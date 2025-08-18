OneMedNet initiates new Subscription Revenue model in partnership with Circle CVI

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq:ONMD) (“OneMedNet” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-powered Real-World Data (RWD) announced a long-term strategic partnership with Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Inc. (Circle CVI), a global leader in advanced cardiovascular imaging solutions. The collaboration reflects Circle CVI’s commitment to leveraging trusted, high-quality data to drive innovation in cardiac diagnostics, treatment planning, and AI model development with data being delivered in the next 30 days.

Circle CVI selected OneMedNet’s iRWD™ platform to access diverse and regulatory-grade imaging, ECG, and other cardiovascular datasets that align with the stringent requirements of healthcare AI innovation. By partnering with OneMedNet, Circle CVI gains secure, de-identified access to a growing network of real-world cardiovascular imaging data from over 1,750 provider sites — spanning over 131 million exams critical to developing, validating, and improving advanced cardiovascular solutions.

“Our initial experience with OneMedNet was exceptional — the quality, depth, and regulatory readiness of the data exceeded our expectations. It quickly became clear that this wasn’t just a one-time transaction, but the beginning of a long-term collaboration. That’s why we made the decision to partner with OneMedNet and move forward with a subscription — so we can continually access the high-quality, Real-World imaging data we trust to power our innovation,” said Erkan Akyuz, CEO of Circle CVI.

This strategic collaboration enables Circle CVI to expand its research and development capabilities while ensuring alignment with evolving regulatory and clinical evidence standards. It also exemplifies a growing industry shift toward real-world evidence as a foundation for medical innovation.

“We’re thrilled to enter into this long-term, collaborative relationship with Circle CVI,” said Aaron Green, President and CEO of OneMedNet. “This partnership is a testament to the quality of our Real-World Data — trusted by leading healthcare companies to accelerate innovation, by meeting the precise customer requirements for longitudinal clinical data with the ultimate goal of improving patient outcomes.”

OneMedNet is revolutionizing how the world unlocks Real-World Data (RWD), harnessing the untapped potential of over 1,750 healthcare sites through its iRWD™ platform. This isn’t just data — it’s the lifeblood of innovation, from de-identified medical imaging to electronic health records, fueling breakthroughs for drugmakers, medical device pioneers, and AI visionaries. With a network spanning rare diseases, oncology, cardiology, and beyond, OneMedNet delivers precision insights that redefine patient care and power the next wave of healthcare disruption.

Beyond healthcare OneMedNet’s proprietary AI anonymizes data for industries like finance, retail, and telecom, unlocking endless possibilities — rigorously testing production system upgrades, de-risking complex projects, and securely sharing sensitive data by stripping out personal information. Learn more at www.onemednet.com .

Circle Cardiovascular Imaging (Circle CVI) is a Canadian-based company that was founded in 2007, established with the aim of developing innovative software solutions to enhance cardiovascular and cerebrovascular imaging analysis and improve patient care. Circle CVI's imaging platform provides best-in-class image reading and reporting for quantitative and qualitative assessment of cardiac MR, cardiac CT, vascular CT, and neuro CT.

At the heart of Circle CVI’s operations is a relentless commitment to providing improved solutions for healthcare providers, ultimately driving better healthcare outcomes. This commitment fuels the company’s creativity, guides its decision making, and underpins its passion for innovation.

Annually, millions of medical imaging exams — in over 1700 hospitals and in more than 90 countries — are estimated to be interpreted using cvi42. For additional information, please visit www.circlecvi.com or contact: marketing@circlecvi.com

