Houston American Energy Corp. enters their next stage of development with the appointment of best in industry Engineering and Service Provider

HOUSTON, TX, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE American: HUSA) (“HUSA” or the “Company”) and Abundia Global Impact Group (AGIG), announced the appointment of Nexus PMG (Nexus) as its Engineering and Service provider to support the development of AGIG’s Plastics Recycling Facility and Innovation Hub on the site acquired in July 2025 at the Cedar Port Industrial Park in Baytown, TX.

Nexus’s expertise in delivering front-end engineering and project de-risking services for low-carbon infrastructure should accelerate the project’s development. Nexus will also provide strategic support and guidance for the development of the Abundia Innovation Hub, bringing a multidisciplinary team with deep experience across renewable fuels, advanced recycling, and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) technologies.

“Since our formation, AGIG has strived to create advanced technology solutions for the renewable energy industry and to partner with world class talent and engineering partners”, stated Ed Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer of Abundia Global Impact Group. “Nexus are industry renowned and trusted for their ability to execute in the low carbon infrastructure sector. Their depth of expertise will help advance this unique project as we build our first commercial scale facility and an innovation hub at our new location in Cedar Park.”

“Our team is very excited to work with AGIG to deliver a groundbreaking plastics recycling venture and a renewable energy innovation hub at Cedar Port,” stated Ben Hubbard, Chief Executive Officer of Nexus PMG. “This project will play a vital role in reducing plastic waste, while advancing the decarbonization of the fuels and chemicals industries.”

As AGIG’s Engineering partner, the Nexus team will assist with technical reviews, guidance on project specifications, supervision and quality assurance of the pre-FEED and FEED studies. Their engagement will begin with conceptual development and a feasibility assessment to set the project design basis, with a defined path to final investment decision (FID) for the facility and innovation hub in Cedar Park.

About Houston American Energy Corp.

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE American: HUSA) is an independent energy company with a growing and diversified portfolio across both conventional and renewable sectors. Historically focused on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas, the Company is actively expanding into high-growth segments of the energy industry. In July 2025, HUSA acquired Abundia Global Impact Group, a technology-driven platform specializing in the conversion of waste plastics into low-carbon fuels and chemical feedstocks. This strategic acquisition reflects HUSA’s broader commitment to meeting global energy demands through a balanced mix of traditional and alternative energy solutions and positions the Company to capitalize on emerging opportunities in sustainable fuels and energy transition technologies.

About Nexus PMG

Nexus PMG is the point where project finance, development and operations connect. The industry-leading firm focuses on providing world-class advisory services to infrastructure investors by delivering technical, operational and financial diligence on projects that reduce carbon intensity and enhance resource efficiency. Nexus PMG's integrated business lines provide end-to-end services within each targeted sector including development; preliminary engineering; contract structuring; engineering, procurement and construction (EPC); commissioning and startup; operational readiness and process improvement.

For additional information, view the company’s website at www.houstonamerican.com or contact Houston American Energy Corp. at (713) 222-6966.

