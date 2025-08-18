Cuprina Reaffirms Commitment to Shareholders and Patients Following Recent Stock Market Activity

Singapore, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Limited (Nasdaq: CUPR) (“Cuprina” or “the Company”) issued the following statement in response to recent unusual trading activity and speculation surrounding the Company.

Over the past week, the Company’s stock has experienced heightened trading volatility, which we understand has raised concerns among some shareholders. We want to take this opportunity to reaffirm that Cuprina is a fully operational, legally compliant, and mission-driven biotechnology company. We remain focused on advancing our pipeline, expanding access to our biotherapeutic solutions, and delivering long-term value to patients, clinicians, and shareholders alike.

“We recognize that some investors have questions following Friday’s unusual trading activity. The Company is not aware of any operational reasons for this stock price volatility nor of any material adverse events which may have led to this activity. Let us be clear: Cuprina is operationally in a healthy position and is diligently executing on its business plan since the Company’s Initial Public Offering earlier this year. We are a Nasdaq-listed company with audited financials, an expanding footprint in Asia and beyond, and a pipeline of regulated medical products serving and benefitting real patients in need. Our team continues to work tirelessly to commercialize breakthrough biologics and scale our global partnerships. While share price volatility is largely outside of our control, execution and transparency remain firmly within it,” said David Quek, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Cuprina.

The Company also emphasizes that, to its knowledge, none of the Company’s initial shareholders or founding team members have sold their stock over the past week. This underscores our collective confidence in the Company’s mission, strategy, and long-term growth potential.

The Company remains on track with its operational and regulatory milestones, including:

• Submission of FDA clearance for its medical maggot therapy;

• Expansion of maggot distribution to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region;

• Exploring potential joint ventures and mergers & acquisitions to build a continuum of care in chronic wound management products.

Cuprina will continue to keep shareholders updated on key developments and milestones through timely disclosures and filings. We deeply value the trust and support of our shareholders and are committed to communicating with transparency and integrity, and delivering on our business and market share growth as communicated to our valued shareholders.

About Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Limited

We are a Singapore-based biomedical and biotechnology company that is dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative products for the management of chronic wounds, as well as operating in the health and beauty sectors. Our expertise in biomedical research allows us to identify and utilize materials derived from natural sources to develop wound care products in the form of medical devices which meet international standards. For more information, please visit https://www.cuprina.com.

