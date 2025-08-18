Nuvini Group Unveils New Leadership Incentive Plan, Underscoring Commitment to Shareholders

~ Strengthens Leadership Incentives and Alignment Around Long-Term Growth Objectives and Disciplined Capital Allocation ~

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvini Group Limited (Nasdaq: NVNI) (“Nuvini” or the “Company”), a leading technology conglomerate in the Latin American SaaS sector, today announced the implementation of a new executive compensation program designed to align leadership performance with long-term growth objectives aimed at further maximizing shareholder value. The initiative links executive rewards to key value drivers such as Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and Net Revenue Organic Growth (NROG) while also requiring a significant personal equity investment to reinforce deep alignment with shareholder interests.

The program introduces a structured, performance-based bonus pool methodology, modeled after industry benchmarks from high-performing software acquirers. For near-target performance, approximately 5% of net revenue is allocated to executive bonuses, ensuring payouts remain proportional to results and consistent with disciplined capital deployment.

A cornerstone of the program is a mandatory share investment policy requiring at least 75% of after-tax bonuses to be reinvested into Company shares and held for a minimum of five years (lock-up period). This long-term holding requirement reinforces a culture of ownership, discourages short-term risk-taking, and ensures that the majority of executive compensation remains tied to the Company’s sustained performance and growth.

“This proven compensation framework marks a pivotal step in aligning executive performance with the long-term success of our Latin American SaaS businesses,” said Pierre Schurmann, CEO of Nuvini. “By linking incentives to ROIC and Net Revenue Organic Growth, and requiring a personal equity stake, we’re fostering a leadership culture rooted in accountability, strategic discipline, and sustainable expansion. This model ensures that executive decisions are consistently guided by capital efficiency and customer-centric growth—ultimately delivering stronger returns for our stakeholders.”

About Nuvini

Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, Nuvini is Latin America’s leading private serial acquirer of business to business (B2B) software as a service (SaaS) companies. The Company focuses on acquiring profitable, high-growth SaaS businesses with strong recurring revenue and cash flow generation. By fostering an entrepreneurial environment, Nuvini enables its portfolio companies to scale and maintain leadership within their respective industries. The company’s long-term vision is to buy, retain, and create value through strategic partnerships and operational expertise.

