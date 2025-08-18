Positron Emission Tomography Market to Capture a CAGR of 6.60% While Touching Approximately USD 4.44 Billion by 2034 – Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, USA, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Positron Emission Tomography Market By Product Type (Partial ring PET scanner, Full ring PET scanner), By Detector Type (Lutetium Oxyorthosilicate [LSO], Silicon Photomultiplier [SiPM], Lutetium Yttrium Orthosilicate [LYSO], Digital Photon Counters [DPC], and Others), By End Use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global positron emission tomography market size was valued at around USD 2.67 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.60% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 4.44 billion by 2034.”

Positron Emission Tomography Market Overview:

Positron emission tomography is a painless imaging technique that uses radioactive tracers to envisage and measure changes in metabolic processes, chemical activity, and blood flow in the body. It is extensively used in cardiology, oncology, and neurology to detect cancers, assess heart conditions, and monitor brain disorders. The global positron emission tomography market is likely to expand rapidly, driven by advancements in PET imaging technology, integration with hybrid imaging systems, and the growing applications in neurology. Continuous advancements like time-of-flight (TOF) technology, digital PET, and AI integration are lessening scan times and enhancing image quality. These improvements improve patient comfort and diagnostic precision, motivating clinical adoption.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.67 Billion Market Forecast in 2034 USD 4.44 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 6.60% Base Year 2024 Forecast Years 2025- 2034 Key Companies Covered Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, United Imaging Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Systems, Mediso Medical Imaging Systems, Positron Corporation, Sofie Biosciences, Spectrum Dynamics Medical, NeuroLogica Corporation, Bruker Corporation, CMR Naviscan Corporation, Triple Ring Technologies, Positronic Imaging Technologies, and others. Segments Covered By Product Type, By Detector Type, By End Use, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the positron emission tomography market share is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 6.60% between 2025 and 2034.

between 2025 and 2034. The positron emission tomography market size was worth around $ 2.67 billion in 2024 and is estimated to hit approximately $ 4.44 billion by 2034 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. Based on product type, the full ring PET scanner segment is growing at a high rate and is projected to dominate the global market.

On the basis of detector type, the Lutetium Yttrium Orthosilicate (LYSO) segment is projected to swipe the largest market share.

In terms of end use, the hospital segment is likely to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Positron Emission Tomography Market: Growth Drivers

The Positron Emission Tomography (PET) market is experiencing significant growth, driven by a confluence of factors that are enhancing its diagnostic utility and expanding its applications. A primary growth driver is the rising global prevalence of chronic diseases, particularly cancer, neurological disorders like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, and cardiovascular diseases. PET scans provide crucial insights into metabolic and physiological processes, making them invaluable for the early and accurate detection, staging, and monitoring of these conditions.

Technological advancements are another key catalyst for market expansion. The development of hybrid imaging systems, such as PET/CT and PET/MRI, has revolutionized diagnostic capabilities by combining the functional information of a PET scan with the anatomical detail of a CT or MRI. These integrated systems offer superior image quality and a more comprehensive diagnosis, leading to their increased adoption in hospitals and diagnostic centers. Furthermore, innovations in radiopharmaceuticals and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning into PET imaging are improving accuracy, reducing scan times, and enabling more personalized medicine approaches.

Positron Emission Tomography Market: Segmentation

The global positron emission tomography market is segmented based on product type, detector type, end use, and region.

Based on product type, the global positron emission tomography industry is divided into partial ring PET scanner and full ring PET scanner. The full ring PET scanner segment is growing at a high rate and is projected to dominate the global market due to the high-quality of images, ability to capture complete data in one rotation, and high sensitivity.

Based on detector type, the global positron emission tomography market is segmented as Lutetium Oxyorthosilicate (LSO), Silicon Photomultiplier (SiPM), Lutetium Yttrium Orthosilicate (LYSO), Digital Photon Counters (DPC), and others. The Lutetium Yttrium Orthosilicate (LYSO) segment has captured a market share due to its optimal light output, superior timing resolution, and high-density, increasing its suitability for TOF PET imaging.

Based on end use, the global market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospital segment held the largest market share in 2024 and is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period due to its extensive infrastructure, ability to manage a high volume of complex diagnoses, and access to advanced imaging technologies.

Why does North America outperform other regions in the global positron emission tomography market?

North America is anticipated to retain its leading role in the global positron emission tomography market as a result of the high prevalence of chronic diseases, strong healthcare infrastructure, and technological dominance. North America holds the leading rates of cardiovascular disease and cancer worldwide, fueling primary demand for PET scans. The United States alone registered nearly 1.9 million fresh cases in 2024, according to the American Cancer Society. PET's competency to detect diseases early increases its significance as a vital diagnostic tool in North America. The region benefits from advanced research, hospitals, and diagnostic networks equipped with superior PET systems.

Europe ranks as the second-leading region in the global positron emission tomography industry as a result of high cancer burden, strong adoption of hybrid imaging solutions, and substantial healthcare funding.

Positron Emission Tomography Market: Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global positron emission tomography market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global positron emission tomography market include;

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

United Imaging Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Systems

Mediso Medical Imaging Systems

Positron Corporation

Sofie Biosciences

Spectrum Dynamics Medical

NeuroLogica Corporation

Bruker Corporation

CMR Naviscan Corporation

Triple Ring Technologies

Positronic Imaging Technologies

The global positron emission tomography market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Partial ring PET scanner

Full ring PET scanner

By Detector Type

Lutetium Oxyorthosilicate (LSO)

Silicon Photomultiplier (SiPM)

Lutetium Yttrium Orthosilicate (LYSO)

Digital Photon Counters (DPC)

Others

By End Use

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



