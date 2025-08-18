AI in Modern Warfare: A Market Set to Grow by $36.47 Billion - Emergence of Collaborative and Swarming Autonomy Driving Global Demand

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Modern Warfare Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The AI in modern warfare market is projected to experience substantial growth, with an increase of USD 36.47 billion anticipated between 2024-2029. The market is expected to accelerate at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.4% during this period. This predictive analysis offers a comprehensive overview of market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis encompassing approximately 25 vendors.
The current market scenario reveals that growth is primarily driven by the need for technological superiority amidst increasing geopolitical competition and the strategic shift toward autonomous systems for enhanced mass and force protection. The demand for processing extensive data to achieve decision superiority also acts as a significant growth driver.
A key trend identified is the emergence of collaborative and swarming autonomy, poised to propel market expansion over the forthcoming years. The operationalization of AI at the tactical edge and the advancement of generative AI for non-kinetic applications further contribute to the burgeoning demand in this sector.
The study relies on a balanced mix of primary and secondary data, incorporating insights from prominent industry players. The report furnishes exhaustive market size data, segmented with regional analysis and vendor landscape, complemented by an examination of key companies involved in the domain. Historical and forecasted data are integrated to provide a comprehensive perspective.
A thorough vendor analysis assists clients in enhancing their market stance. The analysis also provides insights into potential trends and challenges impacting market growth, aiding companies in shaping strategies to harness growth opportunities effectively.
Key Topics Covered
- 1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- 2 Market Analysis
- 2.1 Price sensitivity and criteria analysis
- 2.2 Inputs and differentiation
- 2.3 Disruption factors
- 2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges
- 3 Market Landscape
- 3.1 Market ecosystem
- 3.2 Market characteristics
- 3.3 Value chain analysis
- 4 Market Sizing
- 4.1 Market definition
- 4.2 Segment analysis
- 4.3 Market size 2024
- 4.4 Market forecast 2024-2029
- 5 Historic Market Size
- 5.1 Global market 2019-2023
- 5.2 Component analysis 2019-2023
- 5.3 Application analysis 2019-2023
- 5.4 Type analysis 2019-2023
- 5.5 Geographic analysis 2019-2023
- 5.6 Country analysis 2019-2023
- 6 Five Forces Analysis
- 6.1 Five forces summary
- 6.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- 6.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- 6.4 Threat of new entrants
- 6.5 Threat of substitutes
- 6.6 Threat of rivalry
- 6.7 Market condition
- 7 Market Segmentation by Component
- 7.1 Market segments
- 7.2 Comparison by Component
- 7.3 Hardware
- 7.4 Software
- 7.5 Services
- 7.6 Market opportunity
- 8 Market Segmentation by Application
- 8.1 Market segments
- 8.2 Comparison by Application
- 8.3 Warfare platforms
- 8.4 Cybersecurity
- 8.5 Surveillance and reconnaissance
- 8.6 Logistics and transportation
- 8.7 Others
- 8.8 Market opportunity
- 9 Market Segmentation by Type
- 9.1 Market segments
- 9.2 Comparison by Type
- 9.3 UAVs
- 9.4 Combat systems
- 9.5 UGVs
- 9.6 Recovery and maintenance vehicles
- 9.7 Others
- 9.8 Market opportunity
- 10 Customer Landscape
- 10.1 Customer overview
- 11 Geographic Landscape
- 11.1 Geographic segmentation
- 11.2 Geographic comparison
- 11.3 North America
- 11.4 Europe
- 11.5 APAC
- 11.6 South America
- 11.7 Middle East and Africa
- 11.8 US
- 11.9 China
- 11.10 UK
- 11.11 Germany
- 11.12 France
- 11.13 India
- 11.14 Canada
- 11.15 Brazil
- 11.16 Italy
- 11.17 Japan
- 11.18 Geographic opportunity
- 12 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities
- 12.1 Market drivers
- 12.2 Market challenges
- 12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- 12.4 Opportunities/restraints
- 13 Competitive Landscape
- 13.1 Overview
- 13.2 Competitive Landscape
- 13.3 Landscape disruption
- 13.4 Industry risks
- 14 Competitive Analysis
- 14.1 Companies profiled
- 14.2 Company ranking index
- 14.3 Market positioning
- 14.4 Anduril Industries Inc.
- 14.5 BAE Systems Plc
- 14.6 Clearview AI Inc.
- 14.7 Elbit Systems Ltd.
- 14.8 General Dynamics Corp.
- 14.9 L3Harris Technologies Inc.
- 14.10 Leonardo Spa
- 14.11 Lockheed Martin Corp.
- 14.12 Northrop Grumman Corp.
- 14.13 Palantir Technologies Inc.
- 14.14 RTX Corp.
- 14.15 Science Applications International Corp. Inc
- 14.16 Shield AI
- 14.17 Thales Group
- 14.18 The Boeing Co.
- 15 Appendix
- 15.1 Scope of the report
- 15.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- 15.3 Currency conversion rates
- 15.4 Research methodology
- 15.5 Data procurement
- 15.6 Data validation
- 15.7 Validation techniques
- 15.8 Data synthesis
- 15.9 360 degree market analysis
- 15.10 List of abbreviations
