OncoC4 Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Shiniu Wei as Chief Financial Officer

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OncoC4, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines for cancer today announced the appointment of Shiniu Wei as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Wei joins OncoC4 with nearly 20 years of global financial strategy and business development experience in the healthcare and financial industry.

“Shiniu is a strategic executive with diverse capital markets expertise and established relationships within the financial community,” said Yang Liu, PhD, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) of OncoC4. “We are pleased to welcome him to the OncoC4 executive team where his track record of raising public and private capital will position us for success during this next stage of growth as we further advance our innovative immunotherapy pipeline.”

Prior to joining OncoC4, Mr. Wei most recently held an executive role as the CFO and Vice President of Investor Relations at GenScript Biotech (HK 1548), where he successfully oversaw financial strategy and management across the conglomerate group with over $1 billion in annual revenue. In this role, he also led multiple key initiatives in fundraising across both the Hong Kong and U.S. markets, including playing a pivotal role in the successful NASDAQ listing of Legend Biotech, a GenScript subsidiary.

Mr. Wei added, “OncoC4's team of scientific pioneers and industry veterans has made remarkable progress redefining immune checkpoint therapy. I’m excited to join the Company as its next-generation CTLA-4 inhibitor gotistobart advances towards registration in partnership with BioNTech, its PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody AI-081 shows encouraging potent anti-tumor activity in solid tumors, and ONC-841 emerges as a unique immune checkpoint inhibitor with dual potential in both cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. I look forward to working with the team to help drive execution across key near-term milestones and unlock the value of its candidates.”

Shiniu Wei is a seasoned financial executive with decades of experience in capital markets, corporate finance, and investment strategy. During his time at GenScript, a global leader in biotechnology and life science tools and services, he held roles of increasing responsibility following his initial entry in investor relations. Prior to joining GenScript, Shiniu was Executive Director of Secondary Market Investments at Fosun Insurance Group, where he managed diversified equity portfolios across the U.S. and China. His earlier career includes serving as Senior Analyst and Co-Portfolio Manager at ISF Management, LLC, and as an Analyst at Protocol Capital Management, LLC, focusing on fundamental research and cross-sector equity investments. Shiniu holds an M.B.A. in Finance and Economics from Baruch College, and a B.S. from Nanjing University.

About OncoC4

Based in Rockville, Maryland, OncoC4 is a privately held, late-stage biopharmaceutical company that is actively engaged in the discovery and development of novel biologicals for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. OncoC4’s pipeline features assets with first-in-class and best-in-class potential targeting both novel and well validated targets across oncology and immunological diseases. Among them, AI-081 is a fully owned and potentially best-in-class bispecific antibody candidate targeting PD-1 and VEGF. AI-081 is currently enrolling patients in a Phase1/2 trial that could enable two or more pivotal studies. In addition, OncoC4 has a strategic collaboration with BioNTech to co-develop gotistobart (BNT316/ONC-392), a next-generation anti-CTLA-4 antibody candidate, in multiple solid tumor indications, including an ongoing pivotal clinical trial in squamous non-small cell lung cancer.

For more information, please visit www.oncoc4.com.

