Treatment.com AI Inc. to Rebrand as Rocket Doctor AI Inc., Aligning Business with Evolving Product Portfolio and Market Strategy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com AI Inc. (CSE: TRUE, OTC: TREIF, Frankfurt: 939) (the “Company” or “Treatment”) is pleased to announce that it is rebranding and reincorporating as Rocket Doctor AI Inc. This milestone reflects the Company’s continued evolution and its commitment to advancing its strategic vision.

Concurrently with the completion of the proposed name change, the Company’s trading symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange will be changed from “TRUE” to “AIDR”. The new CUSIP number is 772924106 and the ISIN number is CA7729241066 for the Company’s common shares. The Company’s common shares will begin trading under the new ticker symbol on 21st August 2025.

The new name reflects the integration of the proprietary AI-driven Global Library of Medicine (GLM) with the recently acquired Rocket Doctor Inc. Rocket Doctor is a leading digital health platform and marketplace that empowers physicians to practice independently and deliver comprehensive care while connecting them to patients across North America. This includes rural and remote communities in Canada and patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States, leveraging large language models, bluetooth medical devices, and proprietary software.

The new stock symbol, AIDR, is intended to better represent the Company’s core focus on AI-driven administrative, diagnostic, clinical decision support and referral solutions that empower both healthcare professionals and patients.

This change follows the successful acquisition of Rocket Doctor Inc. in April 2025, which brought a strong complement to Treatment’s technology stack. Together, these accumulated assets position the Company to deliver scalable, AI-enhanced healthcare solutions at a time of growing demand for efficiency, accuracy, and improved care delivery.

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of Treatment.com AI Inc., comments: “We are very excited about this next chapter for the company. This name change marks a natural step in uniting our technology and service offerings under a single, stronger identity. Following the acquisition of Rocket Doctor, we are at an important inflection point. As we move toward the next phase of commercialization and prepare for our Q2 announcement, we remain focused on delivering practical; AI driven; clinically validated; scalable solutions and keeping our shareholders informed of our progress.”

Dr. William Cherniak, CEO of Rocket Doctor Inc., comments: “It’s been a fast-paced journey since joining the team at Treatment.com AI. We couldn’t be more thrilled to take the ethos and brand brought from our work across North America to now jointly power Rocket Doctor AI. There’s much more to go in our work of improving physicians’ practice of medicine, while in parallel increasing access to care for patients in need; this refined name makes clear our focus on technology as a critical component to achieving these objectives. Onward and upward!”

This strategic rebrand underscores the Company’s commitment to advancing accessible, AI-enhanced healthcare solutions and positions Rocket Doctor AI Inc. to deliver sustained value to patients, providers, and shareholders in the years ahead.

About Treatment.com AI Inc.

Treatment.com AI is a company utilizing AI (artificial intelligence) and best clinical practices to positively improve the healthcare sector and impact current inefficiencies and challenges. With the input of hundreds of healthcare professionals globally, Treatment.com AI has built a comprehensive, personalized healthcare AI engine, the Global Library of Medicine (GLM). With more than 10,000 expert medical reviews, the GLM delivers tested clinical information and support to all healthcare professionals as well as providing recommended tests (physical and lab), imaging and billing codes. The GLM helps healthcare professionals (doctors, nurses or pharmacists) reduce their administrative burden; creates more time for needed face-to-face patient appointments; and enables greater consistency in quality of patient support. Treatment.com AI’s GLM platform, through supporting healthcare professionals, allows for the inclusion of disenfranchised communities. To learn more about Treatment.com AI’s products and services: www.treatment.com or email: info@treatment.com

About Rocket Doctor Inc.

Rocket Doctor is a technology-driven digital health platform and marketplace that empowers doctors to build and manage their own virtual or hybrid practices. Its proprietary software and AI-powered tools enable providers to deliver high-quality comprehensive care remotely, with a focus on reaching underserved and remote communities across North America. By removing barriers to care and restoring physician autonomy, Rocket Doctor is redefining what modern healthcare looks like.

To learn more about Rocket Doctor’s platform and services, visit www.rocketdoctor.ca (Canada) www.rocketdoctor.io (U.S.), or contact media@rocketdoctor.io .

