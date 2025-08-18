Caisse Française de Financement Local: Report on asset quality as of June 30, 2025

Paris, August 18, 2025

REPORT ON ASSET QUALITY AS OF JUNE 30, 2025

In accordance with the regulatory requirements in force, Caisse Française de Financement Local announces that the French version of the report on asset quality as of June 30, 2025 was filed with the Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et de résolution (ACPR) and that it can be obtained from its webpage: https://sfil.fr/librairie-des-documents-financiers/. The English version of the report on asset quality as of June 30, 2025 can be obtained from its webpage: https://sfil.fr/en/financial-documents-library/.

