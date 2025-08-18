Diamond Equity Research Releases Update Note on MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE: MAIA)

New York, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Equity Research, a leading equity research firm with a focus on small capitalization public companies has released an update note on MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE: MAIA) following quarterly results. The update note includes detailed information on the MAIA Biotechnology’s business, recent updates, management commentary, financial results, valuation, and risks.

The full update note is available below.

MAIA Biotechnology August 2025 Update Note

Highlights from the note include:

Strengthens Clinical Momentum in Q2 2025 with Strong Phase 2 NSCLC Survival Data, Fast Track Designation, Global Trial Progress, and Multi-Tumor Strategy: MAIA Biotechnology advanced its lead telomere-targeting candidate, ateganosine (THIO), across clinical, regulatory, and pipeline fronts during the quarter. Updated results from the pivotal Phase 2 THIO-101 study in advanced NSCLC reported a median overall survival of 17.8 months in the intent-to-treat set of 22 third-line patients, with a 95% confidence interval (CI) lower bound of 12.5 months and a 99% confidence interval lower bound of 10.8 months. Treatment remained generally well tolerated in this heavily pretreated population, and a new partial response, defined as at least a 30% tumor reduction, was confirmed after 20 months of therapy. Operationally, the trial expanded into Asia with first dosing in Taiwan and ongoing screening in Europe and Asia. The company also entered into a master clinical supply agreement with Roche to evaluate ateganosine in sequence with atezolizumab (Tecentriq®) across multiple hard-to-treat cancers and strengthened clinical guidance by appointing two hepatocellular carcinoma specialists to its Scientific Advisory Board. MAIA also published preclinical data from its second-generation ateganosine prodrug platform in Nucleic Acids Research, highlighting dual-pharmacophore constructs designed to enhance therapy and overcome resistance. Furthermore, the FDA granted Fast Track designation for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Beyond NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), small cell lung cancer (SCLC), colorectal cancer (CRC), the company plans to initiate studies in breast, prostate, gastric, pancreatic, and ovarian cancers, with THIO-103 planned to evaluate first-line NSCLC and SCLC.

MAIA Biotechnology advanced its lead telomere-targeting candidate, ateganosine (THIO), across clinical, regulatory, and pipeline fronts during the quarter. Updated results from the pivotal Phase 2 THIO-101 study in advanced NSCLC reported a median overall survival of 17.8 months in the intent-to-treat set of 22 third-line patients, with a 95% confidence interval (CI) lower bound of 12.5 months and a 99% confidence interval lower bound of 10.8 months. Treatment remained generally well tolerated in this heavily pretreated population, and a new partial response, defined as at least a 30% tumor reduction, was confirmed after 20 months of therapy. Operationally, the trial expanded into Asia with first dosing in Taiwan and ongoing screening in Europe and Asia. The company also entered into a master clinical supply agreement with Roche to evaluate ateganosine in sequence with atezolizumab (Tecentriq®) across multiple hard-to-treat cancers and strengthened clinical guidance by appointing two hepatocellular carcinoma specialists to its Scientific Advisory Board. MAIA also published preclinical data from its second-generation ateganosine prodrug platform in Nucleic Acids Research, highlighting dual-pharmacophore constructs designed to enhance therapy and overcome resistance. Furthermore, the FDA granted Fast Track designation for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Beyond NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), small cell lung cancer (SCLC), colorectal cancer (CRC), the company plans to initiate studies in breast, prostate, gastric, pancreatic, and ovarian cancers, with THIO-103 planned to evaluate first-line NSCLC and SCLC. Valuation: Recent updates further de-risk the THIO program in third-line NSCLC. The Phase 2 THIO-101 dataset now shows a median overall survival of 17.8 months in the intent-to-treat cohort with a generally tolerable safety profile, and a confirmed partial response after 20 months of therapy supports durability. Fast Track designation for ateganosine in NSCLC and a master clinical supply agreement with Roche to evaluate the THIO–atezolizumab sequence enhance the regulatory path and partnering visibility. We continue to expect initiation of the pivotal THIO-104 study in the second half of 2025 with an accelerated approval filing targeted for 2026, contingent on THIO-101 outcomes, while planned multi-tumor studies expand the addressable opportunity. We have revised our valuation model to incorporate the most recent financial results, updated share count, and re-evaluated the comparable company analysis, yielding a valuation of $10.27 per share contingent on successful execution by the company.



About MAIA Biotechnology, Inc

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, MAIA is a biotechnology company engaged in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel cancer therapies with high unmet medical needs.

For more information, visit https://maiabiotech.com/

About Diamond Equity Research

Diamond Equity Research is a leading equity research and corporate access firm focused on small capitalization companies. Diamond Equity Research is an approved sell-side provider on major institutional investor platforms.

For more information, visit https://www.diamondequityresearch.com.

Disclosures:

Diamond Equity Research LLC is being compensated by MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. for producing research materials regarding MAIA Biotechnology, Inc., and its securities, which is meant to subsidize the high cost of creating the report and monitoring the security, however, the views in the report reflect that of Diamond Equity Research. All payments are received upfront and are billed for an annual or semi-annual research engagement. As of 08/18/25, the issuer paid us $98,000 for research services, structured as follows: $20,000 for an initiation report and $15,000 for update notes in the first year; $20,000 for one update note and $11,500 for three follow-on notes in the second year; and $20,000 for one update note and $11,500 for three follow-on notes in the third year. Research services commenced and initiation payment was made on 11/10/22. Diamond Equity Research LLC may be compensated for non-research related services, including presenting at Diamond Equity Research investment conferences, press releases and other additional services. The non-research related service cost is dependent on the company, but usually do not exceed $5,000. The issuer has not paid us for non-research-related services as of 08/18/25. Issuers are not required to engage us for these additional services. Additional fees may have accrued since then. Although Diamond Equity Research company sponsored reports are based on publicly available information and although no investment recommendations are made within our company sponsored research reports, given the small capitalization nature of the companies we cover we have adopted an internal trading procedure around the public companies by whom we are engaged, with investors able to find such policy on our website public disclosures page. This report and press release do not consider individual circumstances and does not take into consideration individual investor preferences. Statements within this report may constitute forward-looking statements, these statements involve many risk factors and general uncertainties around the business, industry, and macroeconomic environment. Investors need to be aware of the high degree of risk in small capitalization equities including the complete loss of their investment. Investors can find various risk factors in the initiation report and in the respective financial filings for MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. Please review update report attached for full disclosures.

Contact:



Diamond Equity Research

research@diamondequityresearch.com



Attachment