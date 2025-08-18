Critical Metals Corp Reports Extremely High-Grade Drilling Results From its 2024 Program: 103 PPM Gallium & rare earth elements of 27.0% HREO & TREO Range 0.48% to 0.55% & Zirconium Oxide of 1.99% From Tanbreez in Greenland

Superior drilling results continue to exceed the Company’s expectations and are expanding Tanbreez at vast scale and build upon very successful past Tanbreez drilling results.

Consistent uniformity across the deposits intersecting ultra high-grade rare earth element mineralisation intersected in all four reported holes, with total rare earth oxide (TREO) grades between 0.48% and 0.55%.

High proportion of heavy rare earth oxides (HREO) 27.0% of HREO, reinforcing the deposit’s strategic value.

Significant zirconium oxide (ZrO₂) grades of 1.86–1.99% across all holes.

Gallium oxide (Ga₂O₃) assays between 90–100 ppm, providing a potential additional economic credit.

All holes drilled vertically (-90°) through sub horizontal, stratiform kakortokite layers, intersecting mineralisation at approximately true thicknesses.

Mineralisation remains open at depth in all reported holes.

Drilling confirms continuity of grade and mineralogy across multiple sections of the Fjord Deposit, consistent with historical data.

The holes are part of the ongoing 2024–2025 Fjord Resource Upgrade program, with over 1,500 m drilled to date in 2025 and further assays pending (due late Aug–Oct 2025).





NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (“Critical Metals Corp” or the “Company”), a leading critical minerals mining company, is pleased to publish the assay results from the Tanbreez Project in Greenland from its 2024 drilling program.

Summary of Reported Drill Hole Results

Hole ID Depth From Depth To Interval HREO% TREO% ZrO2 % ZrO 2 TREO ratio Ta 2 O 5 ppm Nb 2 O 5 ppm Ga 2 O 5 ppm A1-24 - 40.00 40.00 0.13 0.48 1.86 3.82 134 1,513 103 A2-24 - 41.00 41.00 0.14 0.52 1.96 3.66 145 1,685 96 B-24 - 58.00 58.00 0.13 0.50 1.99 3.92 144 1,661 101 C-24 - 65.00 65.00 0.14 0.55 1.98 3.60 156 1,741 89 Grade Cutoff 0.30

Table 1 - 2024 Assay results summary for DDH-A2-24, DDH-B-24, DDH-C-24 and DDH A1-2





Hole ID Depth (m) TREO (%) HREO (% ) ZrO₂ (%) Ga₂O₃ (ppm) DDH-A1-24 40.00 0.48 27.1% 1.86 100 DDH-A2-24 41.00 0.52 26.9% 1.96 95 DDH-B-24 61.30 0.50 26.0% 1.99 100 DDH-C-24 65.25 0.55 25.5% 1.98 90

Highlight Summary - drillhole results





All the drill holes were collared within the Fjord Deposit with 23.6MT @ 0.42% TREO for the combined Hill Deposit Maiden Mineral Resource 45MT @ 0.38% TREO including 27% HREO.

Assay results are reported for DDH A1-24, DDH-A2-24, DDH-B-24, and DDH-C-24 and with remaining a further 9 drillholes waiting assay results are expected to be reported in Q3, 2025 (see Table 2).

Commenting on the Tanbreez assay results, Tony Sage, CEO & Executive Chairman of the Company, said:

“These incredible results underscore the strategic value of Tanbreez as a rare earth elements and gallium project with scale, grade, and a high proportion of critical heavy rare earths.

With China's total control over the rare earth market globally, securing sources of these critical minerals has become paramount for U.S. defence capabilities and national security.

Our project grades are exceptional and fully position Tanbreez as a strategically important asset for critical Western supply chains. These results further prove and progress our geological model vastly. The processing of the 2024 drill cores, and already completing over 1,500 meters of drilling as part of our 2025 Fjord Resource Upgrade program, puts us in a strong position to build on our significant resource base. All drill holes stopped in resource grade material and with further assays pending and more drilling underway, we see strong potential to grow the scale and nature of the project's mineral inventory.”





Figure 1 - drill hole collar map with 2024 collar positions in green, 2013 collar positions in red and 2025 drill collars in white with star bursts awaiting drilling.





Drill Hole DDH-A2-24

Drilled vertically to 41m from surface and intersected high - grade rare earths and metal oxide mineralization averaging:

5200ppm (0.52% TREO) (including averaged heavy rare HREO of 26.9%),

1.96% ZrO 2 zirconium oxide,

zirconium oxide, 150ppm Ta 2 O 5 tantalum pentoxide,

O tantalum pentoxide, 1700ppm Nb 2 O 5 niobium pentoxide,

O niobium pentoxide, 96ppm Ga 2 O 3 gallium oxide,

O gallium oxide, Mineralisation open at bottom of the hole,

Mineralisation average from surface to 41m downhole.





Drill Hole DDH-B-24

Drilled vertically to 61.3m from surface and intersected high-grade rare earths and metal oxides mineralisation averaging:

5000ppm (0.50% TREO) (including averaged heavy rare HREO of 26.0%),

1.99% ZrO 2 zirconium oxide,

zirconium oxide, 140ppm Ta 2 O 5 tantalum pentoxide,

O tantalum pentoxide, 1700ppm Nb 2 O 5 niobium pentoxide,

O niobium pentoxide, 100ppm Ga 2 O 3 gallium oxide,

O gallium oxide, Mineralisation open at bottom of the hole,

Mineralisation average from surface to 61.3m downhole.





Drill Hole DDH-C-24

Drilled vertically to 65.25m from surface and intersected high-grade rare earths and metal oxides mineralisation averaging:

5500ppm (0.55% TREO) (including averaged heavy rare HREO of 25.5%),

1.98% ZrO 2 zirconium oxide,

zirconium oxide, 160ppm Ta 2 O 5 tantalum pentoxide,

O tantalum pentoxide, 1700ppm Nb 2 O 5 niobium pentoxide,

O niobium pentoxide, 90ppm Ga 2 O 3 gallium oxide,

O gallium oxide, Mineralisation open at bottom of the hole,

Mineralisation average from surface to 65.25m downhole.





Drill Hole DDH-A1-24

Drilled vertically to 40m from surface and intersected high - grade rare earths and metal 7 oxides averaging:

4,800ppm (0.48%TREO) (including 25.5% averaged heavy rare earth (HREO),

1.86% ZrO 2 zirconium oxide,

zirconium oxide, 130ppm Ta 2 O tantalum pentoxide,

O tantalum pentoxide, 1500ppm Nb 2 O 5 niobium pentoxide,

O niobium pentoxide, 100ppm Ga 2 O 3 gallium oxide,

O gallium oxide, Mineralisation open at bottom of the hole,

Mineralisation average from surface to 40m downhole.





HOLE ID Easting Northing R.L. E.O.H. AZI. DECL. 2024 FJORD AREA A1-24 452,648 6,748,255 19.00 40.00 0 90 A2-24 452,648 6,748,256 19.00 41.00 0 90 B-24 452,672 6,748,355 7.00 61.30 0 90 C-24 452,725 6,748,305 21.00 65.25 0 90 D-24 452,782 6,748,350 28.00 85.70 0 90 E-24 452,726 6,748,410 9.00 62.30 0 90 F-24 452,866 6,748,303 68.00 107.45 0 90 G-24 452,722 6,748,352 12.00 65.00 0 90 H-24 452,951 6,748,331 77.00 150.00 0 90 K-24 453,182 6,747,925 320.00 247.37 0 90 O-24 452,851 6,748,419 29.00 57.96 0 90 P-24 453,123 6,748,575 43.00 97.84 0 90 X-24 452,655 6,748,246 18.00 68.00 0 60 Z-24 454,527 6,750,156 98.00 167.50 0 60

Table 2 - 2024 diamond drill hole program in the Fjord Area. Assay results are reported for DDH A1-24, DDH-A2-24, DDH-B-24, and DDH-C-24 and with remaining assay results expected to be reported in Q3, 2025.





Background – Fjord Deposit Drilling

The 2024–2025 drilling campaign in the Fjord area has targeted confirmatory and step-out holes to:

Validate historical drilling data.

Refine the geological model for resource estimation.

Provide material for metallurgical and environmental test work.





All drill holes in this program are vertical, intersecting the sub horizontal layers at true thickness. The four holes reported here return TREO grades between ~0.48% and 0.56% with approximately 27% HREO, along with ZrO₂ values of 1.86–1.96% and gallium oxide contents of 70–100 ppm. These results are consistent with historical assays and demonstrate the persistence of grade and mineralogy across the Fjord deposit.

From a deposit classification perspective, the kakortokite-hosted REE mineralisation is best described as stratiform magmatic, confined entirely to the kakortokite unit and not observed in adjacent lithologies such as lujavrite or naujaite. This strong lithological control underpins confidence in resource modelling, supports bulk mining strategies, and provides reliable input for geology domaining.

Given the continuity of mineralisation over several kilometres, the Fjord deposit represents a significant portion of the overall Tanbreez mineral inventory. Ongoing drilling is expected to further delineate these resources, with pending assays from additional holes likely to extend the known mineralised envelope and refine the grade distribution.

Sampling over the 2024 diamond holes was taken over kakortokite intervals above the Black Madonna lower boundary.

Collar data: All collar locations, RLs, azimuths, dips, and hole lengths have been clearly presented in Table 2 of the report.

Assay data: Table 1 in the report provides the suite of weighted average downhole assay results for TREO, HREO, Ga₂O₃, and other oxides.

True widths: All drill holes are vertical (-90°) through sub horizontal mineralised layers, so intersections are true widths.

No cut-off grades or metal equivalents were applied. All assays are reported at face value.





Gallium Results

The gallium oxide Ga 2 O 3 mineralisation assay results ranges from low to high is 90ppm to 100ppm for of the four 2024 drillholes published to date.

Drill holes that were not assayed for gallium, tantalum and niobium in 2013 will be assayed from existing pulps submitted to ALS Metallurgical in Perth for analysis in the coming months.

ALS laboratories will also assay all sample for gallium for the 2024 and 2025 drill holes with results that will be published in September and October 2025. The gallium oxide results for all diamond holes published to date may add a credit to the TREO-HREO mixed concentrate.





Figure 2 - Fjord and Hill Deposit drill hole locations for 2007, 2010, 2013, 2024 in red with 2025 drill hole collars completed in July with 9 diamond holes awaiting drilling.





Resource Confirmation Drilling

On 20 January 2025, the Company announced the REE drilling program of the 2025 diamond drilling program to be conducted over the Fjord prospect at the Tanbreez Project. The drilling program planned 16 holes with a total cumulative length of up to 2,200 m.

This confirmatory drill program was designed to optimize the resource for future mine planning and to extend the notional mine life of the Tanbreez Project.

Additional 2024 diamond drilling core samples have been processed for assaying with ten drill holes awaiting reporting. The results of these assays will be released once ALS laboratories in Perth complete the ICP Fusion analysis for REE, HREE and associated metal oxides, including gallium oxide, which is expected to occur by the middle of September to late October 2025.

The Company recently announced a series of historical diamond drilling results on 28 March 2025, 12 May 2025, 20 May 2025 and 11 June 2025 proving a compelling high-grade TREO and HREO comparison results for deep diamond drill holes to the results for 2024 drilling.





Figure 3 - 2025 drill hole DDH 25-14 August 2025









Figure 4 - 2025 Diamond Drill hole Section showing Fjord drill traces with DDH 25-1 drilled to 297m in Kakortokite (pink) terminated in the basal Tephry (grey) and lower Fjord DDH 25-12, DDH 25-15 and DDH 25-14 planned drilling into the basal unit during August to September 2025.





About Critical Metals Corp.

Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) is a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for the United States, Europe and their western world partners. Its flagship Project, Tanbreez, is one of the world's largest rare earth deposits and is located in Southern Greenland. The deposit is expected to have access to key transportation outlets as the area features year-round direct shipping access via deep water fjords that lead directly to the North Atlantic Ocean.

Another key asset is the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is the first fully permitted mine in Europe and is strategically located with access to established road and rail infrastructure and is expected to be the next major producer of key lithium products to support the European market. Wolfsberg is well positioned with offtake and downstream partners to become a unique and valuable asset in an expanding geostrategic critical metals portfolio.

With this strategic asset portfolio, Critical Metals Corp is positioned to become a reliable and sustainable supplier of critical minerals essential for defense applications, the clean energy transition, and next-generation technologies in the western world.

For more information, please visit https://www.criticalmetalscorp.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Forward-looking statements include statements regarding expectations of our business and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this news release, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “designed to” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical facts. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons, including the factors discussed under the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this news release, and expectations, forecasts and assumptions as of that date, involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Critical Metals Corp.

Investor Relations: ir@criticalmetalscorp.com

Media: pr@criticalmetalscorp.com

