Miami, Florida, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As SEO professionals and businesses grapple with the integration of artificial intelligence into search, AI SEO consultant Olga Zarr, founder of SEOSLY, today issued a clear and data-backed stance on AI and SEO, clarifying the path forward for professionals navigating AI and the future of SEO. Olga Zarr argues against the industry-wide panic, stating that the fundamental pillars of SEO remain unchanged.



“I get questions daily from clients and newcomers who are terrified they’re learning obsolete skills because of terms like AIO, GEO, or LLMO,” states Olga Zarr. “Let me save you some anxiety: It’s all just SEO with extra letters. The core principles of helping machines understand your content so they can surface it to users have not changed. They are more important than ever.”



This position is supported by a deep analysis of market data. Despite the rise of AI chatbots, Google maintains over 90% of the search market share, with its search volume growing by over 21% in the last year. The combined traffic of the top ten AI chatbots accounts for less than 3% of total search engine traffic.



“The data shows the ‘AI revolution’ in search already happened, and Google won by integrating AI into its own product,” Olga Zarr explains. “The real challenge isn’t the new chatbots; it’s adapting to how Google’s own AI Overviews and AI Mode are changing the game.”

The Core Shift in AI and SEO: New Approaches to AI SEO Optimization

Olga Zarr’s analysis emphasizes that while the core pillars of SEO—Content, Authority, Technical, and User Experience—are constant, the tactics used to address them must be updated for effective AI Search SEO. This evolution requires a focused strategy on AI SEO optimization rather than a complete overhaul of existing SEO knowledge.



“The pillars of good SEO haven’t changed, but your approach must,” Olga Zarr clarifies. “It’s no longer enough to just build backlinks; you have to build broader authority through unlinked brand mentions on forums and publications, because AI reads everything. We’re not throwing out the rulebook; we are adding new, critical chapters.”



This new approach includes:

Content: Structuring articles in self-contained “chunks” that AI can easily extract for AI Overviews.

New AI SEO Course Launched to Master Artificial Intelligence Optimization

To guide SEOs through this evolution, Olga Zarr has announced the presale for her new AI SEO course, “AI SEO Expert.” The comprehensive program is designed to provide a data-driven framework for AI SEO optimization, moving beyond hype to focus on practical, winning strategies.



“I created this course to turn the AI ‘threat’ into a professional opportunity,” says Olga Zarr.



For more information on the landscape of AI and SEO, Olga Zarr has published a detailed AI and SEO guide and an AI and SEO in 2025 video analysis..

About Olga Zarr & SEOSLY

Olga Zarr is an SEO consultant with over 13 years of hands-on experience, having worked with businesses of all sizes, including major brands like Procter & Gamble and LG. As the founder of SEOSLY, she provides expert SEO consulting and shares her insights through her popular newsletter, podcast, and YouTube channel. Her career includes completing over 500 full website audits and optimizing more than 1,500 websites.



