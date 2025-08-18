Optex Systems to Present at the 2025 Gateway Conference on September 4

RICHARDSON, Texas, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPXS), a leading manufacturer of precision optical sighting systems for domestic and worldwide military and commercial applications, is confirmed to present at the 2025 Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held September 3-4 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

Optex Systems' management team is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 4, at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time (PT). The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay via this link. In addition to the presentation, Optex Systems' executives will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

For additional information, to request an invitation, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gateway-grp.com.

About Optex Systems

Optex, which was founded in 1987, is a Richardson, Texas-based ISO 9001:2015 certified concern that manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies, primarily for Department of Defense (DOD) applications. Its products are installed on various types of U.S. military land vehicles, such as the Abrams and Bradley fighting vehicles, Light Armored and Armored Security Vehicles, and have been selected for installation on the Stryker family of vehicles. Optex also manufactures and delivers numerous periscope configurations, rifle and surveillance sights, and night vision optical assemblies. Optex delivers its products both directly to the military services and to prime contractors. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.optexsys.com.

