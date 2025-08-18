AI in Modern Warfare: A Market Set to Grow by $36.47 Billion - Emergence of Collaborative and Swarming Autonomy Driving Global Demand

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Modern Warfare Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI in modern warfare market is projected to experience substantial growth, with an increase of USD 36.47 billion anticipated between 2024-2029. The market is expected to accelerate at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.4% during this period. This predictive analysis offers a comprehensive overview of market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis encompassing approximately 25 vendors.

The current market scenario reveals that growth is primarily driven by the need for technological superiority amidst increasing geopolitical competition and the strategic shift toward autonomous systems for enhanced mass and force protection. The demand for processing extensive data to achieve decision superiority also acts as a significant growth driver.

A key trend identified is the emergence of collaborative and swarming autonomy, poised to propel market expansion over the forthcoming years. The operationalization of AI at the tactical edge and the advancement of generative AI for non-kinetic applications further contribute to the burgeoning demand in this sector.

The study relies on a balanced mix of primary and secondary data, incorporating insights from prominent industry players. The report furnishes exhaustive market size data, segmented with regional analysis and vendor landscape, complemented by an examination of key companies involved in the domain. Historical and forecasted data are integrated to provide a comprehensive perspective.

A thorough vendor analysis assists clients in enhancing their market stance. The analysis also provides insights into potential trends and challenges impacting market growth, aiding companies in shaping strategies to harness growth opportunities effectively.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Analysis 2.1 Price sensitivity and criteria analysis 2.2 Inputs and differentiation 2.3 Disruption factors 2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges

3 Market Landscape 3.1 Market ecosystem 3.2 Market characteristics 3.3 Value chain analysis

4 Market Sizing 4.1 Market definition 4.2 Segment analysis 4.3 Market size 2024 4.4 Market forecast 2024-2029

5 Historic Market Size 5.1 Global market 2019-2023 5.2 Component analysis 2019-2023 5.3 Application analysis 2019-2023 5.4 Type analysis 2019-2023 5.5 Geographic analysis 2019-2023 5.6 Country analysis 2019-2023

6 Five Forces Analysis 6.1 Five forces summary 6.2 Bargaining power of buyers 6.3 Bargaining power of suppliers 6.4 Threat of new entrants 6.5 Threat of substitutes 6.6 Threat of rivalry 6.7 Market condition

7 Market Segmentation by Component 7.1 Market segments 7.2 Comparison by Component 7.3 Hardware 7.4 Software 7.5 Services 7.6 Market opportunity

8 Market Segmentation by Application 8.1 Market segments 8.2 Comparison by Application 8.3 Warfare platforms 8.4 Cybersecurity 8.5 Surveillance and reconnaissance 8.6 Logistics and transportation 8.7 Others 8.8 Market opportunity

9 Market Segmentation by Type 9.1 Market segments 9.2 Comparison by Type 9.3 UAVs 9.4 Combat systems 9.5 UGVs 9.6 Recovery and maintenance vehicles 9.7 Others 9.8 Market opportunity

10 Customer Landscape 10.1 Customer overview

11 Geographic Landscape 11.1 Geographic segmentation 11.2 Geographic comparison 11.3 North America 11.4 Europe 11.5 APAC 11.6 South America 11.7 Middle East and Africa 11.8 US 11.9 China 11.10 UK 11.11 Germany 11.12 France 11.13 India 11.14 Canada 11.15 Brazil 11.16 Italy 11.17 Japan 11.18 Geographic opportunity

12 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities 12.1 Market drivers 12.2 Market challenges 12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges 12.4 Opportunities/restraints

13 Competitive Landscape 13.1 Overview 13.2 Competitive Landscape 13.3 Landscape disruption 13.4 Industry risks

14 Competitive Analysis 14.1 Companies profiled 14.2 Company ranking index 14.3 Market positioning 14.4 Anduril Industries Inc. 14.5 BAE Systems Plc 14.6 Clearview AI Inc. 14.7 Elbit Systems Ltd. 14.8 General Dynamics Corp. 14.9 L3Harris Technologies Inc. 14.10 Leonardo Spa 14.11 Lockheed Martin Corp. 14.12 Northrop Grumman Corp. 14.13 Palantir Technologies Inc. 14.14 RTX Corp. 14.15 Science Applications International Corp. Inc 14.16 Shield AI 14.17 Thales Group 14.18 The Boeing Co.

15 Appendix 15.1 Scope of the report 15.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist 15.3 Currency conversion rates 15.4 Research methodology 15.5 Data procurement 15.6 Data validation 15.7 Validation techniques 15.8 Data synthesis 15.9 360 degree market analysis 15.10 List of abbreviations



