ASDSA Adds Additional Skin Cancer Prevention Methods to Its Successful SUNucate Model Legislation

Schaumburg, IL, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Association (ASDSA) Board of Directors has approved changes to its SUNucate model legislation . In an effort to increase skin cancer prevention measures, it has added an optional provision to its model bill encouraging states to consider making sunscreen exempt from sales tax, as well as adding sunglasses as an option for sun-protective clothing. ASDSA believes these additions can help promote sun safe behaviors and skin cancer prevention by increasing access to essential skin protection measures.

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer and can be costly to treat, imposing a significant financial burden on individuals, families and states’ healthcare systems. At the same time, many skin cancer cases can be prevented with reduced overexposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays and increased sun protection. Exempting sunscreen from sales tax could encourage more people to adopt sun-safe habits and save both lives and healthcare costs overall.

Sun protective clothing is another important aspect of engaging in sun safe behaviors. Sunglasses are an essential form of sun protective clothing as they shield the eyes from UV rays, reducing the risk of cataracts and protecting the skin around the eyes.

“As dermatologic surgeons, we see firsthand the devastating impact of skin cancer — a preventable disease. By updating SUNucate to include the option to remove sales tax on sunscreen, we are empowering states to make this vital health tool more accessible,” said ASDS/A President M. Laurin Council, MD, MBA. “We urge lawmakers to consider this opportunity to invest in prevention and protect public health.”

Sunscreen is an effective form of skin cancer prevention, and it is crucial that Americans have access to and utilize FDA approved sunscreen. The four bipartisan chairs of the Congressional Skin Cancer Caucus – including an ASDSA member, Representative John Joyce, MD – have introduced legislation to streamline the FDA review process of the effectiveness and safety of new ingredients for nonprescription sunscreens. The legislation, H.R. 3686 , along with a Senate companion bill effort, the SAFE Sunscreen Standards Act, is a crucial step in skin cancer prevention.

The need for SUNucate arose after concerns were raised by ASDSA members (board certified dermatologists) that children were not allowed to bring sunscreen to school. Sunscreens are regulated as over-the-counter drugs under the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, making them subject to school bans. The SUNucate initiative was launched in 2016 by the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Association (ASDSA) to address barriers to sunscreen use at schools and school-sponsored events and to promote sun-safe behaviors. To date, 30 jurisdictions have implemented SUNucate, and there is currently active legislation in Massachusetts to pass SUNucate law. Visit asds.net/SUNucate for more information.

About the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Association (ASDSA)

With a membership of 6,400+ physicians, ASDSA is a 501(c)(6) association, dedicated to patient safety and advocacy on behalf of dermatologic surgeons and their patients. For more information, visit asds.net/ASDSA .

