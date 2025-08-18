Soho House Shareholders Unhappy With Merger Should Contact Julie & Holleman LLP Regarding Potential Legal Claims

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Julie & Holleman LLP, a top-tier shareholder rights firm, is investigating the proposed $2.7 billion acquisition of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE: SHCO) by a group that includes several of the company’s largest stockholders as well as hotel company MCR. Julie & Holleman has already uncovered conflicts of interest and believes the $9 per share deal price is too low.

For a free consultation, please visit https://julieholleman.com/soho-house-co-inc/. You may also contact partner Scott Holleman at (929) 415-1020 or by email at scott@julieholleman.com.

Soho House is a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The company has faced troubles in recent years but still boasts valuable assets that have primed the company for long-term success.

On August 18, Soho House announced that MCR and Soho House’s controlling stockholders—including Executive Chairman Ron Burkle and his private equity firm, Yucaipa Companies LLC—will acquire the remaining shares of the company in a deal that’s expected to close by the end of this year.

Julie & Holleman, whose attorneys have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars in prior cases, is pursuing potential legal claims based on the apparent unfairness of the deal. The firm is concerned about conflicts arising from the fact that key insiders are continuing on with the company while public Soho Group stockholders are being cashed out for a price that may be well below the company’s true value.

Please visit https://julieholleman.com/soho-house-co-inc/, or contact partner Scott Holleman at (929) 415-1020 or scott@julieholleman.com for more information.

FIRM INFORMATION

Julie & Holleman is a boutique law firm that focuses on shareholder litigation, including derivative actions, mergers and acquisitions cases, securities fraud class actions, and corporate investigations. The firm’s attorneys litigate in state and federal courts across the nation and have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved companies and their shareholders. For more information about the firm, please visit www.julieholleman.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

Julie & Holleman LLP

W. Scott Holleman, Esq.

157 East 86th Street

4th Floor

New York, NY 10028

(929) 415-1020

www.julieholleman.com