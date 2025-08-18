Mattr Appoints New Director

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattr Corp. (“Mattr” or the “Company”) (TSX: MATR) announced the appointment of Jane Skoblo as a director of the Company effective August 13, 2025. Ms. Skoblo will serve on both the Audit and Compensation & Organizational Development Committees of Mattr. Ms. Skoblo’s addition to the Board allows for an orderly transition as Laura Cillis, current Director and Audit Committee Chair, intends to retire from the Board at the Company’s next Annual General Meeting.

Ms. Skoblo is an independent corporate director, with extensive financial services experience spanning Canada, USA and international markets. In her last role, she was Vice President, Digital Operations at Rogers Communications, leading digital transformation for the company. Ms. Skoblo previously served as CFO of AMEX Bank of Canada and of Global Rewards for American Express (USA). Prior to that, she was CFO and COO of two start-ups - myNext Mortgage Company and Mortgage Architects Inc. She has also held senior positions in Finance with CIBC and BMO.

Ms. Skoblo currently sits on the Board of Directors for Medavie, a Canadian health solutions provider, where she chairs the Audit and Risk Committee and is a member of the Finance and Investment Committee. She also sits on the Board of Teranet, the exclusive provider of electronic land and commercial registration services on behalf of the Provinces of Ontario and Manitoba, where she serves as Audit Chair, and of KOHO, a Canadian fintech company that offers a mobile-first banking alternative.

Ms. Skoblo was previously a board member of Allstate Canada, Logistec Corporation, Points, Digital Research Alliance of Canada, AMEX Bank of Canada and Advisory Board member at the University of Waterloo School of Accounting and Finance. Ms. Skoblo holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business.

She is a CPA and holds CITP designation from AICPA and an ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

