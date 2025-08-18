Sparinvest SICAV ophæver suspension af alle suspenderede afdelinger

Under henvisning til Nasdaq Copenhagens regler for udstedere af investeringsbeviser skal Sparinvest S.A. hermed på vegne af de berørte afdelinger i Sparinvest SICAV offentliggøre, at der igen kan foretages beregning af indre værdier for de pågældende afdelinger. De indre værdier er indberettet til Nasdaq Copenhagen. Suspension af handel med de berørte afdelinger ophæves hermed.
Der er tale om følgende afdelinger:
|Fund Name
|ISIN
|Order Book Code
|Equitas EUR R
|LU0362354549
|SSIEEURR
|Ethical Global Value EUR R
|LU0362355355
|SSIEGVEURR
|European Value EUR R
|LU0264920413
|SSIEUVEURR
|Global Value EUR R
|LU0138501191
|SSIGVEURR
|Global Value DKK R
|LU2703611371
|SSIGVDKKR
|Responsible Corporate Bonds IG EUR R
|LU0264925727
|SSIRCPEURR
|Responsible Corporate Bonds DKK R
|LU2703611538
|SSIRCBDKKR
|Long Danish Bonds DKK R
|LU0138507396
|SSILDBDKKR
|Balance EUR R
|LU0650088072
|SSIBAEURR
|Balance DKK R
|LU0673458609
|SSIBDKKR
|Procedo EUR R
|LU0139792278
|SSIPEURR
|Procedo DKK R
|LU0686499277
|SSIPDKKR
|Securus EUR R
|LU0139791205
|SSISEURR
|Securus DKK R
|LU0686498972
|SSISDKKR
|Global Convertible Bonds EUR R
|LU1438960566
|SSIGCBEURR
|Global Convertible Bonds DKK R
|LU2703611454
|SSIGCBDKKR
|Value Bonds - Short Dated High Yield EUR R
|LU1599093520
|SSIGSDHYEURR
|Global Short Dated High Yield DKK R
|LU2703611298
|SSIGSDHYDKKR
|Value Bonds - Global Ethical High Yield EUR R
|LU1735613934
|SSIGEHYEURR
|Value Bonds - Global Ethical High Yield DKK R H
|LU1735614155
|SSIGEHYDKKRH
Vi beklager forsinkelsen.
Henvendelser vedrørende nærværende fondsbørsmeddelelse kan rettes til Christian Rye Holm CRH@nykredit.dk eller npa.pm@nykredit.dk.
Med venlig hilsen
Dirk Schulze
Managing Director