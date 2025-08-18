BNC Expands Holdings to 325,000 BNB, Cementing Its Role as the World’s Largest BNB Treasury

New York, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BNB Network Company (Nasdaq: BNC), the treasury management business of CEA Industries Inc., today announced another major milestone in its treasury strategy, with total holdings now reaching 325,000 BNB, an increase of 125,000 tokens from the initial purchase of 200,000, further solidifying its position as the world’s largest BNB treasury.

This achievement underscores BNC’s conviction in the long-term growth and adoption of the BNB ecosystem. By expanding its holdings to this scale, BNC not only strengthens its balance sheet but also reinforces its commitment to supporting the BNB Chain and driving broader blockchain innovation.

“Reaching 325,000 BNB in our treasury is a powerful statement about where we see the future heading,” said David Namdar, CEO of BNC. “BNB has proven itself to be a cornerstone of the crypto economy, and BNC is proud to play a role in advancing its global adoption.”

Strategic Positioning

This expansion builds on BNC’s earlier announcement of its BNB accumulation strategy and reflects growing interest from institutional partners and investors worldwide. As the largest dedicated BNB treasury, BNC provides unparalleled exposure to one of the most resilient and widely adopted ecosystems in blockchain.

Looking Ahead

BNC’s mission remains clear: to build the most trusted and strategically positioned digital asset treasury. With continued growth and capital deployment, the company plans to further scale its holdings and introduce innovative structures designed to bring lasting value to shareholders and the broader market.

About BNC

BNC (Nasdaq: BNC) is a publicly traded company dedicated to building and managing the world’s largest corporate treasury of Binance Coin (BNB). BNC offers investors institutional-grade exposure to BNB.

Media Contacts: