Colonel (Ret.) Derek Bird Joins Kägwerks, a Codan Company, as Director of Program Management

Vancouver, WA / Ashburn, VA, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kägwerks, along slide DTC, is proud to announce the appointment of Colonel (Ret.) Derek Bird as Director of Program Management. As Kägwerks expands the adoption of its DOCK Ecosystem across the US DOD and partner force nations, the company continues to invest in building a team that is end-user focused and capable of solving the complex problems warfighters face today.

Col. Bird’s unique experience as a former Executive Project Manager for PEO Soldier and Product Manager for the $1.4B Nett Warrior program positions him to lead Kägwerks' operational growth and accelerate fielding timelines while remaining laser-focused on delivering what the warfighter needs — when they need it. “I’m honored to join Kägwerks, a company that puts the warfighter first. Together with DTC, we’re committed to delivering enhanced solutions, survivability, situational awareness, and unmanned capabilities across the force,” said Col. Bird.

A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, Col. Bird began his distinguished 26-year career as an Infantry Officer, later transitioning into the Army Acquisition Corps. Over his career, he led some of the U.S. Army’s most critical modernization efforts — including at PEO Soldier, where he oversaw the development and global fielding of integrated soldier systems. He meticulously managed 400+ development and procurement programs, orchestrating an annual budget of $620M, and fielded units globally across the US, Germany, Kuwait, and Afghanistan.

At Kägwerks, Col. Bird will now lead efforts to ensure that Kägwerks and DTC products are aligned with the US DOD’s fielding and technology modernization strategies moving forward. This alignment will leverage the combined strengths of both companies: Kägwerks’ soldier-worn tactical hubs and integrated soldier systems with DTC’s secure, software-defined radios (SDR), resilient mesh networking, unmanned ISR, and tactical communications solutions. “Col. (Ret.) Derek Bird will bring his experience, know-how, and strategic outlook to the Codan Group of companies that will strengthen our go-to-market approach,” said Niko Hughes, President of Kägwerks.

About Kägwerks

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Vancouver, WA, Kägwerks is the premier developer of wearable tactical hubs and soldier-centric technology. Its flagship DOCK™ Ecosystem integrates radios, sensors, ATAK, Intra-Soldier Wireless, data management hubs, and emerging AI applications into a single rugged, modular solution. Fielded across more than 30,000 U.S. Army soldiers, Kägwerks’ unique technology streamlines the dismounted soldiers mission essential equipment and improves survivability in a modern RF environment. Kägwerks is now part of the Codan Group of Companies, which includes DTC. Together, the companies deliver scalable, mission-proven systems to support defense, special operations, unmanned platforms, and first responders across the globe.

Learn more at Kägwerks.com or on LinkedIn

About DTC

DTC, a division of Codan, provides advanced communication solutions worldwide for Military, Broadcast, Law Enforcement, Unmanned (UxV) Systems, Commercial, and NGO markets. Operating in over 150 countries, DTC delivers regionally tailored solutions and essential support for mission-critical success. With a strategic focus on high-frequency (HF) communications, resilient mesh networking, precision tracking, and edge computing, DTC enables next-generation capabilities designed to thrive in the most austere and contested environments. These technologies provide seamless connectivity, situational awareness, and real-time decision-making at the tactical edge — empowering customers with interoperable, scalable, and mission-ready solutions that deliver actionable insights at the speed of relevance.

Learn more at DTCcodan.com or on LinkedIn

Media Contact

Natalie Ksiazkiewicz

VP Strategy & Business Operations

media@domotactical.com