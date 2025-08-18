AI in the Mental Health Market 2025-2029: Rise of Hyper-Personalization Drives Revenues at 30.9% CAGR

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Mental Health Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI in mental health market is poised for significant expansion, with projections indicating an increase of USD 3.13 billion from 2024 to 2029, advancing at a robust CAGR of 30.9% during this period. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of the market's size, future forecasts, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and a thorough vendor review encompassing approximately 25 vendors.

The market's growth is largely fueled by the widening gap in mental healthcare accessibility, alongside rapid advancements in AI and machine learning technologies. Increased investments and evolving regulatory frameworks further bolster the market environment. Key drivers include the surge in hyper-personalization and precision mental healthcare, along with a strategic transition from direct-to-consumer to enterprise models. The incorporation of generative AI to enhance therapeutic interactions is set to amplify market demand. The report encompasses several critical areas such as market sizing, forecasts, and industry analyses.

This report combines primary and secondary research, incorporating insights from key industry players, and delivers a sweeping view of market size, regional segmentation, vendor dynamics, and analyses of leading industry enterprises. Both historical and future data are meticulously documented.

The AI in mental health market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Software

Services

By Technology

Natural language processing

Deep learning and machine learning

Context-aware computing

Others

By End-user

Hospitals and clinics

Mental health centers

Research institutions

Others

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

South America

A thorough vendor analysis aids clients in enhancing their market stance. Detailed examinations of prominent players such as Bark Technologies Inc., BigHealth, Cognoa Inc., Lyra Health Inc., and Spring Health Inc., among others, are provided. This analysis also outlines emerging trends and challenges set to impact market trajectory, equipping companies to capitalize on forthcoming growth opportunities.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

