 RCD Sunbird 383 386 3 2.1 7.9 RCD Sunbird inclu. 383 384 1 0.7 17.4 RCD Sunbird 404 406 2 1.4 3.9 RCD Sunbird SGRD2418 742424 892305 601 540.1 90 -60 32 44 12 8.4 2.1 RCD Sunbird FW NSI RCD Sunbird SGRD2419 742556 892888 524 450 90 -60 434 435 1 0.7 19.0 RCD Sunbird SGRD2420 742531 892763 542 490 90 -60 430 436 6 4.2 8.4 RCD Sunbird inclu. 430 432 2 1.4 18.1 RCD Sunbird 439 445 6 4.2 9.2 RCD Sunbird inclu. 441 443 2 1.4 18.3 RCD Sunbird SGRD2421 742543 892663 550 450 90 -60 408 411 3 2.1 1.9 RCD Sunbird 416 424 8 5.6 6.8 RCD Sunbird inclu. 422 424 2 1.4 16.2 RCD Sunbird SGRD2422 742405 892129 606 580 90 -60 36 40 4 2.8 2.3 RCD Sunbird FW 98 105 7 4.9 5.6 RCD Sunbird FW inclu. 101 102 1 0.7 26.8 RCD Sunbird FW NSI RCD Sunbird SGRD2423 742579 892411 568 450 90 -60 198 199 1 0.7 12.4 RCD Sunbird 211 213 2 1.4 21.5 RCD Sunbird inclu. 211 212 1 0.7 41.2 RCD Sunbird 228 231 3 2.1 7.3 RCD Sunbird inclu. 229 230 1 0.7 17.3 RCD Sunbird SGRD2424 742526 892585 512 73 90 -60 Not sampled RCD Sunbird SGRD2425 742533 892587 556 450 90 -60 366 367 1 0.7 7.1 RCD Sunbird SGRD2426 742415 892335 569 570.1 90 -60 51 52 1 0.7 25.1 RCD Sunbird FW 475 477 2 1.4 2.7 RCD Sunbird SGRD2427 742506 892611 541 520 90 -60 472 478 6 4.2 4.1 RCD Sunbird inclu. 472 473 1 0.7 10.4 RCD Sunbird 483 490 7 4.9 10.4 RCD Sunbird inclu. 485 489 4 2.8 16.5 RCD Sunbird SGRD2428 742343 892123 571 680 90 -60 162 164 2 1.4 9.7 RCD Sunbird inclu. 163 164 1 0.7 13.7 RCD Sunbird 588 590 2 1.4 3.4 RCD Sunbird 598 600 2 1.4 3.9 RCD Sunbird 605 609 4 2.8 4.5 RCD Sunbird inclu. 608 609 1 0.7 11.4 RCD Sunbird 613 615 2 1.4 7.0 RCD Sunbird 619 624 5 3.5 10.8 RCD Sunbird inclu. 620 621 1 0.7 39.1 RCD Sunbird SGRD2429 742524 892676 511 480.2 90 -60 439 442 3 2.1 3.6 RCD Sunbird 449 457 8 5.6 7.6 RCD Sunbird inclu. 454 457 3 2.1 15.1 RCD Sunbird SGRD2430 742391 892250 569 570.1 90 -60 133 135 2 1.4 4.3 RCD Sunbird 139 143 4 2.8 1.7 RCD Sunbird 497 500 3 2.1 7.7 RCD Sunbird inclu. 498 499 1 0.7 11.0 RCD Sunbird 507 508 1 0.7 15.2 RCD Sunbird 524 525 1 0.7 6.7 RCD Sunbird 551 559 8 5.6 7.3 RCD Sunbird inclu. 553 555 2 1.4 18.4 RCD Sunbird SGRD2431 742363 892026 605 642 90 -60 166 169 3 2.1 3.5 RCD Sunbird FW 173 175 2 1.4 13.4 RCD Sunbird FW inclu. 174 175 1 0.7 25.1 RCD Sunbird FW 548 549 1 0.7 15.0 RCD Sunbird 566 576 10 7.0 8.5 RCD Sunbird inclu. 566 567 1 0.7 53.3 RCD Sunbird 591 595 4 2.8 6.6 RCD Sunbird inclu. 591 592 1 0.7 21.1 RCD Sunbird SGRC2432 742440 892200 585 61 90 -60 Not sampled RC Sunbird SGRD2433 742440 892200 585 520 90 -60 458 459 1 0.7 7.4 RCD Sunbird 472 477 5 3.5 13.1 RCD Sunbird inclu. 473 474 1 0.7 26.8 RCD Sunbird and 476 477 1 0.7 23.2 RCD Sunbird 482 493 11 7.7 7.1 RCD Sunbird inclu. 482 483 1 0.7 10.4 RCD Sunbird and 484 485 1 0.7 18.2 RCD Sunbird and 487 488 1 0.7 21.1 RCD Sunbird SGRC2435 742425 892410 563 30 90 -60 Not sampled RC Sunbird SGRD2436 742425 892410 563 570 90 -60 NSI RCD Sunbird SGRD2437 742500 892685 536 37 90 -60 Not sampled RCD Sunbird



Notes:

1. EOH: End of hole

2. Depths and widths reported to nearest significant decimal place

3. NSI: No significant intercepts

4. ETW: Estimated true width

5. RC: reverse circulation drilling | DD: diamond drilling tail | RCD: reverse circulation drilling with diamond tail

