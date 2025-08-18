Coppernico Advances New Copper-Gold Alteration Systems at Sombrero

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coppernico Metals Inc. (TSX: COPR, OTCQB: CPPMF, FSE: 9I3) (“Coppernico” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its Sombrero Project in Peru, held by its wholly owned private Peruvian subsidiary, Sombrero Minerales SAC, including recent surface exploration results at its Macha Machay and Milpoc targets (Figure 1), and optimizing its land holdings (Figure 4). The Company also announces that Keenan Jennings is stepping down from the Board to pursue an exclusive executive role with a mid-tier international gold producing company.

Highlights

Initial surface mapping at Macha Machay target advanced two new distinct copper-gold hydrothermal alteration zones with characteristics indicative of epithermal-style systems, the Macha Machay East prospect exhibiting a broad alteration footprint with coincident geochemical anomalies.

with characteristics indicative of epithermal-style systems, the Macha Machay East prospect exhibiting a broad alteration footprint with coincident geochemical anomalies. Mapping to expand over Milpoc target where previous rock sampling returned up to 8.45% copper and 101 g/t silver , hosted in basement rocks.

, hosted in basement rocks. Strategic rationalization of mineral claims is in process optimizing the Sombrero Project footprint to focus on areas with the highest geological potential.



Ivan Bebek, Chair and CEO of Coppernico, commented, “Since gaining access at Sombrero, we have conducted extensive and systematic groundwork across most of our expansive land package, building an exceptional pipeline of large-scale targets while streamlining our property portfolio to focus on the most geologically prospective areas. As we move toward Phase 2 drilling, we are advancing permits and land access agreements to ensure a steady flow of high-impact, drill-ready targets.

As we optimize our land position in Peru, we are also actively pursuing potential additional property acquisitions in the U.S. in an effort to build our project pipeline ahead of an improving metals market, with a strong focus on copper and gold assets.

On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Keenan for his invaluable contributions both in the field and in the boardroom. He has been a trusted colleague and advisor throughout Coppernico’s journey. While we’ll miss his insights at the Board level, we fully support his next chapter and wish him great success in his future endeavors.”

Mr. Jennings commented, “It has been an absolute pleasure to work with the Coppernico team and watch the tremendous progress towards the discovery that they have made. There is much work that remains to be done, and I believe the Phase 2 drill program and satellite discoveries will further advance the understanding of this world-class copper system. On these programs, I wish the team all the success and thank Ivan for allowing me to be a part of the Coppernico story.”

Macha Machay and Milpoc Surface Work

In recent months, initial prospect level mapping (1:10,000 scale) has been completed across the Macha Machay claim area as well as some follow-up mapping in the Milpoc claim area, both located in the South-Western part of the Sombrero Project, in an effort to identify and refine sources for several previously identified anomalous stream sediment catchments (Figure 1).



Figure 1: 2025 Prospect mapping of stream sediment catchments at Sombrero

Macha Machay

Recent surface work at the Macha Machay claim area has revealed two distinct hydrothermal alteration systems overprinting the Miocene-aged volcanic rocks (Figure 2), defining initial prospects which may be associated with lower temperature portions of epithermal systems:

Macha Machay West : Defined by an area of argillic alteration and weak silica veining associated with a rhyolite dome (approximately 500 metres by 300 metres) overprinting the volcanic rocks. Jasperoid veining and pyrite veining also occur in the general area. Macha Machay East: Mapping has defined a large area (approximately 4 kilometres by 1 kilometre) of disseminated pyrite associated with moderate argillic alteration, weak silicification and jasperoid veining. Initial widely spaced rock sampling identified multi-element anomalies in tellurium, bismuth, selenium, molybdenum, arsenic, and copper (Figure 2).



Figure 2: Mapped hydrothermal alteration systems at Macha Machay target (West and East prospects). Ferrobamba limestone has also been identified at the nearby Milpoc target, an important host rock for massive skarn mineralization throughout the A-Y belt and within the Sombrero Project

The observed alteration styles combined with initial sampling results are consistent with the lower temperature portions of epithermal systems. Ongoing mapping will seek to refine these prospects to define alteration and geochemical patterns and evaluate the mineralizing potential of these magmatic-hydrothermal systems.

Milpoc Surface Work

Limited recent mapping was also carried out at Milpoc given its proximity to Macha Machay, which prompted a review of historical data. The Milpoc target lies approximately 5 kilometres north of the Macha Machay East prospect and about 7 kilometres south of the Tipicancha target. Milpoc is characterized by sporadic copper oxide ("CuOx") occurring along fracture surfaces and bedding planes, hosted within basement rock units that lie beneath the Miocene volcanics. Notably, the Ferrobamba limestone (also present at the Fierrazo target where copper skarn mineralization has been identified) is found within the Milpoc claim area, further enhancing its geological significance (Figure 2).

Rock sampling at Milpoc in 2018 and 2019 returned copper values ranging between 0.1% to 8.45% and silver values between 0.06 g/t to 101 g/t (see news release dated January 7, 2019, issued by predecessor Auryn Resources, now Fury Gold Mines). The CuOx mineralization is characterized by elevated concentrations of silver, arsenic, bismuth, copper, molybdenum, lead, selenium, and tellurium (Figure 3). The Company has only recently returned to complete mapping in the Milpoc claim area, which, along with planned future work, seeks to further evaluate the Milpoc prospect and catalogue the mineralization observed there into the greater geologic context.



Figure 3: Robust copper and silver geochemical anomalies in basement rocks at Milpoc target

Tim Kingsley, VP of Exploration, commented, “The opportunities we are finding in this highly underexplored land package continue to impress our team. Our systematic exploration efforts continue to uncover new mineralized hydrothermal systems and evidence of multiple mineralizing events. Follow-up work is ongoing to better understand the significance of the Macha Machay prospects and integrate them into our expanding pipeline of high-quality copper-gold targets”

Optimized Claims Footprint

In alignment with our strategy to prioritize high-impact targets while exercising financial discipline, the Company has relinquished 58 claim blocks totaling 50,099 hectares, located in the northern and southeastern areas of the Project (Figure 4) that were determined to be outside of Sombrero's core exploration focus, thus bringing the Sombrero Project land position down to approximately 53,800 hectares (538 sq km). By concentrating exploration efforts in this area, Coppernico is positioned to deploy exploration capital more efficiently across its high-priority targets, enhance the probability of discovery, and eliminate holding costs associated with non-core claims.



Figure 4: Sombrero Project updated claims map

As part of its project pipeline optimization strategy, Coppernico continues to review additional projects in the Americas for acquisition with the intent to diversify the Company’s mineral property portfolio, potentially enhance its exposure to other metals, and provide jurisdictional balance alongside its flagship Sombrero Project in Peru. While Sombrero remains the Company’s core and active focus, an additional asset could offer nearer-term opportunities to remain operationally active and sustain exploration momentum in a mining-friendly jurisdiction.

Technical Disclosure and Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Tim Kingsley, M.Sc., CPG, Coppernico’s VP of Exploration, who is a “Qualified Person” (as defined in NI 43-101).

About Coppernico

Coppernico is a mineral exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through diligent project evaluation and exploration, in pursuit of the discovery of world-class copper-gold deposits in the Americas. The Company’s management and technical teams have a successful track record of raising capital, discovery and the monetization of exploration successes. The Company's objective is to become a leading advanced copper and gold explorer, and through its wholly owned private Peruvian subsidiary Sombrero Minerales S.A.C., is currently focused on the Ccascabamba (previously referred to as Sombrero Main) and Nioc target areas within the Sombrero Project in Peru, its flagship project, while regularly reviewing additional premium projects to consider for acquisition.

The Sombrero Project is a land package of approximately 53,800 hectares (538 square kilometres) located in the north-western margins of the world-class Andahuaylas-Yauri trend in Peru. It consists of a number of prospective exploration targets characterized by copper-gold skarn and porphyry systems and precious metal epithermal systems. The Company’s NI 43-101 technical report, with an effective date of April 17, 2024, and as filed on SEDAR+ on May 23, 2024, focuses on the Ccascabamba and Nioc target areas of the Sombrero Project.

Coppernico Metals Inc. is currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “COPR”, trades on the OTCQB Venture Market under symbol “CPPMF” and is quoted over the counter by certain dealers in the Unofficial Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “9I3”. More information about Coppernico can be found on the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

