Generative AI in Energy: Strategies to Succeed in this Fast-Growing Market, Forecast to 2029

The generative AI in energy market is poised for significant expansion, with projections indicating growth by USD 2.91 billion between 2024 and 2029, at a remarkable CAGR of 32.1%.

Key market dynamics driving this growth include the imperative to manage the global energy transition's complexity, the increasing demand for enhanced operational efficiency, and the rapid development of foundational AI models and cloud infrastructure.

The transition toward domain-specific and fine-tuned generative AI solutions, along with the evolution of industrial digital twins into predictive simulators, will significantly influence market growth. Additionally, the rise of AI copilots and intelligent assistants is expected to drive substantial demand across the energy sector.

This report offers an in-depth analysis of the current market landscape, highlighting trends, growth drivers, challenges, and a detailed vendor analysis of approximately 25 key market players. The report's findings are based on a blend of primary and secondary data from industry participants, offering an extensive market size analysis, regional segmentation, and a meticulous review of the vendor landscape.

Market Segmentation:

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Application:

Renewable energy output forecasting

Grid management and optimization

Demand forecasting

Energy trading and pricing

Others

By End-user:

Energy generation

Utilities

Energy transmission

Energy distribution

Others

By Geographical Landscape:

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Market Coverage:

Market sizing and forecast

Industry analysis

Vendor analysis

This report includes a robust vendor analysis designed to assist clients in enhancing their market position. A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

ABB Ltd.

Accenture PLC

BIDGELY INC.

C3.ai Inc.

Enel Spa

Fluence Energy LLC

General Electric Co.

GridX Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

SparkCognition Inc.

Stem Inc.

Uptake Technologies Inc.

