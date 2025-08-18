GoodWares Launches the First Collaborative ERP to Unlock Europe’s €900B Seller Economy

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodWares is launching the first blockchain-powered ERP designed to truly enable collaborative Ecommerce. The project’s founders are building something new for small and mid-sized online retailers.

In fact, this platform gives independent retailers access to futures that Fortune 500 companies have. Speed, visibility, and logistics coordination are among the advantages promised by GoodWares. GoodWares strongly relies on a combination of the Hyperledger Fabric blockchain, Enterprise knowledge graph and artificial intelligence to help e-commerce scale their business.

The Problem

Most small e-commerce sellers rely on disconnected tools—like spreadsheets, shipping apps, and manual systems—that don’t talk to each other. This leads to poor visibility and bad decision making.

Because they lack volume and rely on unscalable systems, small businesses can’t negotiate better deals on storage, shipping, or staffing. In contrast, big retailers use integrated, data-driven systems to streamline operations and cut costs at scale.

This creates a huge gap: large players grow stronger, while small sellers struggle to compete. According to Statista’s 2024 Digital Market Outlook, there are around 2.4 million small and mid-sized e-commerce businesses in Europe facing exactly these challenges every day. GoodWares is here to close that gap.

The Three Core Layers of GoodWares

GoodWares relies on three smart layers, as explained below:



Enterprise Knowledge Graph (EKG)

The EKG is the intelligent backbone of the system—an continuous-evolving, real-time network that maps relationships between products, suppliers, inventory, orders, and shipments. It’s not just a database—it’s a dynamic, visual brain that understands how every part of your business connects. When something changes—like a delayed shipment or supplier issue—the EKG instantly shows the ripple effects across the entire operation. This gives teams immediate insight into what’s happening, why it matters, and where to act—eliminating guesswork and enabling faster, smarter decisions.

Blockchain Layer

The Blockchain Layer is the trust engine behind GoodWares—a secure, decentralized infrastructure built on Hyperledger Fabric, purpose-built for seamless, permissioned collaboration between sellers, suppliers, and logistics partners, all without compromising data privacy.

Everything operates on a shared, tamper-proof ledger, allowing businesses to safely collaborate without revealing sensitive information. Sellers can confidently combine order volume, negotiate bulk rates, reduce freight costs, and unlock enterprise-level advantages—all while maintaining full control over their data.

No other technology than blockchain enables this kind of secure, scalable, multi-party cooperation.

AI Layer

Beyond blockchain, the project also makes use of artificial intelligence (AI) for a smarter management. Every day, at every time, the AI system can send a business owner specific alerts on the business.

In fact, with the structured data from the previous layers, GoodWares’ AI has a full vision over the management. Agentic AI can effectively take care of any action, such as reordering products, rerouting shipments, or solving issues automatically.

One Connected System for the Full E-commerce Workflow

GoodWares covers all the e-commerce business requirements:

Demand planning

Procurement

Inventory

Orders and returns

Logistics

Finance

Compliance

Everything is built-in within this system, meaning that small-to-medium e-commerce retailers will no longer rely on disconnected tools. GoodWares calls this business model collaborative e-commerce.

Get Involved

To learn more follow GoodWares as the platform grows, anyone can visit the official website and social channels below:

Website: https://app.goodwares.nl

X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/GoodWares

Telegram: https://t.me/GoodWares

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/goodwares

About GoodWares

GoodWares is a blockchain-powered e-commerce ecosystem that integrates sourcing, inventory, shipping, and sales to empower small and medium-sized businesses. It offers enterprise-level automation, real-time data intelligence, and community-driven purchasing power to help sellers compete with e-commerce giants.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.