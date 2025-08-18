Kaldalón hf.: Publication of First Half 2025 Results on August 21, 2025

Kaldalón hf. will publish its financial results for the first half of 2025 after market close on Thursday, August 21, 2025.

An open presentation meeting regarding the results will be held on Friday, August 22, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. at Grand Hotel, Sigtún 28. Doors open at 8:15 a.m.

At the meeting, the Company’s management will present the financial results, provide an update on operations during the year, and discuss the Company’s outlook. The presentation material will simultaneously be made available on Kaldalón’s website at the start of the meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Jón Þór Gunnarsson, CEO

jon.gunnarsson@kaldalon.is



