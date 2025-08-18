American Rare Earths Announces: Test Mining Commences To Extract Feedstock for Demonstration Plant at The Cowboy State Mine

Highlights

First Blast Successfully and Safely Completed

Excavation of Weathered Material & Construction of Test Mine Underway

Bulk sample collection initiated for processing optimization & demonstration plant ore stockpile



DENVER, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR | OTCQX: ARRNF | ADR: AMRRY) (“ARR” or the “Company”), through its subsidiary Wyoming Rare (USA) Inc. (“WRI”), has commenced construction of a test mine at the Cowboy State Mine (“CSM”), part of the Halleck Creek deposit, under its State of Wyoming License to Explore by Dozing.

The test mining program will extract approximately 3,200 tonnes of ore, which will serve as feedstock for a demonstration plant. The collection of bulk samples will also support ongoing mineral processing optimization work.

The first of two scheduled blasts was safely executed, fracturing weathered material to a depth of approximately 3.6 metres below the surface. This material will be excavated and stockpiled over the next week (see Figure 1 & 2). Once removed, the underlying non-weathered ore will be exposed, blasted and crushed on-site to a top size of approximately 5 centimeters.

The crushed ore will be used for:

Metallurgical testing and process optimization;

Building a stockpile for the demonstration plant; and

Producing samples for potential offtake partners.



The weathered material will be used to backfill the test pit upon completion.

The test mining work also provides mining-related data, such as drill penetration rates, blast fragmentation, and other information applicable to mine design.



Why it matters? The commencement of test mining at CSM is a critical milestone in the Company’s development pathway. Demonstration plants require substantial volumes of ore to validate processing flowsheets, generate end-product samples and support future technical studies. A demonstration plant is a proof of concept that enables the Company to:

De-risk full-scale development by proving processing performance at scale

Produce end-product samples for potential offtake partners

Refine engineering and cost models for future plant construction

Strengthen investor and stakeholder confidence through a tangible process period.

Figure 1 – Aerial view of excavating the blasted, weathered material at the CSM Test Mine





Figure 2 – Excavation of the blasted, weathered material at the CSM Test Mine





This release was authorized by the Board of American Rare Earths.

About American Rare Earths Limited:

American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR | OTCQX: ARRNF | ADR: AMRRY) is a critical minerals company at the forefront of reshaping the U.S. rare earths industry. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Wyoming Rare (USA) Inc. (“WRI”), the company is advancing the Halleck Creek Project in Wyoming—a world-class rare earth deposit with the potential to secure America’s critical mineral independence for generations. Located on Wyoming State land, the Cowboy State Mine within Halleck Creek offers cost-efficient open-pit mining methods and benefits from streamlined permitting processes in this mining-friendly state.

With plans for onsite mineral processing and separation facilities, Halleck Creek is strategically positioned to reduce U.S. reliance on imports—predominantly from China—while meeting the growing demand for rare earth elements essential to defense, advanced technologies, and economic security. As exploration progresses, the project’s untapped potential on both State and Federal lands further reinforces its significance as a cornerstone of U.S. supply chain security. In addition to its resource potential, American Rare Earths is committed to environmentally responsible mining practices and continues to collaborate with U.S. Government-supported R&D programs to develop innovative extraction and processing technologies for rare earth elements.

Investors can follow the Company’s progress at www.americanree.com

