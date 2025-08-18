SAMBAZON Announces Ten-Store Agreement for Cincinnati Market

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAMBAZON®, the pioneer and industry leader in Açaí-based food and beverages, has announced its franchise agreement with Açaí OH, to bring 10 new Açaí bowl shops in the next five years to Cincinnati and the surrounding area. The first location is expected to open in Cincinnati during Q1 of 2026, which will mark the company’s first brick-and-mortar location in the Midwest.

Açaí OH is led by veteran operator Parin Chokshi. For nearly 20 years, Parin has led operations at various retail and convenience stores, while serving as a master franchisee of Wing Snob in the greater Cincinnati area. Parin’s organization has thrived by taking a hands-on, active approach to building restaurants, versus constantly managing from an off-site location.

“SAMBAZON’s ability to offer a flexible footprint, their product and supply chain are all best-in-class assets, and there’s a tremendous first-mover advantage that our organization is capitalizing on,” said Parin. “Açaí is a growing category, and we feel fortunate to partner with SAMBAZON to bring delicious bowls across the Midwest.”

For more information about SAMBAZON’s franchise program, visit www.sambazon.com/franchise.

About SAMBAZON

SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls is a modern fast food concept from SAMBAZON, the pioneer and recognized global leader in Açaí. At the heart of every bowl and smoothie is SAMBAZON’s organic and Fair Trade certified Açaí, wild harvested and produced in SAMBAZON's two advanced, eco-friendly processing facilities in Brazil, upholding the highest standards of quality and traceability “from the palm of the tree to the palm of your hand.” Recognized in 2024 by Condé Nast Traveler as one of the world’s “Unforgettable Airport Meals,” the menu features handcrafted Açaí bowls, superfood smoothies, and savory snacks like traditional Brazilian cheese bites. The company has spent the past two decades building the most transparent and well-respected supply chain in the world and is now leveraging its best-in-class supply chain and executive team to create the next generation of healthy quick-service locations. To learn more about SAMBAZON, visit www.sambazon.com or follow @sambazon on Instagram.

