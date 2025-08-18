Leviathan Gold Announces Completion by Cura Exploration Botswana Corp. of a $3,500,000 Private Placement, satisfying a condition precedent under the Proposed Transaction

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leviathan Gold Ltd. (“Leviathan” or the “Company”) (LVX – TSXV, LVXFF – OTC, 0GP – FSE) is pleased to announce that Cura Exploration Botswana Corp. (“Cura”) has completed a private placement financing of its securities for gross proceeds of $3,500,000 (the “Cura Financing”). The completion by Cura of the Cura financing satisfies the financing condition precedent to the previously announced letter of intent dated June 13, 2025 (the “Letter of Intent”) for the proposed acquisition by Leviathan (the “Proposed Transaction”) of all of the issued and outstanding securities of Cura.

Leviathan also announces that it has entered into an extension agreement with Cura for the Proposed Transaction. The parties now have until September 30, 2025 to enter into a definitive agreement for the Proposed Transaction.

The Company also wishes to provide an update with respect to the Proposed Transaction. In accordance with TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) Policy 5.3 – Acquisitions and Dispositions of Non- Cash Assets (“Policy 5.3”), the trading of the common shares of the Company on the TSXV was halted on June 16, 2025 pending TSXV review, as the Proposed Transaction is a “Fundamental Acquisition” for the Company, as defined in Policy 5.3. The trading halt will be lifted by the TSXV once certain conditions have been met under Section 5.6 of Policy 5.3, including the review by the TSXV of the technical report(s) prepared in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Mineral Disclosure with respect to the properties. The Company and Cura are in the process of preparing the documentation required by the TSXV, including the technical report(s) and required financial statements.

