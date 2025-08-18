Tomingley Exploration Intersects Significant Gold at El Paso

PERTH, Australia, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As originally indicated in an investor announcement dated 14 August 2025, Alkane Resources Limited (ASX: ALK; TSX: ALK; OTCQX: ALKEF) is pleased to provide the latest exploration results for drilling in the region around the Company’s Tomingley Gold Operations in Central New South Wales:

Exploration within the Tomingley Gold Project (TGP) has focussed on defining targets that will add to the resource inventory and further extend mine life for the Tomingley Gold Operations (TGO). Exploration comprised diamond core, RC and air-core drilling at several targets within 5km of TGO.

Drilling at the El Paso prospect, 2km south of the San Antonio deposit comprised four diamond core drill holes, totalling approximately 1,200 metres, and targeted a prospective dacite unit which is geochemically identical to the dacite unit that is the host for high-grade mineralisation in the southern part of the San Antonio deposit. Significant gold intercepts, that are near to true thickness, highlight the potential of the mineralisation associated with the dacite:

EPD016 8.2 metres grading 3.74 g/t Au from 224.8 metres; Incl 1 metres grading 25.0 g/t Au from 225.6 metres. EPD017 32.1 metres grading 1.65 g/t Au from 66.9 metres; incl 4 metres grading 3.21 g/t Au from 83 metres; also 2 metres grading 3.00 g/t Au from 95 metres; and 14 metres grading 1.71 g/t Au from 119 metres; incl 6.1 metres grading 3.03 g/t Au from 120.9 metres; and 8 metres grading 1.19 g/t Au from 138 metres.

2,000 metres of diamond core drilling is planned to begin next month to further define an exploration target for El Paso.

Five RC drill holes were completed to test along the 5km long Au-As ‘Tomingley Structure’ that extends north from the historic Tomingley workings. The assay results support the prospectivity of the Tomingley Structure to host significant gold mineralisation that includes the Tomingley Two prospect:

TORC007 14 metres grading 0.58 g/t Au from 213 metres; Incl 5 metres grading 1.11 g/t Au from 222 metres; and 2 metres grading 1.26 g/t Au from 262 metres. TORC011 6 metres grading 0.78 g/t Au from 149 metres; incl 2 metres grading 1.38 g/t Au from 151 metres.

Two diamond core drill holes were completed to separately test beneath the historic Tomingley gold workings and to map the andesite that is host to the majority of the Caloma gold deposit north into the EL. A low gold grade, large quartz reef was intersected beneath the Tomingley workings, and the Caloma andesite was intersected 600m north of the Caloma open cut.





17,000 metres of air-core drilling has identified new areas of gold mineralisation between El Paso and Peak Hill within the Mingelo Volcanic belt. Significant gold results were received in several new areas including El Paso SE, Jounama and Westray prospects including:





EPAC201 12 metres grading 0.35 g/t Au from 75 metres; incl 3 metres grading 0.93 g/t Au from 84 metres. EPAC214 9 metres grading 0.29 g/t Au from 72 metres. JNAC035 3 metres grading 0.39 g/t Au from 63 metres. WSAC092 3 metres grading 0.55 g/t Au from 54 metres. WSAC094 3 metres grading 0.59 g/t Au from 24 metres.

Planned regional exploration around Tomingley for the next 12 months comprises a high-resolution drone magnetic survey over the area surrounding and including Peak Hill to aid delineate fertile structures and map new prospective volcanic terrain beneath cover. Other target generation work includes mapping, soil sampling and air-core drilling at various prospects including Glen Isla, Gundong and Trewilga. RC and diamond core drilling for a total of 6,000m is planned to test targets at El Paso, El Paso SE, Tomingley Two, Glen Isla and Westray.

In parallel with routine grade control drilling at the planned San Antonio open pit and Roswell underground at TGO, a significant underground drilling program is testing McLeans, Roswell North and the Roswell Western Monzodiorite. Results are anticipated in October.

Alkane Managing Director & CEO, Nic Earner, said: “We continue to explore at Tomingley within our approved mining areas and regionally, seeking to add further mine life, scale, and grade to Tomingley. It is pleasing to see the extent of mineralisation in the broader Tomingley region, and we look forward to continuing to add to our resource base.”

Tomingley Gold Project

Alkane Resources Ltd 100%

The Tomingley Gold Project (TGP) covers an area of approximately 440 km2 stretching 60 km north-south along the Newell Highway from Tomingley in the north, through Peak Hill and almost to Parkes in the south. The TGP contains Alkane’s currently operating TGO, an open pit and underground operation with a 1 Mtpa processing facility.

Over the past several years Alkane has conducted an extensive regional exploration program that led to the definition of Mineral Resources at the Roswell and San Antonio deposits (ASX Announcement 2 May 2022 and ASX Announcement 16 February 2021), separate from the established resources and reserves at TGO. Alkane has completed a 2.7 km long drive from the Wyoming One open cut to Roswell. Roswell and San Antonio now form part of TGO, with processing of ore mined from underground at Roswell beginning in April 2024. The focus for the exploration team has turned to other targets within the TGP, both near-mine and further out from TGO.

Exploration over the previous 12 months for TGP comprised high-resolution drone magnetics, air-core drilling testing the Mingelo Volcanic belt between El Paso prospect and Peak Hill, and deeper RC/DD drilling testing El Paso, Tomingley Structure, and the historic Tomingley workings that are all located within 7 km of the Tomingley processing facility.

As part of the recent exploration drilling, assay results were received from 233 air-core (AC) drill holes for a total of 16,693 metres; 6 reverse circulation (RC) drill holes for a total of 1,442 metres; and 6 diamond core (DD) drill holes for a total of 1,883 metres.

The exploration undertaken:

Targeted a highly prospective dacite volcanic host unit at the El Paso prospect with 4 DD holes;

To test gold mineralisation intersected by previous AC drilling SE of El Paso prospect with 1 RC hole;

Tested 2 km x 7 km segment of the Mingelo Volcanic belt (TGO host rock) between El Paso and Peak Hill for Au-As anomalism with 233 AC drill holes;

Completed 2 DD holes north of the Caloma open cut to map near-mine stratigraphy and to test beneath the historic Tomingley workings;

Further test the Au-As ‘Tomingley Structure’ around the Tomingley Two prospect and north of the historic Tomingley Workings with 5 RC holes; and

Surveyed a section of Mingelo Volcanic Belt north of Peak Hill with a high-resolution drone magnetic survey to aid delineation of major structures, and volcanic units for drill targeting.





El Paso

The El Paso prospect is ~2 km south of the San Antonio deposit (406,000 oz Au * details in appended table). Mineralisation associated with attenuated volcanic units was discovered at this prospect in 2017. Several programs of drilling intersected multiple zones of mineralisation, however the complexity of the geology, the widespread alteration and difficult drilling conditions has so far impeded the effective delineation of substantial gold resources.

Four mud rotary collared DD holes were recently completed to further test significant gold mineralisation associated with a dacite volcanic unit intersected in the previous round of drilling by EPD013 – 12 m @ 1.50 g/t Au from 297 m (ASX announcement 7 October 2024). Significant gold mineralisation includes intercepts that are approximately true thickness (estimated at 90%):

EPD014 7 metres grading 1.15 g/t Au from 284 metres; incl 1 metre grading 3.93 g/t Au from 284 metres; and 1 metre grading 1.73 g/t Au from 324 metres. EPD016 8.2 metres grading 3.74 g/t Au from 224.8 metres; incl 1 metres grading 25.0 g/t Au from 225.6 metres. EPD017 32.1 metres grading 1.65 g/t Au from 66.9 metres; incl 4 metres grading 3.21 g/t Au from 83 metres; also 2 metres grading 3.00 g/t Au from 95 metres; and 14 metres grading 1.71 g/t Au from 119 metres; incl 6.1 metres grading 3.03 g/t Au from 120.9 metres; and 8 metres grading 1.19 g/t Au from 138 metres.

The dacite has a northeast strike length of over 400m, dips to the southeast and appears truncated by a subvertical north-trending shear zone along strike and down dip to the east. The dacite is believed to continue at depth to the south (west of the shear zone).The mineralisation appears to continue down dip (across the shear zone) within the volcaniclastic sediments, as a possible conduit structure to the mineralisation hosted in the dacite. A further 2,000m of mud rotary diamond core drilling is planned to begin in September to contribute to defining an exploration target for El Paso.

One RC drill hole was planned to test an Au-As zone of mineralisation previously intersected by three AC drill holes, 1 km southeast of El Paso (ASX announcement 7 October 2024). Unfortunately, the RC drill hole failed to overcome the sandy alluvial overburden and underlying saprolitic regolith, terminating in gold mineralised bedrock at 124m, grading 0.22 g/t Au. Mud rotary diamond drilling is being prioritised to test this new prospect properly.





EPD017 – Sericite-carbonate altered dacite with sheeted quartz-albite veins and pyrite-arsenopyrite selvages from 6.1m interval grading 3.03 g/t Au from 120.9 m.









Tomingley Structure prospects

The ‘Tomingley Structure’ is an Au-As mineralised structure that extends north 5km from the historic Tomingley workings and transects the Tomingley Two prospect. The Tomingley Structure was originally delineated by reconnaissance air-core drilling north of Tomingley and identified the Tomingley One and Tomingley Two prospects (ASX announcement 8 June 2004). Mineralisation associated with the structure comprises strong quartz veining/silicification and intense sericite alteration with pyrite-arsenopyrite hosted in meta-sediments. The structure is covered by shallow alluvium immediately south of the historic Tomingley workings, deepening to approximately 30 metres at Tomingley One and to over 100 metres north of Tomingley Two.

Five RC drill holes for a total of 1,318 metres tested along the ‘Tomingley Structure’. Significant gold (+0.2 g/t Au) was intersected in three holes and in addition significant arsenic (+0.1 % As) was intersected in a fourth hole. The fifth RC hole did not reach target depth due to sandy alluvium bogging the rod string, terminating the hole at 148 metres. Significant gold mineralisation from the drilling includes:

TORC007 14 metres grading 0.58 g/t Au from 213 metres; incl 5 metres grading 1.11 g/t Au from 222 metres; and 6 metres grading 0.56 g/t Au from 258 metres; incl 2 metres grading 1.26 g/t Au from 262 metres. TORC011 6 metres grading 0.78 g/t Au from 149 metres; incl 2 metres grading 1.38 g/t Au from 151 metres.





Work is planned at Tomingley One (e.g. TO035 – 2m @ 10.9g/t Au from 34m; ASX announcement 8 June 2004) and Tomingley Two (e.g. TORC005 – 11m @ 1.7 g/t Au from 158m including 4m @ 3.87 g/t Au from 159m; ASX announcement 16 September 2021) prospects to better characterise the structures and lithologies integral for significant gold mineralisation. Two diamond core drill holes are planned, to collect structural measurements and to define any key lithologies focussing mineralisation.

Tomingley Gold Workings and near-mine exploration

Two diamond core holes were completed from surface to test near-mine targets immediately north of the mining lease. Diamond hole (PATD002) targeted 600m north of the Caloma open cut to test for an extension to the andesite that hosts the majority of the Caloma gold resources (pre-mining Caloma resource 369,400 oz Au – ASX announcement 29 March 2012). The hole intersected a package of carbonaceous shales, fine-grained volcaniclastic sediments and the Caloma andesite with an estimated true thickness of 60 metres (similar thickness as observed at Caloma). Mineralised quartz veining was observed in the footwall sediments to the andesite with a best intercept of:

PATD002 5 metres grading 0.44g/t Au from 80.3 metres.

Whilst only minor alteration and mineralisation was observed in the andesite, PATD002 was collared to the southwest which is not optimal for targeting Caloma’s moderately west-dipping mineralisation. Further drilling in planned to target this prospective lithology with diamond drill holes collared to the east, from the west side of the Newell Highway.

The historic Tomingley gold workings were targeted for the first time in Alkane’s history, with one diamond core hole (PATD001). The workings (Crowhurst & Sons Mine – 62kg Au production 1883-1911) are an estimated 117m deep, PATD001 was targeted 30 metres below this depth. The drilling intersected a package of carbonaceous shales and volcaniclastic siltstones that was host to a 30-m-thick quartz reef with significant pyrite (and trace arsenopyrite) mineralisation. The quartz reef below the workings returned a best intercept of:

PATD001 9.5 metres grading 0.27 g/t Au from 175.5 metres.

The historic average head grade at Crowhurst is recorded as 26 g/t Au, so there are likely strong plunge controls to any high-grade ore shoots. Structural work is underway to determine an orientation for the existence of these shoots prior to further drill-testing.

Reconnaissance AC drilling

233 air-core drill holes were completed for 16,693 metres along nominal 800 m-spaced traverses to test an approximate 2 km x 7 km section of the Mingelo Volcanic Belt between El Paso prospect and Peak Hill. The section of the belt is blind, covered by alluvium ranging from only a few metres to over 50 metres. Three potential new zones of mineralisation were discovered:

Southeast of El Paso – Two holes (EPAC213 - 4) intersected Au-As mineralisation in weathered basaltic andesite, approximately 1 km southeast of El Paso, and 400 m southwest of previously AC defined Au-As mineralisation.

This apparent northeast mineralisation trend parallels the orientation observed at El Paso. Significant Au-As anomalism was also intersected (EPAC201 – 2, JNAC042) along the eastern margin for 800 m of the extensive basaltic-andesite unit.

Best Au intercepts include:

EPAC201 12 metres grading 0.35 g/t Au from 75 metres; incl 3 metres grading 0.93 g/t Au from 84 metres. EPAC214 9 metres grading 0.29 g/t Au from 72 metres.

Westray – Two holes (WSAC092, 94) intersected significant Au-As anomalism in volcaniclastic sediments proximal to andesites.

Best Au intercepts include:

WSAC092 3 metres grading 0.55 g/t Au from 54 metres. WSAC094 3 metres grading 0.59 g/t Au from 24 metres.

Two deeper RC or DD drill holes are planned to test the coincident AC and soils Au-As target at Westray and the El Paso SE prospect.

Planned exploration program

Planned exploration around the Tomingley Gold Operations (TGO) for the next 12 months comprises a high-resolution drone magnetic survey over the area surrounding and including Peak Hill to delineate fertile structures and to map new volcanic terrain beneath the cover sequence to the east of Peak Hill. Other exploration involves work at numerous prospects, including 6,000m of deeper RC/DD drilling, comprising:

El Paso, El Paso SE, Tomingley One, Tomingley Two, Caloma North (orogenic Au) – diamond drilling;

Glen Isla (epithermal Au) – mapping, induced polarisation (IP) survey and diamond drilling;

Westray (orogenic Au) – RC drilling;

Reconnaissance, McGregors (orogenic Au) – air-core drilling;

Gundong (magmatic Ni, orogenic Au) – air-core drilling;

Trewilga (orogenic Au) – soil sampling.

In parallel with routine grade control surface drilling at the planned San Antonio open cuts and underground drilling at Roswell underground, a significant underground drilling program is testing McLeans, Roswell North and the Roswell Western Monzodiorite. These results are anticipated in October.





Table 1 - Tomingley Gold Project Significant Gold Results – August 2025 (>0.2g/t Au) Hole ID Easting (MGA) Northing (MGA) RL (m) Dip Azimuth (Grid) Total Depth Interval From (m) Interval To (m) Intercept (m) Au (g/t) Prospect EPD014 613485 6387733 267 -60 315 365 284 291 7 1.15 incl 284 285 1 3.93 and 318 319 1 0.27 and 324 325 1 1.73 EPD015 613522 6387893 266 -60 315 327.7 No significant results or dacite EPD016 613356 6387875 266 -62 318 327.5 180 181.1 1.1 0.24 and 224.8 233 8.2 3.74 incl 225.6 226.6 1 25.0 El Paso and 294 295 1 0.71 EPD017 613264 6388008 265 -61 315 201.6 58 59 1 0.65 and 66.9 99 32.1 1.65 incl 83 87 4 3.21 also 95 97 2 3.00 and 119 133 14 1.71 incl 120.9 127 6.1 3.03 and 138 146 8 1.19 EPP052 614264 6387518 271 -61 273 124** 123 124 1* 0.22 PATD001 614887 6395628 278 -61 268 300.7 175.5 185 9.5 0.27 PATD002 614899 6395066 275 -56 228 360.7 17 18 1 0.23 and 65.1 66 0.9 0.21 Tomingley and 73 74 1 0.20 Workings and 80.3 85.3 5 0.44 TORC011 614878 6396374 278 -60 274 300 149 155 6 0.78 incl 151 153 2 1.38 TORC007 615095 6398299 283 -61 272 304 213 227 14 0.58 incl 222 227 5 1.11 and 235 236 1 0.33 and 240 243 3 0.40 Tomingley and 258 264 6 0.56 Structure incl 262 264 2 1.26 TORC008 615216 6399379 283 -61 270 310 126 129 3 0.24 TORC009 615220 6399698 283 -61 273 256 No significant results TORC010 615040 6397999 282 -61 273 148** Hole abandoned early

* hole finished in mineralisation. ** hole abandoned early.

True widths are approximately 90% (El Paso) and 60% (Tomingley Two and Tomingley Workings) of intercept width.

Table 2 - Tomingley Gold Project Significant Gold Aircore Results – August 2025 (>0.2g/t Au) Hole ID Easting (MGA) Northing (MGA) RL (m) Dip Azimuth (Grid) Total Depth Interval From (m) Interval To (m) Intercept (m) Au (g/t) Prospect EPAC201 614395 6386640 265 -60 270 106 63 66 3 0.20 and 75 87 12 0.35 incl 84 87 3 0.93 EPAC202 614475 6386640 265 -60 270 114 69 72 3 0.25 EPAC207 613355 6386700 265 -60 270 80 57 60 3 0.23 EPAC208 613435 6386700 265 -60 270 81 24 27 3 0.62 EPAC213 613950 6387100 270 -60 282 119 102 105 3 0.64 Regional EPAC214 614030 6387100 270 -60 270 106 72 81 9 0.29 JNAC035 613640 6385895 265 -60 270 117 63 66 3 0.39 JNAC042 614360 6385895 265 -60 270 90 51 54 3 0.24 JNAC064 613720 6384300 265 -60 270 97 78 81 3 0.33 JNAC066 613880 6384300 265 -60 270 75 48 51 3 0.25 WSAC081 612730 6381650 270 -60 270 71 36 39 3 0.38 WSAC092 611910 6382450 270 -60 270 82 54 57 3 0.55 WSAC094 611990 6382450 270 -60 270 64 24 27 3 0.59













Annual revised Resources and Resources to take account of depletion and expansion from exploration and improved gold price, are being compiled for release in September 2025.

The following tables are provided to ensure compliance with the JORC Code (2012) edition requirements for the reporting of exploration results.

JORC Code, 2012 Edition – Table 1 TOMINGLEY GOLD PROJECT – Regional Exploration August 2025

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling techniques







Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. Diamond core drilling (DD) was undertaken by Ophir Drilling Pty Ltd

DD sample intervals were defined by geologist during logging to honour geological boundaries, cut in half by diamond saw, with half core sent to ALS Laboratories

RC drilling was undertaken by Strike Drilling Pty Ltd

Air-core (AC) drilling was undertaken by Drillit Pty Ltd

RC and AC samples are collected at one metre intervals via a cyclone on the rig. The cyclone is cleaned regularly to minimise any contamination Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. Sampling and QAQC procedures are carried out using Alkane protocols as per industry best practice. Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. In cases where ‘industry standard’ work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg ‘reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay’). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Core was laid out in suitably labelled core trays. A core marker (core block) was placed at the end of each drilled run (nominally 3m) and labelled with the hole number, down hole depth, length of drill run. Core was aligned and measured by tape, comparing back to this down hole depth consistent with industry standards. Half core is sampled with a Corewise automatic core saw.

RC and AC Drilling – the total sample (~20-30kg) is delivered via cyclone into a large plastic bag which is retained for future use if required. A sub-sample of approximately 1kg is spear sampled from each plastic bag and composited to make a 3 metres sample interval. If strong mineralisation is observed by the site geologist this is sampled as a final 1m interval instead.

Gold was determined by fire assay fusion of a 50g charge with an AAS analytical finish.

A multi-element suite was determined using either aqua regia or a multi-acid digest with a ICP Atomic Emission Spectrometry or ICP Mass Spectrometry analytical finish. Drilling techniques Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). Reverse circulation (RC) drilling using 110mm rods 144mm face sampling hammer.

Triple tube diamond drilling with PQ3/HQ3 wireline bit producing 83mm diameter (PQ3) and 61.1mm diameter (HQ3) sized orientated core (using a Reflex orientation tool). In areas of deep cover, the collars were emplaced using mud rotary through the cover sequence and not sampled.

Air-core (AC) drilling using 89mm rods and bit to refusal. Drill sample recovery







Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed. DD - core loss was identified by drillers and calculated by geologists when logging. Core was only lost in the saprolite for approximately ≥95% recovery in the oxide material.

RC and AC sample quality is assessed by the sampler by visual approximation of sample recovery and if the sample is dry, damp or wet. Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. Sample quality is qualitatively logged.

A high capacity AC rig was used to maximise penetration through the clays to refusal on fresh bedrock. Drill cyclone was cleaned after each hole to minimise cross-hole contamination.

Triple tube coring is used at all times to maximise core recovery for diamond drilling.

A high capacity RC rig was used to enable dry samples collected. Drill cyclone is cleaned between rod changes and after each hole to minimise cross-hole contamination. Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. There is no known relationship between sample recovery and grade. Logging







Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. Each one metre interval is geologically logged for characteristics such as lithology, weathering, alteration (type, character and intensity), veining (type, character and intensity) and mineralisation (type, character and volume percentage)

A detailed geotechnical log on the diamond core is also undertaken collecting parameters such as core recovery, RQD, fracture count, and fracture type and orientation. Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography Mostly logging was qualitative with visual estimates of the various characteristics. In addition, magnetic susceptibility data (quantitative) was collected as an aid for logging.

All drill holes were geologically logged into Geobank Mobile, followed by validation before importing into Alkane’s central Geobank database.

All drill holes were logged by qualified and experienced geologists. The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged All drill holes were logged in full, except for the mud rotary technique through the cover sequence. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation



















If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken. Core sawn with half core samples submitted for analysis If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry. Each one metre interval is spear sampled with 3m composite samples collected in a calico sample bag and forwarded to the laboratory. Where strong mineralisation is observed by the site geologist, instead of compositing, this is individually sampled from the cone splitter on the RC rig as a 1 metre interval into a calico bag and forwarded to the laboratory.

Laboratory Preparation – the entire sample (~3kg) is dried and pulverised in an LM5 (or equivalent) to ≥85% passing 75µm. Bulk rejects for all samples are discarded. A pulp sample (±100g) is stored for future reference. For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. Samples were delivered by Alkane personnel to ALS Minerals Laboratory, Orange NSW. Crushed with 70% <2mm (ALS code CRU-31), split by riffle splitter (ALS code SPL-21), and pulverised 1000grm to 85% <75um (ALS code PUL-32). Crushers and pulverisers are washed with QAQC tests undertaken (ALS codes CRU-QC, PUL-QC). Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples Internal QAQC system in place to determine accuracy and precision of assays. Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling Non-biased core cutting using an orientation line marked on the core.

Duplicate RC and AC samples are collected for both composite intervals and re-split intervals. Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Sample are of appropriate size. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests







The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total. All samples were analysed by ALS Minerals

Gold is determined using a 50g charge fused at approximately 1100°C with alkaline fluxes, including lead oxide. The resultant prill is dissolved in aqua regia with gold determined by flame AAS.

Other geochemical elements, DD core and bottom of hole AC samples are digested by near-total mixed acid digest with each element determined by ICP Atomic Emission Spectrometry or ICP Mass Spectrometry. RC and AC samples are digested by aqua regia with a ICP Atomic Emission Spectrometry for As, Cu, Fe, Ni, P, Pb only. For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. No geophysical tools were used to determine any element concentrations Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. Commercially prepared Certified Reference Materials (CRM) are inserted at 1 in 40 samples. CRM’s are not identifiable to the laboratory.

Field duplicate samples are inserted at 1 in 40 samples (alternate to CRM’s).

Laboratory QAQC sampling includes insertion of CRM samples, internal duplicates and screen tests. This data is reported for each sample submission.

Failed standards result in re-assaying of portions of the affected sample batches. Verification of sampling and assaying











The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel. Drill data is compiled and reviewed by senior staff. External consultants do not routinely verify exploration data until resource estimation procedures are deemed necessary. The use of twinned holes. No twinned holes have been drilled. Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. All drill hole logging and sampling data is entered directly into Geobank Mobile in the field for validation, transfer and storage into Geobank database with verification protocols in place.

All primary assay data is received from the laboratory as electronic data files which are imported into sampling database with verification procedures in place. QAQC analysis is undertaken for each laboratory report.

Data is also verified on import into mining related software. Discuss any adjustment to assay data. No assay data was adjusted. In the case of assay checks the original assay is utilised as there was no statistical variability. Location of data points







Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation. Drillholes are laid out using hand-held GPS (accuracy ±2m) then all RC and DD collars are DGPS surveyed accurately (± 0.1m) by trained surveyors on completion. Specification of the grid system used. GDA94, MGA (Zone 55) Quality and adequacy of topographic control. DD and RC drillhole collars DGPS surveyed accurately (± 0.1m) by trained surveyors on completion. A site based digital terrain model was developed from accurate (± 0.1m) survey control by licenced surveyors. Data spacing and distribution







Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.. At this exploration stage, data spacing is variable with the focus on identifying new zones of mineralisation. Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied All the results are early stage, reconnaissance drilling, and as such are spaced to test strike and dip extents of any significant mineralisation. Whether sample compositing has been applied RC – samples with no visible mineralisation or alteration are composited to 3m. One metre samples override 3m composites in the database.

DD – core is sampled to geology with sample sizes ranging from 0.3m to 1.3m. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure



Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type. Drilling suggests a broadly sub vertical geometry at most prospects and moderately SE at El Paso. If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material Estimated true intervals at this early stage of drilling are possibly ~90% of downhole lengths at El Paso and ~60% of downhole lengths at other prospects. Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. All samples are bagged into tied calico bags, before being grouped into polyweave bags and transported ~2hr to ALS Minerals Laboratory in Orange by Alkane personnel. All sample submissions are documented via ALS tracking system with results reported via email.

Sample pulps are returned to site and stored for an appropriate length of time (minimum 3 years).

The Company has in place protocols to ensure data security. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. No audits or reviews have been conducted at this stage





Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status



Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings. All seven licences (EL5675, EL5942, EL6085, EL6319, EL8676, EL8794 and EL9597) in the Tomingley Gold Project are owned 100% by Alkane. The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. All exploration licences are in good standing. EL5675 expires on 17 January 2029. EL5942 expires on 3 May 2030. EL6085 expires on 20 May 2030. EL6319 expires on 12 October 2026. EL8676 expires on 27 November 2029. EL8794 expires on 20 September 2030. EL9597 expires on 22 August 2029. Exploration done by other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. Only minor work has been completed by previous companies within EL5675, EL5942 and EL6319 covered by this announcement with many holes that did not penetrate the cover sequence.

Work completed within EL6085 and EL9597 at the Allendale-Coldstream prospect areas can be summarised as: Climax (in JV with Newcrest, Transit, MPI Gold) (1989-2003) – Tenement-wide heli-magnetics, MMI soils (no anomalism as deep cover was prohibitive); 70x air-core drill holes for 7,458m over magnetic targets intersecting broad zones of Au-Cu anomalism. Follow up 3x diamond core tails off air-core pre-collars for 764m with a petrology study. Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. Mineralisation at Tomingley is associated with quartz veining and alteration focused within sub-volcanic andesite sills and adjacent volcaniclastic sediments. The deposits appear to have formed as the result of a competency contrast between the sub-volcanic sills and the surrounding volcaniclastic sediments, with the sills showing brittle fracture and the sediments ductile deformation and have many similarities to well documented orogenic - lode-style gold deposits.

Geological nature of the Tomingley Deposits is well documented elsewhere.

Geological nature of Peak Hill is well documented elsewhere.

The Allendale/Coldstream prospect area lies approximately 5km northwest of Tomingley on the western side of a regional east-dipping Narromine Thrust. This regional fault separates the largely undeformed andesitic volcanics and intrusives of the Narromine Igneous Complex, that is host to the Corvette-Kingswood Cu-Au deposit (contained metal of 0.29Mt Cu, 0.24Moz Au – Magmatic Resources Ltd ASX announcement dated 11 July 2023) that is the subject of the Magmatic-Fortescue joint venture, from the highly deformed and faulted volcanics and volcaniclastics to the east that are host to the orogenic gold mineralisation at Tomingley. The entire prospect area is covered by 30 - 80m of alluvial quartz-rich sands and clays and all previous exploration was limited to air-core drilling and three diamond drill hole tails. Drill hole Information



A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: easting and northing of the drill hole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level – elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar dip and azimuth of the hole down hole length and interception depth hole length.

See body of announcement. If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. All RC and DD drill holes have been reported in this announcement.

Only AC drill holes with significant assays of ≥0.2g/t Au have been reported for Tomingley. Impractical to list all AC holes completed. Data aggregation methods







In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated. Exploration results reported for uncut gold grades, grades calculated by length weighted average Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. Reported intercepts (>0.2g/t Au) are calculated using a broad lower cut of 0.2g/t Au although grades lower than this may be present internally (internal dilution).

No top cut has been used.

Short intervals of high grades that have a material impact on overall intersection are reported as separate (included) intervals. The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. No metal equivalents are reported. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results. If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported



If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg ‘down hole length, true width not known’). The mineralisation is structurally complex and the majority of drilling is reconnaissance in nature. Down hole lengths are reported – true widths estimated to be 90% of the down hole lengths at El Paso and 60% at the other prospects at this early stage exploration stage. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Plans showing geology with drill collars are included in the body of the announcement. An appropriate sectional view for the significant results at El Paso prospect is included. Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Comprehensive reporting has been undertaken with all DD and RC holes listed in the included table. Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples – size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. No other material exploration data to be reported. Further work



The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling). See body of announcement. Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive See figures included in the announcement.





