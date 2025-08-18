Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes

BUFFALO, Wyo., Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp, Inc. (OTCPK:CRZY) today announced a full redemption of its $2.0 million aggregate principal amount of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due August 14, 2030 (the “Notes”). The redemption price for the Notes was equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes redeemed, plus any accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.

The primary use of the proceeds of the Notes was to fund a block repurchase of 93,000 outstanding shares at a purchase price of $14.50 per share in August 2020. The Notes, which were originally issued in August 2020, had a fixed-to-floating interest rate and were yielding 5.0% before redemption.

“We are pleased to complete this redemption at the earliest permitted opportunity, coinciding with the conclusion of the 5.0% fixed-rate period,” stated Paul M. Brunkhorst, President and CEO.

About the Company

Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Buffalo Federal Bank which provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in North-Central Wyoming. It serves customers through branch offices under the name of ‘The Bank’ in Buffalo, Gillette, and Sheridan, Wyoming. Buffalo Federal Bank was founded in 1936. Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp Inc. was formed in 1995 as the parent company of Buffalo Federal Bank and is headquartered in Buffalo, Wyoming. The shares of Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp, Inc. are traded on the OTCPK under the symbol “CRZY.”

