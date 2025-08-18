FibroGen Announces Approval of Sale of FibroGen China to AstraZeneca by the China State Administration for Market Regulation

Sale of FibroGen China remains on track to close in 3Q 2025



SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) today announced that the China State Administration for Market Regulation approved the sale of FibroGen International (Hong Kong) Ltd. to AstraZeneca Treasury Limited, pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, dated February 20, 2025.

The closing of the transaction remains subject to other contractual closing conditions and deliverables and remains on track to close in the third quarter of 2025.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on development of novel therapies at the frontiers of cancer biology and anemia. Roxadustat (爱瑞卓®, EVRENZO™) is currently approved in China, Europe, Japan, and numerous other countries for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients on dialysis and not on dialysis. The Company continues to evaluate a development plan for roxadustat in anemia associated with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (LR-MDS) in the U.S. FG-3246 (also known as FOR46), a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting CD46 is in development for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. This program also includes the development of FG-3180, an associated CD46-targeted PET biomarker. For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

