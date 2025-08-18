Talisker Receives Assay Results from 1060 Level Lateral Development at the Mustang Mine

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. (“Talisker” or the “Company”) (TSX: TSK, OTCQX: TSKFF) is pleased to announce that the Company has received additional assay results from underground face sampling of lateral development from the 1060 level at the Mustang Mine. These results follow on from the previous two press releases detailing results from the 1075 and the 1105 levels, situated vertically above the 1060 Level. Additional results for the 1120 level are expected shortly.

Key Highlights:

220.0 g/t over 0.50m within 40.44 g/t over 2.76m from Alhambra Vein, West Face No. 8 (sample X000816)

43.3 g/t over 0.85m within 13.0 g/t over 2.93m from Alhambra Vein, West Face No. 2 (sample X000443)

37.0 g/t over 0.85m within 11.0 g/t over 2.86m from Alhambra Vein, West Face No. 4 (sample X000507)

19.7 g/t over 0.66m within 5.6 g/t over 2.4m from Alhambra Vein, West Face No. 3 (sample X000457)

12.55 g/t over 0.74m within 5.05 g/t over 2.54m from Alhambra Vein, West Face No. 1 (sample X000316)



Terry Harbort, CEO of Talisker, stated, “The Alhambra Vein continues to deliver consistent high-grade results now extending down to the 1060 level. With our first production stope situated above these samples reaching up to the 1075 level we are excited to complete the extraction of this material. Talisker expects to receive results of the face sampling from the 1120 level, some 60 metres above the 1060 before the end of the month.”

Bralorne Gold Project

Mustang Ming –1060 Lateral Development

Assay Results * Channel Sample Name From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Au

(ppm) Comp

Grade Comp

Length Sample

# M1060_Alh_OD_W1_F8 0.5 1 0.5 220.0 40.4465 2.76 X000816 M1060_Alh_OD_W1_F2 0.86 1.71 0.85 43.3 13.0238 2.93 X000443 M1060_Alh_OD_W1_F4 2.01 2.86 0.85 37.0 11.0046 2.86 X000507 M1060_Alh_OD_W1_F5 1.51 1.88 0.37 20.2 3.1706 3.12 X000522 M1060_Alh_OD_W1_F3 0.84 1.5 0.66 19.7 5.5983 2.4 X000457 M1060_Alh_OD_W1_F6 0.66 1.03 0.37 15.2 2.3372 2.65 X000544 M1060_Alh_OD_W1_F1 1.49 2.23 0.74 12.55 5.0516 2.54 X000316 * Estimated true widths are between 80% and 100%.

Figure 1: Face sample from 1060 level Alhambra Vein west face No. 8; visible gold shown as green dots.





Figure 2: Face sample from 1060 level Alhambra Vein west face No. 2.





Figure 3: Face sample from 1060 level Alhambra Vein west face No. 4; visible gold shown as green dots.





Figure 4: Face sample from 1060 level Alhambra Vein west face No. 3.





Figure 5: Face sample from 1060 level Alhambra Vein west face No. 1; visible gold shown as green dots.





Figure 6: Mustang Mine cross section of 1060 level lateral development high grade samples.





Figure 7: Mustang Mine plan view of 1060 level lateral development.





For further information, please contact:

Terry Harbort

President and CEO

terry.harbort@taliskerresources.com

+1 416 357 0227

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the drill results at the Bralorne Gold Project has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker’s Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a “qualified person” within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker’s flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is currently transitioning into underground production at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from an historical high-grade producing gold mine and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects.



Sample Preparation and QAQC

Channel sampling of underground ore headings at the Bralorne Gold Project is conducted by Geologists using a rock-saw to cut a horizontal 5 cm x 5 cm x 3.0 m groove across the entire face of the drift at a height of 1.2 m off the sill. Individual samples range from 0.5 m to 1.5 m in length and are selected to best represent identified geological structures, sulphide mineralization, or hydrothermal alteration suspected to bracket gold concentrations. Where vein or mineralized zones are wide, consecutive samples are taken across the structure to preserve geological resolution. Lithological breaks are avoided within a single sample wherever possible.

Quality assurance and quality control (QAQC) procedures include regular insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and field duplicates into the sample stream at a rate of approximately 9% of total samples in this release.

All preparation and analytical work is performed by Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs) in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada. Sample preparation follows Actlabs code RX1, involving crushing the entire sample (<7 kg) to at least 80% passing 2 mm, riffle splitting to obtain a 250 g sub-sample, and pulverizing (mild steel) to a minimum of 95% passing 105 µm. Actlabs code RX17 is also completed to determine pulp specific gravity. Crushing and pulverizing quality is monitored through Actlabs’ internal QAQC protocols.

Gold is analyzed by fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish (Actlabs code 1A2-50-ORE), in which a 50 g pulp is fused with fire assay fluxes, preheated at 850 °C, heated further at 950 °C, and finished at 1,060 °C over a 60-minute fusion cycle. The resulting lead button is cupelled at 950 °C to produce a doré bead containing Au and Ag, which is then dissolved in aqua regia and analyzed by AAS. This method has a detection range of 0.01 to 100 g/t Au.

Samples returning gold grades of ≥100 g/t Au are re-analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish (Actlabs code 1A3-50). In this process, gold is separated from silver in the doré bead by parting with nitric acid, and the gold residue is weighed gravimetrically on a microbalance. The 1A3-50 method has a detection range of 0.02 to 10,000 g/t Au.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker’s management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, title and environmental risks and risks relating to the failure to receive all requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34e920b1-0f0a-46f2-a7ab-52c67bc32351

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0aebe31-0631-4543-ac2a-6717579438d5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/252129f7-051e-4f1c-afaa-085406decbe0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b31fa6c2-423d-4bba-a3d3-41047ed4b20a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c13e8d9-078d-4621-ab01-514794ceba62

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14b543fc-ad44-4c1c-bdcd-b8896777bf89

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51d310f4-e7dc-46dd-901c-cc0500d4bdba