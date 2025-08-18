Sisecam’s Consolidated Net Sales Reached 101 Billion TL in the First Half of the Year

ISTANBUL, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sisecam announced its financial results for the first half of 2025. In this period, consolidated net sales reached 101 billion TL. International sales, representing the sum of exports from Türkiye and sales from production facilities outside Türkiye, accounted for 62 percent of total sales. In the same period, Sisecam’s total investment amounted to 14.6 billion TL, and exports reached 483 million USD. During this period, Sisecam produced 2.8 million tons of glass, 2.2 million tons of soda ash, and 1.9 million tons of industrial raw materials.

Sisecam CEO Can Yücel stated that the global macroeconomic and geopolitical forces that emerged in 2024 continue to be key drivers shaping the business environment as the company navigates 2025. Commenting on Sisecam’s first-half performance, Yücel said:

“The slowdown in global demand, rising production costs, and the impact of tight monetary policies continue to put pressure on the profitability of exporters and global players. Under these challenging conditions, Sisecam remains committed to sustainable growth, profitability, and value creation for all stakeholders, and continues its operations with resilience. We continue to see the positive outcomes of the actions we have taken to enhance cost control and efficiency in line with the requirements of the current business environment. As these conditions are expected to persist for a while, we are carefully maintaining our optimization approach and strategic focus on high value-added areas to strengthen our financial resilience. We consider this approach not only as a driver of our short-term performance, but also as a strategic opportunity to shape a stronger, more resilient Sisecam for the medium and long term.”

We have systematized our focus on efficiency

Yücel emphasized that the decisions made during this period went beyond addressing immediate circumstances, playing a key role in strengthening Sisecam’s long-term resilience and continued his remarks as follows: “In 2025, we launched our ‘Efficiency Management Program’ to implement a more comprehensive and systematic approach to improve efficiency. In line with our priority to safeguard cash flow and maintain a strong, healthy balance sheet, we will remain focused on cost-saving and simplification initiatives, while prioritizing assets and areas that generate revenue and deliver high added value. We are also realigning our business plans and organizational structure to enhance agility in response to changing market conditions, while updating our go-to-market strategies, pricing policies, and customer engagement approach to ensure full alignment with Sisecam’s core strategic priorities. In today’s rapidly evolving business environment, marked by diverse and complex risks, it is essential to allocate Sisecam’s resources and capabilities to the right portfolios and deploy them in the most efficient and impactful way. In this regard, improvements in production efficiency, reductions in operational costs, and more effective resource utilization have all contributed positively to our profitability. Supported by price improvements, particularly in the European market, these efforts have enabled us to deliver stronger financial results.”

Can Yücel stated that Sisecam aims to further enhance efficiency across its production operations by adopting a renewed approach to cold repairs, maintenance investments, and new capacity planning. He continued his remarks as follows: “In the architectural glass segment, we are restructuring our capacity in Europe in line with our principle of flexible, market-driven management. In February 2025, we proactively advanced the cold repair of our flat glass facility in Northern Italy. This decision enabled us to better balance production, sales, and inventory, while also optimizing costs. The increase in capacity utilization at our other facilities has generated cost advantages and volume improvements, positively contributing to our flat glass operations in Europe. Building on the ongoing recovery in the European market, we plan to increase sales of our value-added products by commissioning new coating lines in Bulgaria, Türkiye, and Italy in 2026. Meanwhile, we plan to launch our flat glass facility which is currently under construction in Tarsus in the first quarter of 2026. To meet market demand and support Turkey’s current account balance, our frosted glass furnace and energy glass processing lines in Tarsus are now scheduled to begin production slightly ahead of schedule, in the last quarter of 2025. This strategic project, which aims to reduce Turkey’s energy glass imports and strengthen our export potential, remains one of our key priorities.”

We are creating more integrated and streamlined structures

Can Yücel also stated that Sisecam is making strategic decisions regarding the relocation and consolidation of certain production operations: “A key step in this direction has been the transfer of our long-standing handmade glassware production from Denizli to Kırklareli, where we are transforming it into a more modern, integrated, and efficient operation. At our modernized Kırklareli facility, we will proudly preserve our craftsmanship and glass quality by blending traditional artistry with advanced production systems. This facility, designed to enhance the economic value of handmade glassware, will hold a special place within our operations. I am pleased to announce that the Kırklareli glassware plant is scheduled to begin production in December.”

We are consolidating our encapsulation facilities in Slovakia

“In automotive glass production, a key area of Sisecam’s expertise that reinforces its brand value, we have taken significant steps to optimize our European operations. By consolidating encapsulation facilities in Germany and Hungary into our plant in Slovakia, we have achieved significant improvements in production streamlining, efficiency, and supply chain effectiveness. Additionally, we are progressing as planned with the construction of our glass packaging plant in Kaposvár, Hungary. This facility, featuring two furnaces and an annual gross capacity of approximately 396,000 tons, is designed to meet the growing demand in the European glass packaging market and strengthen our production infrastructure. Considering current market conditions, we plan to phase in operations starting in early 2026.”

We continue to grow in strong markets like the U.S.

“Soda ash production, one of the key pillars of our global growth strategy, continues to be a major focus for Sisecam. Since our entry into the natural soda ash market in the United States in 2019, we have been operating in Wyoming with an annual capacity of 2.5 million tons. This facility, which stands out with its low carbon footprint and competitive production cost advantages, continues to create significant value for Sisecam. Recognizing the opportunities that natural soda ash presents for the future of industry, we are progressing with our Pacific Soda investment, which is planned to have an annual capacity of 5 million tons. The permitting process for this project is well advanced. At the same time, we are reviewing the investment plan to optimize costs and respond to changing market conditions. This investment, which will strengthen Sisecam’s global competitiveness in soda production, remains a key priority. We are focused on integrating it effectively into our portfolio through careful planning and maximum efficiency.”

