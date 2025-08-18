22nd Century to Participate in the Emerging Growth Conference on August 20, 2025

MOCKSVILLE, N.C., Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII), the only tobacco products company that has for 27 years led and continues to lead the fight against the harms of smoking driven by nicotine addiction, today announced that Larry Firestone, Chief Executive Officer, and Dan Otto, Chief Financial Officer, will present as part of the Emerging Growth Virtual Investor Conference taking place on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. The Company presentation will take place at 1:10 PM Eastern Time.

Investors can register to attend online at https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1717088&tp_key=22f1f30884&sti=xxii . Investors may submit questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com for consideration as part of the webcast event, time permitting.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available in the Events section on 22nd Century’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.xxiicentury.com/events .

About 22nd Century Group, Inc.

22nd Century Group is pioneering the nicotine harm reduction movement in the tobacco industry enabling smokers to take control of their nicotine consumption.

We created our flagship product, the VLN® cigarette, to give traditional cigarette smokers an authentic and familiar alternative in the form of a combustible cigarette that helps them take control of their nicotine consumption. VLN® cigarettes have 95% less nicotine than the traditional cigarette and have been proven to allow consumers to greatly reduce their nicotine consumption. Instead of offering new ways of delivering nicotine to addicted smokers, we offer smokers in the form that they are used to, the option to take control of their nicotine consumption and make informed and more productive choices, including the choice to avoid addictive levels of nicotine altogether.

Our proprietary non-GMO reduced nicotine tobacco blends are made possible by comprehensive and patented technologies and tobacco plants that regulate nicotine biosynthesis activities in the tobacco plant, resulting in full flavor and high yield with 95% less nicotine. Our extensive patent portfolio has been developed to ensure we have the only low nicotine combustible cigarette in the United States and critical international markets.

