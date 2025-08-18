AI in Accounting Market 2025-2029: Key Investment Opportunities for Automated Data Entry, Forecasting & Predictive Analytics, Invoice Classification & Processing, Fraud Detection and Other Applications

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Accounting Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI in accounting market is projected to experience remarkable growth, with a forecasted increase of USD 16 billion from 2024 to 2029, expanding at a CAGR of 42.9% during this period. This comprehensive analysis delves into market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor assessments, evaluating around 25 key industry players, thus providing a holistic perspective on the market dynamics.

Driven by a surge in demand for automation and enhanced operational efficiency, the AI in accounting sector is poised for significant advancements. Other catalysts fueling this growth include improved fraud detection mechanisms, proactive risk management capabilities, and a growing emphasis on data analytics for strategic business insights.

The study highlights the critical role of operational efficiency and automation demand as key growth facilitators in the AI in accounting market. Furthermore, the rise of cloud-based platforms, coupled with a strategic insight-driven approach, is expected to bolster market demand significantly.

The market's robust expansion is grounded in a meticulous mix of primary and secondary data, including valuable contributions from industry experts.

AI in Accounting Market Segmentation

By Component:

Software

Services

By Technology:

Machine learning

Robotic process automation

NLP

Computer vision

Others

By Application:

Automated data entry

Forecasting and predictive analytics

Invoice classification and processing

Fraud detection

Others

By Deployment:

Cloud-based

On-premises

By Geographical Landscape:

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

Report Coverage Highlights:

AI In Accounting Market sizing

AI In Accounting Market forecast

AI In Accounting Market industry analysis

The report not only comprehensively covers market dimensions but also features an extensive vendor analysis aimed at helping clients bolster their market position. Prominent players such as AppZen Inc., BlackLine Inc., Botkeeper Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., and Intuit Inc., among others, are scrutinized for their strategies and offerings.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

AppZen Inc.

BlackLine Inc.

Botkeeper Inc.

CanopyTax Inc.

Chata Technologies Inc.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

Dext Software Ltd

FloQast Inc.

FreshBooks

Intuit Inc.

KPMG International Ltd.

MindBridge Analytics Inc.

OneUp

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Sage Group PLC

Veryfi Inc.

Vic.ai Inc.

Xero Ltd.

Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

