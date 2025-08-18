Sable Completes VTEM Geophysical Survey at the Copper Queen Project in British Columbia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV:SAE | OTCQB:SBLRF) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed a VTEMTM time-domain geophysical survey at its Copper Queen project in British Columbia (“Copper Queen” or the “Property”).

Highlights

The survey consisted of 535 line-kilometres covering two of the main targets, Breccias 1-2-3 and Roof, and additionally covered part the Breccia 4 target area (Figure 1).

Results of the survey show conductive and magnetic features at depth, directly below Breccias 1, 2, and near Breccia 3. These features may indicate connection of the outcropping breccias to concealed porphyry centres at depth (Figure 2).

From the data, it is apparent that the copper bearing magmatic-hydrothermal breccias, mapped on surface, represent magnetic lows at the margins of a large magnetic high feature.

Additionally, two significant conductivity anomalies were found east of the Roof mineralized zone, and between Roof and Breccias 1-2-3. These two new conductive zones are located on unexplored ground. A preliminary field review of these two anomalies is planned for late August.

Dr. Ruben Padilla, President and CEO of Sable commented:

“The results of the VTEM survey will be key for the ongoing exploration work at Copper Queen. The geophysics support our initial idea of two different mineralization styles: outcropping Cu-bearing magmatic hydrothermal breccias and a potential blind Cu porphyry connected to the breccias at depth.”





Figure 1. Flight lines for the VTEM survey conducted at Copper Queen.





Figure 2. 3D slice looking north showing the distribution of resistivity

at depth and highlighting the presence of a large conductive feature

directly below Breccias 1 and 2.





Figure 3. Distribution of the BFz Tau parameter as a proxy for conductivity highlighting two significant conductors: Roof East and Roof South.

Issuance of Options

The Company also announces that pursuant to the stock option plan, it has granted an aggregate of 10,000,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.07 per share for a period of five years, to directors, officers and consultants of the Company.

SAMPLE PREPARATION AND QA/QC

Sample preparation for projects in British Columbia is carried out by ALS Minerals, at its facility located in Kamloops with analyses carried out at their laboratory in Vancouver. Sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31). The samples contained in this news release were analyzed by methods Au-AA24 (Fire Assay Fusion and Atomic Absorption Spectrometry finish) and ME-MS61 (Four Acid Digestion with Mass Spectrometry finish); the latter one includes 48 elements (Al, Ag, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr). Both digestion methods dissolve most minerals but not all elements are quantitatively extracted in some sample matrices. ALS additionally collects a subsample from the coarse reject to be analyzed by Terraspec; spectral data is sent to AISIRIS Australia to be processed and interpreted.

Control samples (standards, blanks, and duplicates) are inserted systematically, and their results evaluated according to the Company protocols.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo., Vice President Exploration is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

ABOUT THE COPPER QUEEN PROJECT



Copper Queen is located 225km west of Williams Lake in central western British Columbia. Exploration work conducted by Anaconda American Brass (“Anaconda”) between 1968 and 1969 shows the existence of quartz feldspar porphyries and at least five mineralized breccias within a porphyry system of approximately 4.5 x 2km. Anaconda reported drilling 182m in two holes in 1969, however, Anaconda did not file detailed information about the drilling but reported grades from 0.2 to 0.3% Cu in 6 to 25 metre intervals*. Rio Tinto drilled two holes totaling 119m on the southern margin of McClinchy Lake following a chargeability anomaly where Cu mineralization was observed but the results were not significant. Minor sampling visits were conducted in 1982 and 1994, and a 900km VLF-EM and radiometric survey was conducted by Seaborne Minerals in 2011. No exploration activity has been performed at Copper Queen since 2011 and no mapping since the Anaconda times. Sable initially staked the property in May 2024 and recently extended the property to 15,133 hectares.

* Historical Anaconda work on the Property is used only as a reference; original Anaconda reports have not been found.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of Tier-One new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable’s focus is developing its large portfolio of new Greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (163,969 ha) incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, and Cerro Negro projects in San Juan Province, Argentina and the Copper Queen (15,133ha), Rusty Peak (1,942 ha), Copper Prince (3,980 ha), and the Core Mountain (1,925 ha) properties in British Columbia.

