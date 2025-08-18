WavePoint Showcases Radar-Powered Gunshot Detection at National Homeland Security Conference

Radar-based system delivers unrivaled accuracy, zero false alarms, and faster threat response for public safety teams.

WavePoint Solutions LLC Logo

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WavePoint Solutions, the company redefining public safety with America’s most accurate gunshot detection system , will exhibit at the 2025 National Homeland Security Conference and Exhibition (NHSC), taking place August 25–28 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #601 for a live look at WavePoint’s radar-powered threat detection technology.

Unlike traditional acoustic systems, WavePoint detects the path of a bullet using radar, not sound. This eliminates false alarms caused by ambient noise, backfires, or fireworks. The system was originally developed for military sniper detection and is now engineered to meet the urgent needs of law enforcement and homeland security professionals.

The compact, self-contained solution provides immediate situational awareness. When a shot is fired, WavePoint delivers precise location and trajectory data in real time. This allows public safety teams to act faster and with greater confidence, reducing uncertainty in critical moments.

Why It Matters

Radar over acoustics: Tracks bullet flight paths with precision, not just the sound of gunfire.

Tracks bullet flight paths with precision, not just the sound of gunfire. Zero false alarms: Filters out non-threat noises that often trigger legacy systems.

Filters out non-threat noises that often trigger legacy systems. Actionable insights: Real-time data provides clarity for faster, more effective response.

Real-time data provides clarity for faster, more effective response. Mission-ready design: Rugged, compact, and easy to deploy in any environment.

Rugged, compact, and easy to deploy in any environment. Field-proven roots: Developed from battlefield technology, now adapted for community protection.



Visit WavePoint at NHSC 2025

WavePoint will be at Booth #601 throughout the conference. Stop by to meet the team, explore the technology, and learn how radar-based detection is helping agencies improve safety outcomes. Attendees can also sign up on-site for a live off-site demonstration of the system in action.

About WavePoint Solutions

WavePoint is redefining public safety with America’s most accurate and only radar-powered gunshot detection system. Built on military-grade radar expertise, our technology helps first responders detect real threats faster so they can protect what matters most. Learn more at www.wavepointsolution.com

Media Contact:

David J Smith

President

978-397-2338

dsmith@wavepointsolution.com

www.wavepointsolution.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/652ffad2-a4ad-4bc6-b84b-ac29fe96178b